14 Years On, Netflix Quietly Adds an Award-Winning Fantasy Series That’s Unlike Anything You’ve Seen

Another K-drama is taking over Netflix, climbing the global charts nearly 15 years after its original debut. And though the villains may be campy and the CGI is shaky at best, fans of the series are still singing its praise, saying that it’s one of the best K-dramas they’ve ever seen, perfectly blending different genres into something wholly unique.

Faith, also known as The Good Doctor, tells the story of King Gongmin of Goryeo (Ryu Deok-hwan) as he marries Princess Noguk (Park Se-young). The couple returns to Goryeo, but on their way are attacked, leaving the queen fatally injured. Taking the advice of his advisor, King Gongmin orders his Captain of the Royal Guard, Choi Young (Lee Min-ho), to pass through a mystical portal known as Heaven’s Gate to find the “heaven’s doctor.” Choi Young accepts this mission, traveling to the future to find Yoo Eun-soo (Kim Hee-sun), a modern-day doctor who lives in Seoul. Vowing to return her to her life after she saves the queen, he takes her back to King Gongmin. But the royal advisor has other plans for Eun-soo, convincing the king to force her to stay for as long as she’s useful to them.

What Makes Faith So Special?

Not only has the series won its fair share of awards, including Lee Min-ho and Kim Hee-sun taking best actor and actress in the 20th Korean Culture and Entertainment Awards in 2012, as well as Best Drama at the GyaO! Entertainment Awards in 2014, but it’s maintained a fanbase that is still rabid for the series over a decade after it aired. “PLEASE WATCH FAITH!!! Sorry for the caps, but you MUST watch it. This is Lee Min Ho’s best performance. It’s unfortunate that the show had average ratings, and you will mostly find critical reviews. These critical reviews held me back for a long time, too. But Lee Min Ho never disappoints. He put his heart and soul into the character,” says one fan on Reddit.

“Faith was the first kdrama I ever saw, so I watched it with naive enthusiasm and loved every minute of it. I thought it was delightfully over dramatic and weird and just…lovely,” said another fan. And that seems to be the general consensus surrounding this series. Its haters are few and far between, and most people love it for the heart that’s put into the narrative, as well as the slow-burn romance and the performances from the side characters. Goofy costumes and less-than-stellar CGI aside, it seems that Faith is a rare treat for people who enjoy historical-based, romantic K-dramas with a splash of sci-fi.

