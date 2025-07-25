7 Best Vikings Characters, Ranked

Vikings chronicles a vast network of warriors, kings, and queens in eighth-century Scandinavia, England, and elsewhere across the globe. Throughout its six-season run from 2013 to 2020 on History, Vikings enthralled audiences with its epic battles, interesting characters, captivating narrative threads, and intricate world-building. Although generally well received, Vikings deserves more praise than it gets. When it comes to the series’ best characters, legendary Viking leaders such as Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) immediately come to mind, however smaller figures from across the globe greatly additionally enhance Vikings‘ sweeping story. Fans of Vikings love the series’ unique and lovable personalities — some of which are hard to ever forget.

The following seven Vikings characters followed the show’s most memorable and compelling arcs.

7) Torvi

Torvi (Georgia Hirst) exhibits immense personal growth over the course of Vikings. Introduced in Season 2 as the wife of the late Jarl Borg (Thorbjørn Harr), Torvi goes on to become a reliable shield-maiden and loyal friend to Lagertha. Torvi’s engagement on the battlefield, later marriage to Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), and motherhood journey all work to establish her as a well-rounded character. Courageous and determined in everything she does, Torvi possesses all the qualities of an honorable Norse warrior. It’s enjoyable to watch Torvi advance from the background to the forefront of Vikings‘ story as she evolves into a pivotal figure.

6) Floki

Floki’s (Gustaf Skarsgård) mischievous and jubilant personality easily makes him one of Vikings‘ most fascinating characters. A close confidant of Ragnar and a skilled builder, Floki is always up for a fight or devious plot. The trickster’s ruthlessness toward his enemies and loyalty to his allies come into play countless occasions in Vikings, and his impact of the series’ events often veer from heroic to villainous. Floki’s island-exploring adventures in Vikings‘ final two seasons weren’t the most entertaining plot point, but the development finally led his arc to a satisfying culmination. All in all, Floki remains one of Vikings‘ most complex and memorable characters.

5) Ubbe

Ubbe emerges as an exceptional Vikings character, growing up to become an intelligent and impassioned fighter and negotiator. The second-oldest son of Ragnar, Ubbe takes a more level-headed approach to life when compared to his brothers. As a result, he manages his relationships and loyalties with kindness and humanity in mind more so than vengeance or deception. The most unforgettable plot point involving Ubbe is his complicated dynamic with Lagertha. He initially wants revenge for her murder of his mother but later gains respect for Lagertha and eventually serves as her ally. Ubbe’s genuine heart offsets his occasional rashness and cements him as a wonderfully layered persona in Vikings.

4) Bjorn

Bjorn’s (Alexander Ludwig) story in Vikings begins from childhood and ends with his death. Ragnar and Lagertha’s first-born child gloriously follows in his parents’ footsteps, maturing into a top-notch warrior and capable king and leader. Bjorn is forced to navigate intense power struggles among powerful figures from an early age, and his exposure to the brutal nature of Viking life proves valuable late on. Even though he suffers a tragic death, Bjorn leaves a lasting legacy of courage. His final act of riding out to face his enemies while critically injured is one of the greatest scenes in Vikings and serves as a testament to Bjorn’s excellence as a character.

3) Athelstan

Athelstan (George Blagden) has the most surprisingly great character arc in Vikings. An English Christian monk captured and enslaved by Ragnar during a raid, Athelstan leaves an indelible mark on the show before and after his death. Despite his status as a captive living among people hostile toward him and his beliefs, Athelstan cares for shows compassion to everyone he encounters. Athelstan develops a strong bond with Ragnar throughout Vikings, and his influence can be felt long after his murder at the hands of Floki. No other character in Vikings changes Ragnar the way Athelstan does, as a the latter’s love for humanity and ability to truly see another individual cannot be matched.

2) Ragnar Lothbrok

The heart and soul of Vikings, Ragnar follows a thrilling arc from Season 1 to Season 4. Seemingly indomitable in battle, the Viking king can be seen as a hero, villain, or anti-hero at different points in the series. Strong-willed and endlessly ambitious, Ragnar is more than is victories on the battlefield. Vikings deftly illustrates its main character’s vulnerability through his impulsiveness and flawed relationships, never hesitating to unearth the psyche behind the ruthless warrior. Ragnar’s downward spiral and death feel surreal given his long history of triumphs, however Vikings satisfyingly concludes his riveting arc. Without a doubt, Ragnar is a huge part of what makes Vikings such an amazing show.

1) Lagertha

Only the strong-minded Lagertha could eclipse Ragnar as the best character in Vikings. A formidable queen, fierce warrior, and loving mother from Vikings Season 1 to Season 6, Lagertha is impossible to not root for — especially after Ragnar betrays her and their marriage. Like her ex-lover, Lagertha desires power and bloodshed, though she eventually seeks a quiet life away from politics and war. In the face of heavy personal losses, Lagertha prevails as a model of fortitude time and time again. Vikings takes a heartbreaking and disappointing turn in Season 6 when Lagertha is haphazardly murdered by a hallucinating Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø). Even so, Lagertha’s ensuing funeral is one of the most poignant and meaningful moments in the show.

Vikings is available to stream on Netflix.