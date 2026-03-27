Apple’s Long-Running Sci-Fi Masterpiece Finally Returns (& It’s Another Critical Hit)

In the competitive world of streaming, Apple TV has established itself as a premier destination for science fiction. Ever since its launch in 2019, the streamer has released a string of high-quality, original content ranging from Severance to 2025’s Pluribus that has effectively turned it into the definitive home for sci-fi in the 2020s. One of Apple TV’s first sci-fi series remains one of its best, and it’s lost no steam as it returns with another critically praised new season.

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For All Mankind is one of the best and most ambitious sci-fi shows of the last decade, and it’s finally back with a new season! The 92% critic-rated For All Mankind Season 5 premiered on Apple TV on March 27th, with the 10-episode season scheduled to release new weekly episodes every Friday through May 29th. The series was created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi and presents an alternate history set in a world where the Soviet Union beats the US to the Moon in 1969, sparking a never-ending, high-stakes space race that forces rapid technological, social, and political advancements.

For All Mankind Season 5 Reinforces Its Sci-Fi Dominance on Apple TV

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For All Mankind didn’t drop in quality throughout its first four seasons, and it’s not breaking that mold in Season 5. The new season debuted with a 92% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, matching the show’s averaged rating across all seasons, and the series even jumped back into Apple TV’s top 10 even before its return. Described by ScreenRant’s Ben Gibbons as “another wonderful entry in what is repeatedly setting itself up to be one of the best sci-fi shows in recent history,” For All Mankind Season 5 moves the storyline to the year 2012 and focuses on the aftermath of the Goldilocks asteroid heist and the growing colony on Mars.

Germain Lussier wrote for io9.com that Season 5 “returns to everything that makes the show so special.” The new season maintains the show’s signature high-stakes drama as the struggle for Martian independence heats up and the story expands further into space, as well as the show’s perfect balance of intense, personal drama with sci-fi spectacle. At the same time, this is “a season of rebellion, consequences, and the fierce, unyielding hope of youth,” according to Mama’s Geeky’s Tessa Smith, as the season passes the torch to a new generation of characters, with Ed Baldwin’s grandson stepping up as a key, new-generation leader as the next generation of space explorers comes into focus.

Will There Be a For All Mankind Season 6?

Yes! But it’s not all good news for fans. Just days ahead of the Season 5 premiere, Apple TV announced a sixth and final season renewal for For All Mankind. While For All Mankind Season 6 will be the show’s last, the story isn’t ending there. A Russian-centric spinoff series titled Star City, exploring the 1970s Soviet space program from behind the Iron Curtain, is scheduled to premiere on May 29th, the same day For All Mankind Season 5 wraps. The show’s debut season will run for eight episodes through July 10th.

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