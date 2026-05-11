4 Marvel Villains Already Confirmed for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 (& 1 That’s Heavily Rumored)

Daredevil: Born Again has officially wrapped up an explosive second season, but unlike almost every other streaming service, the Marvel Studios hit is already hard at work on the next batch of episodes. Season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again has been in front of cameras for months at this point, and is on track to debut next year, barring any surprise delays. The finale of Season 2 appeared to set up some major storylines for the next season, the biggest one being that Matt Murdock himself is now sitting in a prison cell. Even though the devil of Hell’s Kitchen is about to be the Devil in cell block D, that doesn’t mean the trouble will stop out on the streets.

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With Season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again, Matt may be behind bars, but there will no doubt be threats to Hell’s Kitchen and New York at large. The good news is that heroes like Jessica Jones and Luke Cage are officially back in the mix, and their fellow Defender, Finn Jones’ Iron Fist, is also back in the equation. They’ll all have their hands full, though, as a slew of Marvel villains are already confirmed to appear in the next season of the show. So far, there are four that we can fully expect to appear, and a fifth that rumors are pointing toward. Here’s what we know.

5) Confirmed: Muse II

A lingering subplot throughout Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 that didn’t fully come to a head until the finale was how therapist Heather Glenn was having delusions and hallucinations related to Muse, her former client/serial killer. By the end of the Season 2 finale, though, Glenn has put on the Muse mask herself and seems poised to pick up the mantle in the aftermath of Fisk’s fall. The one problem for the world, of course, is that Matt Murdock is behind bars and will be unable to stop her.

It’s worth noting that Heather Glenn’s villain turn is a major departure from her story arc in the pages of Marvel Comics, where she fell under the spell of the Purple Man and eventually died by suicide. A woman did take up the mantle of Muse in Marvel Comics, of course, though her name was Morgan Whittier, and, like Muse, she was an artist who was haunted by visions of the dead serial killer. It’s unclear how Daredevil: Born Again will handle Heather taking on this persona, especially when it seems unlikely that she’ll be able to go toe-to-toe with other vigilantes.

4) Confirmed: The Former Anti-Vigilante Task Force

A key component of the final sequence in Daredevil: Born Again‘s Season 2 Finale is that not only is Matt Murdock locked up in prison, but he’s locked up with all of the surviving members of the Anti-Vigilante Task Force as well. This was a major element of the “Devil in Cell Block D” storyline in the pages of Marvel Comics, which is that Matt Murdock’s arrest put him in jail with many of his enemies. As a result, it’s an easy bet to make that there will be some kind of confrontation between them in the next batch of episodes.

That said, the act of simple revenge on the part of the AVTF guys against Daredevil feels too…simple for Born Again Season 3. Though the series will absolutely need some drama for Matt’s time behind bars, a more compelling reason for their antagonism against him needs to be figured out.

3) Confirmed: Fisk

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Despite being the big bad for the bulk of Daredevil’s time on television, and a resounding defeat in the Born Again Season 2 finale, Wilson Fisk will once again return in the third season of the series. At the end of the season, the Kingpin of Crime has found himself in hiding on a sunny beach somewhere, without the powers of the Mayor’s office at his disposal, but, one assumes, at least some of his criminal assets still capable of pulling strings for him.

It’s really unclear what role Fisk will play in the next batch of episodes, but given Fisk’s inability to let anything go, especially when it comes to Daredevil, it’s no surprise he still has a part to play moving forward. In truth, the series should find a reason to take Fisk off the board at least for a time, as the character would often retreat to rebuild after being defeated in the pages of the comics. That said, the Murdock vs Fisk narrative has been the backbone of Born Again, as the series seems largely uninterested in engaging with other traditional Daredevil plot threads like The Hand and Elektra.

2) Confirmed: Bullseye

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Throughout Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, the series’ most surprising plot twist was the slightly heroic turn on the part of Bullseye. Though not completely reformed by any means, he put his powers to use in fighting other foes, and in doing so caught the attention of Matthew Lillard’s Mr. Charles, who has recruited him by season’s end for the mysterious “work overseas” that he’s been doing.

Actor Wilson Bethel has already confirmed that his character will return in the new season, though it remains to be seen how his storyline, which will seemingly be in a different part of the world, will really tie into what’s going on in New York. There’s also the notion of Bullseye acting as an anti-hero now, though the series made great strides in allowing this to develop naturally over the course of the season. At the end of the day, this is Bullseye we’re talking about. If the baddest villain that Daredevil has ever fought in Marvel comics doesn’t go back to the dark side, that would be the ultimate surprise.

1) Rumored: The Hand

A major element of Daredevil lore that has been absent from the Born Again arc on Disney+ is the ninja death cult, The Hand. Despite having a presence in the Netflix series and being a cornerstone of the Man Without Fear’s lore in comics, there hasn’t been so much as a sniff of them so far. That said, The Hand will seemingly make their first proper MCU appearance in this summer’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day (though this remains unconfirmed), which could pave the way for them to appear in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

A rumor has popped up that the next season will reintroduce The Hand to the Daredevil side of the MCU, which makes a tremendous amount of sense given Fisk appears to be off the board as the primary antagonist. Given Matt’s current predicament (he’s behind bars), could the series be setting up a loose adaptation of Shadowland? Where Matt is given control of The Hand and has something of a Heel turn himself? Maybe! In any event, Daredevil fighting ninjas is the sweet spot for the character, and a prospect we all should be excited about.