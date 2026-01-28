Wonder Man Season 2: Will it Happen & Everything We Know

Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest’s Wonder Man is out now, and season 2 seems a possibility after the show’s dramatic ending. A classic member of the Avengers from the comics, Simon Williams has been on the verge of joining the MCU for years. The actor-turned-superhero was almost set up in 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, with James Gunn pushing Nathan Fillion for the role. Nine years later, Wonder Man is here, but not with Fillion.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as Simon Williams, the down-on-his-luck super-powered actor who’s desperate to make his name as “Wonder Man.” The first season is wonderfully meta, given you basically have a story in which a man with powers is auditioning for a superhero role. Wonder Man Season 1 released to a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes critic score, but does this mean we can expect Wonder Man to return?

How Wonder Man Season 1 Sets Up Season 2

Wonder Man‘s first season is really all about Simon Williams desperately trying to keep his secret identity, but the cat is out of the bag by the end of the season. Damage Control has analyzed the site of an explosion, realizing it was indeed generated by a superhuman – and even identifying the nature of Simon’s powers, discovering he can manipulate “ionic energy.” Fortunately, Damage Control’s scientists were a little late; Simon decided to out himself by rescuing Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery from prison. The two are now on the run.

All this clearly sets up Wonder Man Season 2 as a very different beast. Simon Williams is a public fact, a recognizable Hollywood star who’s also a wanted man, but he has one thing in his favor; Damage Control won’t want to admit they lost “the Mandarin,” so the public is unlikely to learn what’s going on. Slattery, meanwhile, is used to operating in the underworld, so will probably be just as useful.

Will Wonder Man Appear In Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars?

There’s been speculation Wonder Man will return in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, but nothing has been officially confirmed. The first season doesn’t exactly feel like an integral part of the Multiverse Saga (Guest even admitted Wonder Man was almost canceled as a tax write off during the writers’ strikes). More recently, Guest has indicated Wonder Man’s potential Avengers future is undecided. “I think Marvel’s approach to this is let each project stand on its own, and if an audience connects with it and if they connect with the character, then they can figure out how to keep using them,” he explained.

Meanwhile, it’s worth noting Wonder Man may be a lock for something very different. The show is careful to avoid revealing the origin of Simon Williams’ powers in the MCU, and it’s possible this version of the character is in fact a mutant. Damage Control played a key role in Ms. Marvel, which introduced the MCU’s first canon mutant, so it’s not hard to see how things could tie together as Marvel move on into the Mutant Saga after Secret Wars.

What’s Been Said About Wonder Man Season 2

There have been no comments about Wonder Man Season 2, but it does feel as though it won’t happen. There’s a sense in which this show is the last remnant of a previous MCU era, when the focus was on putting out a wider range of content; Disney has since reduced Marvel’s output, with CEO Bob Iger saying Marvel will now only be doing two shows a year. Marvel never tended to renew (only one live-action TV series, Daredevil: Born Again, has been confirmed for more than one season), and that seems even more unlikely under this new approach.

There’s an amusingly meta scene at the end of Wonder Man where Simon speaks with Zlatko Burić’s Von Kovak, the director of the film he’s working in. There, they discuss whether to make a sequel, acknowledge the flaws, but suggest they’ll have some conversations given the positive reception. That whole scene feels like a hint to viewers, a reminder that the future of Wonder Man is uncertain but will largely depend on audience reaction.

