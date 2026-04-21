3 Lesser Known Romantasy Book Series That Deserve As Much Love As Fourth Wing & ACOTAR

Romantasy is easily one of if not the hottest genre right now. Thanks to books like Fourth Wing and A Court of Thorns and Roses and the series they’ve spawned, stories that blend fantasy and romance have helped make reading more popular as well as has seen a surge of overall interest across other forms of entertainment. There’s a reason for that. Romantasy stories are filled with epic world building, complex characters, and rich, satisfying stories that take readers on their own amazing journeys, sometimes with just a bit of spice.

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But while Fourth Wing and A Court of Thorns and Roses are huge, they aren’t the only books or series in the romantasy genre that deserve your attention. There are other series out there that are just as enjoyable but don’t get nearly the attention. Here are just a few — and if you love romantasy you have to check these out.

3) Crescent City by Sarah J. Maas

It might seem weird to put one of Sarah J. Maas’ other series on this list considering how massive A Court of Thorns and Roses is, but the popularity of ACOTAR does actually leave Maas’ other works to exist in shadow. That doesn’t mean Crescent City isn’t well-known; it is. However, it’s just not talked about nearly as often.

Comprised of three books to date — House of Earth and Blood, House of Sky and Breath, and House of Flame and Shadow — the Crescent City series follows Bryce Quinlan, a half-fae/half-human in the city of Lunathion where she’s out for revenge for the murders of her friends. She’s joined by a fallen angel, Hunt Athalar and they uncover a massive conspiracy and war between some seriously powerful beings. You’ve got fae, angels, magical beings, shifters, you name it. It’s an expansive, thrilling story worth your attention.

2) Kushiel’s Legacy by Jacqueline Carey

While most people think about romantasy as being a more recent thing, the reality is that the genre has been around for a while — and that includes Jacqueline Carey’s Kushiel’s Legacy series (though one could argue that this is just straight fantasy.) The series is comprised of six novels spread over two trilogies, the Phèdre Trilogy and the Imriel Trilogy — though there is also a follow up trilogy, let’s just say there are a lot of books. It all starts with Kushiel’s Dart, first published in 2001.

Set in a world inspired by medieval France, the story follows Phèdre no Delaunay, a spy and courtesan marked by the god Kushiel to experience pleasure and pain as one. She uncovers a conspiracy that threatens her homeland, turning the story into one of political intrigue as well as romance. It’s a fantastic series but be warned: this one is NOT for kids.

1) The Bridge Kingdom by Danielle L. Jensen

This isn’t the first time we’ve sung the praises of Danielle L. Jensen’s The Bridge Kingdom series, but we’d still love to see it get more attention. There are currently six books in the series — The Bridge Kingdom, The Traitor King, The Inadequate Heir, The Endless War, The Twisted Throne, and The Tempest Blade. The series follows warrior princess Lara who is of the belief that King Aren of the Bridge Kingdom is her enemy and, more than that, she has to be the one to bring him down.

But when Lara is sent to the Bridge Kingdom under the guise of peace, she actually finds herself starting to question things. And then, well, she develops feelings for King Aren. The series is very Game of Thrones-esque and absolutely fantastic. It definitely deserves more attention.

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