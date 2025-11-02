WWE Champion Dethroned After Injury Leads To Brutal Beatdown At Saturday Night’s Main Event

There were several Championships on the line during WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, and while these events haven’t seen many WWE Titles change hands in the past, tonight felt quite different in that regard. There was a feeling that anything could happen tonight, and that indeed was the case, as not only was a new WWE Champion crowned, but they delivered a dominant performance and beatdown to a WWE favorite.

After a thrilling match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre that saw Rhodes retain his Championship, it was time for Tiffany Stratton to defend her WWE Women’s Championship against Jade Cargill. Right from the start, Cargill brought Stratton down with a slam and Stratton immediately grabbed her knee. Then Cargill went after it immediately after, violently kicking the back of Stratton’s knee and knocking her down to the mat before slamming her down again. Cargill then hit another slam before a pin attempt, and while Stratton kicked out at 2, she was heavily favoring the knee and leg once more.

Cargill charged forward but ran into the post, giving Stratton a moment to take advantage, and yet it took her so long to get up to the top rope due to her knee that Cargill was able to trap Stratton on the ropes and pull her head against it by her hair. Cargill then lifted Stratton and slammed her face-first on the ring apron, leaving the Champion on the floor before she broke the count.

Cargill slammed Stratton onto the steel steps and then charged forward, only to get countered by Stratton into the steps. Stratton made her way up to the top rope, but her slowed speed again allowed Cargill to catch up, only for Cargill to get thrown down and hit with a swanton, though Cargill kicked out of the pin.

Cargill hit Eye of the Storm on Stratton, but she survived another pin attempt, and Cargill followed up with three Fallaway slams in a row. Stratton survived another pin attempt, and Cargill then hit the sit-down Powerbomb, but again Stratton survived. Another Powerbomb followed, and then another, and the Champion was wrecked. Cargill then went for Jaded and hit it, taking Stratton down to become the new WWE Women’s Champion.

This was easily the most dominating performance of Cargill’s career in WWE to this point, and it was also the most vicious beatdown suffered by Stratton. The knee injury clearly hampered Stratton at every turn, and once Cargill locked in, there was simply no way for Stratton to overcome the setbacks.

As for what’s next, Cargill will now begin her first solo Title in WWE, and there will be no shortage of challengers looking to make a name for themselves and take down the new Champion. This is also the perfect setup for an epic clash between Cargill and Bianca Belair, and while Belair is still out of action, when she does return, one of the biggest feuds of the year will be there waiting.

