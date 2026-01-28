The MCU Just Introduced A Hero That’s Basically Immortal

Wonder Man introduces Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a Hollywood actor whose powers are surprisingly unexplained. Most superhero films and TV shows are careful to define their heroes’ powers, largely because it helps to give them defined limits so their villains can feel like a threat (and so feats and powers-ups can land effectively). Wonder Man is different, because the MCU TV show’s focus is really on Simon’s character journey, and he’s been hiding his powers all his life – which means he has no idea what he’s really capable of.

First reactions to Wonder Man are positive, with the MCU’s new show getting a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score from critics. That said, the unanswered questions are leading to a degree of discussion among viewers, with some trying to figure out the MCU timeline (especially for the flashback), while others debate the nature of Wonder Man’s powers. Just what is Simon Williams capable of?

Wonder Man’s Comics Powers & Origin Explained

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In the comics, Wonder Man is an actor-turned-superhero who went through an experimental procedure so he could infiltrate the Avengers on behalf of Baron Zemo. His powers have never exactly been portrayed in a consistent manner; he’s sometimes said to be powered by ionic energy, and sometimes to have literally been transformed into a being composed of ionic energy (there’s sufficient evidence to suggest the latter is probably the case rather than the former; this means he’s functionally immortal, and he’s even self-resurrected on occasion).

In terms of physical power, Wonder Man is considered one of the strongest superheroes in the Marvel Universe. To give a sense of his power level, he’s routinely managed to match Thor in one-on-one fights, and once beat the Red Hulk. He has superhuman speed and reflexes, his skin is almost invulnerable, and he can regenerate from injury at a phenomenal rate. At one point, Simon Williams discovered he could transform into an ionic form where he could project devastating blasts of power and manipulate the EM spectrum; he’s even demonstrated the ability to manipulate matter itself on occasion.

Wonder Man initially used a jet pack to propel himself in flight, using superhuman leaps to traverse great distances without it. He’s since developed the ability to fly under his own power, although the modern Wonder Man doesn’t necessarily need to use this; he can also teleport with just a thought. Essentially, Wonder Man’s ionic nature means he’s always learning new aspects of his powers, and there may not actually be limits to them at all.

How Wonder Man Changes Simon Williams’ Powers

IMAGE COURTESY OF MARVEL STUDIOS

The MCU’s Wonder Man is very different, although Simon Williams could still be one of the most powerful Avengers. This version of Wonder Man doesn’t really have an origin story; it seems likely he’s actually a mutant, because his powers appear to have appeared during puberty. Simon appear to be almost invulnerable to injury, he’s far stronger than an ordinary human, and he seems to be able to generate concussive waves of kinetic energy (and possibly fire on occasion). It’s unclear whether the MCU’s Wonder Man can fly, or whether he simply does a massive leap at the end of Wonder Man.

Damage Control assess the scene of one of Simon’s power flares, and discover he somehow manipulated the ions of every single object within the blast radius. This leads Agent Cleary to speculate he could be “an extraordinary threat – or asset.” But even Damage Control never say what potential they actually see in him.

How Powerful The MCU’s Wonder Man Really Is

IMAGE COURTESY OF MARVEL STUDIOS

All this means it’s pretty much impossible to say how powerful Wonder Man is in the MCU. His abilities appear to work in the same way as the comics, which means there may well be no definable upper limit to them. But that theory is never really tested; Simon is using his powers against ordinary human beings, never crossing paths with another superhuman. He may be one of the most powerful Avengers, or potentially an X-Men member given he’s potentially a mutant in the MCU. It does, however, make sense that an ordinary human concealing their powers would never really know what they’re capable of.

