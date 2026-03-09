4 Years Ago, Netflix’s Perfect Game of Thrones Replacement Ended on a High (& Fans Still Want a Follow-Up)

In a world left feeling the Game of Thrones-shaped hole in their heart left behind by the divisive fantasy series ending, the BBC and Netflix stepped up with a book-adaptation of their own—one based on a beloved and long-running series of novels set in a period of time that’s less often explored in favor of flashier periods of history. It had it all: Vikings, epic battles, romance, tests of loyalty, betrayal, and even hints of witchcraft. And each season was brought to life by an incredible cast and a strong script.

The Last Kingdom, based on Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon Stories novels, spans five seasons and one feature-length film. It’s set in the years 866–878, when the arrival of the Great Heathen Army in England, led by two warriors named Guthrum and Ubba Ragnarsson, shakes the whole of England and redefines the relationship between the Danes and Anglo-Saxons. The series centers on a young man named Uhtred, a Saxon raised by Earl Ragnar, a Dane, after he witnesses the murder of his family. He grows up among the Danes, and after tragedy strikes his adopted family, Uhtred sets out on his own, eventually coming to the aid of the kingdom of Wessex and its ruler, King Alfred. His greatest wish? Retaking the home and title that were stolen from him when his father was killed.

The Series Was Strong from Start to Finish

While The Last Kingdom is neither perfect nor an entirely faithful adaptation of the Saxon Stories, that doesn’t mean that it wasn’t an incredible handful of seasons of television—certainly better than some of its contemporaries; its first few seasons feel like a mix of Vikings and Game of Thrones, though it somehow ends up being better than both as it finds its feet. The cinematography alone is reason enough to check it out, but viewers will stick around for the gripping narrative that never lets up, even as Uhtred gets closer and closer to his goal. At no point did it take itself too seriously, allowing moments of comedic relief to offload the heaps of drama and tragedy that were tossed at its audience. Uhtred is both a badass and a character easy to poke fun at, and his story is rounded out by a cast of characters that come from every walk of life in 10th-century England, such as Brida, his sharp-tongued adopted sister, Alfred, the sickly but wickedly clever king of Wessex, or Father Beocca, the warrior-priest who sometimes serves as Uhtred’s conscience.

It’s those characters and that pulse-pounding story that have earned The Last Kingdom a 91% critics rating and an even more impressive 95% audience rating. “Even though I’m not a fan of period pieces, I can’t help but love this show. Everything about it is simply excellent. Excellent storytelling, Compelling characters. Great acting and dialogue. All the sets and costumes are perfect. It has battles, romance, political intrigue, love and loss, compelling relationships, and so much more,” says one viewer. It’s a story about messy people in a violent, equally messy world—nothing about it is prettied up to make it more palatable. Simply put, with The Last Kingdom, you get what you get, and you like it.

Fans Think It’s Time for a Spinoff

The Last Kingdom wrapped up after 5 seasons and a film, but it seems that’s not enough for fans—and for good reason. While the ending of the series is genuinely satisfying to most fans (though some fans of the books have their own gripes—give us back Osferth right now), there is still plenty of story to tell contained within the world that Cromwell brought to life in the Saxon Stories. As of the end of Seven Kings Must Die, where Uhtred rides to battle once more for a united England, this time for the son of King Edward, a handful of fan-favorite characters are still in the mix, even if Uhtred’s fate is left ambiguous as he has visions of Valhalla and his family waiting for him there while grievously injured in battle.

A deeper look into Aethelstan’s rule after uniting England would certainly make for good television. There’s also Finan and Sihtric, and their lives after the battles are fought and won, when there is no longer a figure like Uhtred to fight behind. Or, even more excitingly, if things were taken in an entirely different direction, the introduction of the figures from Scotland in Seven Kings Must Die has easily laid the groundwork for an all-new chapter as a spin-off, exploring new lands, new political systems, and a new cast of characters.

Would you like to see a continuation of The Last Kingdom in some form or another?