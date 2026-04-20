5 Fantasy RPGs Everyone Must Play

RPGs are a dime a dozen, and, as a result, it can be hard to know what to play. This is especially true of fantasy RPGs, a fairly broad genre, but one packed to the rafters with incredible experiences and twice as many duds. Fantasy fans are likely already aware of the games that will deliver the same highs as The Lord of the Rings did for film and fiction, but those new to the genre or just looking for a little inspiration on what they should boot up next may still be searching high and low for the must-play titles in the genre.

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Rather than accidentally stumbling into a certified waste of time, you should instead give these epic fantasy RPGs a try. From classics of the genre to modern masterpieces, there are a plethora of fantasy RPGs that you must play at least once, if only to see what all the fuss is about. These aren’t just great at encapsulating everything great about the high fantasy genre, but are some of the very best RPGs ever made in their own right. If you are only going to play a handful of fantasy RPGs, then these are the ones worth your time.

5. Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning

Image Courtesy of Big Huge Games

2012’s Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning may not be at the top of everyone’s must-play fantasy RPG lists, but I assure you that it is absolutely worth playing. While certain aspects of its gameplay haven’t aged well (there sure are a lot of MMO-style side quests), Kingdoms of Amalur is one of the few high fantasy games that really embrace the colorful, vibrant, almost cozy side of the genre. It’s utterly fantastical, ditching the grittiness of the likes of Game of Thrones and Dark Souls and instead adopting the warmth and vibrancy of Lord of the Rings and its ilk.

That isn’t to say that there’s no grit to Kingdoms of Amalur. It has phenomenal combat with a range of unique weapon types to experiment with and a plethora of spooky locations, giant spiders to kill, and factions to align with. There are quests that skew a little on the whimsical side, as well as plenty that tell a more mature narrative. Kingdoms of Amalur, for all its faults (of which, in my opinion, there are not many), remains a truly phenomenal fantasy RPG with a world that embraces all of the tropes of the genre at a time when it felt like the industry was embarrassed by them. The greatest sin of Kingdoms of Amalur was that it was never successful enough to warrant a sequel, something I would have loved to have seen materialize.

4. Fable 2

Image Courtesy of Lionhead Studios

Fable 2, much like the aforementioned Kingdoms of Amalur, is a very fantasy-feeling fantasy RPG. It is whimsical, fantastical, and packed with plenty of medieval European architecture, goblin-like creatures, and witty, very British humor. Of course, beneath its gorgeous surface, Fable 2 is also a very choice-driven experience, one that was revolutionary at the time and remains so today. Its world is truly immersive in a way that a lot of fantasy RPGs fail to be, and its multitude of complex world systems coalesce to create an experience unlike anything before.

Fable 2 expands on its predecessor in all the right ways while still managing to beat its somewhat divisive sequel. With a far less restrictive world, Fable 2 offers a level of player freedom that has only really been matched by the likes of The Elder Scrolls. Even then, Fable 2 trumps Bethesda’s magnum opus in many crucial ways. Of course, Fable 2 is a must-play, both to better appreciate the many ways the Fable reboot expands upon ideas it implemented and refined, and also to get a taste of what true fantasy RPG genius looks like.

3. Dragon Age: Origins

Image Courtesy of BioWare

Dragon Age: Origins may show its age visually, but it remains not just an incredible fantasy RPG, but easily one of the very best games ever made. Its cast of characters makes it a truly standout experience, with players deepening their bonds with each of them in meaningful ways throughout the entire runtime. It is no wonder that Dragon Age became one of the best fantasy gaming franchises in large part thanks to the phenomenal writing that brought these memorable characters to life. Their constant appearances throughout each entry in the series are always welcome, but it is in Origins that they truly shine the most.

Beyond characters and writing (the most important features of an RPG, I’d argue), Dragon Age: Origins delivers incredible worldbuilding, quest design, and combat. It takes a little getting used to, but DA:O’s robust and complex combat delivers a thoroughly engaging gameplay loop that is further elevated by enemy design and meaningful progression. Dragon Age persisted as long as it did and cemented itself a place in the hallowed halls of gaming’s biggest and brightest as a result of the efforts of Origins. Without it, I’d be surprised if the RPG genre would have excelled at such a fast rate as it has.

2. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Image Courtesy of Bethesda Game Studios

Frankly, any Elder Scrolls game could be on this list, and indeed, some may argue others deserve to be on it over Skyrim. Criticized for being a more accessible and therefore simplified experience than its predecessors, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim certainly lacks a lot of the complexity and nuance of games like Morrowind. However, I’d argue that its accessibility is exactly why it deserves to be classed as a must-play fantasy RPG, not simply because it is easier to enjoy for those unfamiliar with the genre, but because the things it excels in are far more prominent and accessible.

Sure, Morrowind and Oblivion feature more robust combat and better implement magic, but in both games, truly getting to grips with those mechanics requires a level of investment many may not be willing to put in. While they end up being more satisfying experiences over a longer period of time, Skyrim offers a strong and enjoyable adventure up front. It also unequivocably feautres a more immersive world packed full of unique and interesting locations that are rewarding to explore, something that understandably makes it one of the best open-world games ever made. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim may not be as strong an RPG, but it is a better fantasy open-world game than its predecessors, and that, in my opinion, makes it a must-play.

1. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Image Courtesy of CD Projekt Red

Of course, what list about the best fantasy RPGs would be complete without a mention of CD Projekt Red’s instant classic, The Witcher 3. While some of its gameplay mechanics feel a little dated and underbaked by the rather high standards set by modern masterpieces, The Witcher 3 remains a masterclass in storytelling, writing, and quest design. You will find some of the greatest, if not the greatest, side quests in any RPG within The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt alongside some of the most memorable quest givers.

Much has already been said about The Witcher 3’s best qualities, so I won’t pontificate too much. However, what I will say is that, despite its macabre and often sombre atmosphere, The Witcher 3 absolutely understands that what makes a great high fantasy game, or really any media, is a vibrant, richly detailed, and wondrous world and the occasional moment of brevity to break up the downtrodden nature of our hero’s journey. While it can often be frustrating and the latter third of the game makes little sense to those who’ve neither read the Witcher books nor played the previous games, The Witcher 3 remains a truly astounding fantasy RPG, a video game marvel, and a constant reminder of just how few genuinely great games within the genre we actually get.

What fantasy RPGs would you recommend? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!