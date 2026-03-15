5 10/10 TV Seasons That Took Their Shows to New Heights

It’s hard to deliver a 10/10 TV season, as most of them prove flawed at some point during their runs — but a near-perfect outing can take a series to all-new heights. Even already-strong shows can see huge jumps in quality thanks to just a handful of episodes. There are several ways this can happen. A second season can cement a show’s greatness after it spends its first outing finding its footing. Meanwhile, a middle chapter can kickstart an upward trajectory for a series. And a perfect final season can end things on the highest note yet, securing its show’s legacy for years to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obviously, one flawless chapter of television can change the course of a series forever. But creating one is easier said than done. The shows that accomplish it balance a solid story structure, strong pacing, compelling character work, and satisfying payoff. From an HBO series that kept getting weirder to one of the best crime dramas of the 21st century, these titles pulled it off, elevating themselves from good to great.

5) The Leftovers Season 2

Image via HBO

The Leftovers Season 1 has a memorable premise, incredible cast, and gripping mysteries, but it spends a lot of time finding its footing. The Leftovers Season 2 is when things really get interesting, with the HBO series taking bigger swings. And despite it still refusing to give us all the answers, it lands better this time around. Perhaps it’s because Season 2 reaches new levels of depth in its exploration of grief and faith, or maybe it’s the expanded scope and change in tone.

Whatever the reason, The Leftovers Season 2 feels impossible to look away from. And it contains one of the best episodes HBO has ever put out with “International Assassin.” While Season 3 continues delivering quality content, Season 2 is typically cited as the high point of The Leftovers. It really is an almost perfect chapter, balancing its themes, new and old mysteries, and bizarre character journeys well.

4) Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 3

Image via Nickelodeon

The first two seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender are both incredible — and also perfect in their execution — but Season 3 is the best the show has to offer. In fact, it’s even more impressive that ATLA Season 3 takes the Nickelodeon series to new heights, since its predecessors set the bar so high. It helps that it’s comprised of 21 episodes of non-stop action and emotion, all of which pays off the journey in satisfying ways.

From Team Avatar’s early days in the Fire Nation, to their first failed invasion, to the final confrontation with the Fire Lord, there’s never a dull moment in Season 3. In fact, it’s one of those series you’ll be sad to get to the end of, since you’ll be left wanting more. Even the quieter episodes are full of heart and crucial character moments. Everything comes together nicely, with Zuko’s redemption and Aang’s creative defeat of Ozai proving high points. It’s no wonder The Last Airbender remains so beloved when its final season leaves such a powerful impression.

3) Game of Thrones Season 3

Image courtesy of HBO

Game of Thrones is another show that starts strong but gets even better after a couple of seasons. And Game of Thrones Season 3 takes the story to new heights, carrying that momentum into the best chapter of the series: Season 4. There’s a lot that contributes to Season 3’s near-perfect run. The Red Wedding is an obvious highlight. However, what’s truly impressive about Season 3 is how well it balances its quieter, more intimate character moments with its shocking, more powerful twists.

Many of the characters come into their own in Game of Thrones Season 3, too, from Daenerys Targaryen to Jaime Lannister. The series ramps up the complexity and gets us even more attached to its ensemble, all while reminding us that no one is safe in the world of Westeros. It’s probably no surprise this is one of its best chapters, since it adapts A Storm of Swords, George R.R. Martin’s strongest book. It’s missing the flaws that have come to reflect poorly on the later outings, and it benefits from the momentum of the previous two. It’s peak Game of Thrones, right alongside Season 4.

2) Succession Season 3

Succession is a TV show that takes some getting used to, likely because its characters are so unlikable. Season 1 picks up significantly toward the end, and Season 2 is a huge step up — but Season 3 really really hits a high, which it maintains into the final chapter. The gloves come off, making the drama among the Roy family that much more intense and compelling. And even as we’re wowed by the ruthlessness of the characters, their depth is on full display. We feel for them as much as we detest them.

Emotions run high the entire outing, but the end of Succession Season 3 delivers incredible twists and turns, shifting the dynamics in an intriguing way ahead of the final episodes. From start to finish, this chapter is masterfully done, ensuring viewers have to watch Season 4 just to know what becomes of Waystar Royco and the characters warring over it.

1) Breaking Bad Season 4

Image via AMC

Breaking Bad is a show that just gets better and better, but Seasons 4 and 5 are the best of the AMC drama — and Season 4 is a perfect specimen that allows the ending to reach new heights. The tensions between Walter and Gus are at their best throughout this outing, with Bryan Cranston and Giancarlo Esposito giving standout performances. They’re not the only ones bringing their all, as Aaron Paul conveys Jesse’s growth impressively. (His bond with Mike is another highlight.)

Breaking Bad Season 4 masterfully builds the suspense, from its iconic premiere — which includes a very memorable scene involving a box cutter — to Walter finally triumphing over Gus. The outing lays the groundwork for an even better final chapter, too, pushing an already well-wrought series into legend territory.