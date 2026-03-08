21 Years On, This Fantasy Show With No Bad Seasons Has Aged Perfectly (& Is Making a Comeback)

A fantasy show that can end its run with no bad seasons is already impressive, but one that ages perfectly — even 21 years on — is even more so. The genre has taken off on the small screen throughout the 2010s and 2020s, but not all of its offerings are created equal. The category is still finding its footing in the post-Game of Thrones landscape. (And let’s be honest, fantasy TV was often hit-or-miss even before we had the HBO show to compare it to.)

It takes a lot to nail everything required for a good fantasy story, from a thorough and enticing backdrop to lovable characters with a compelling mission. The fantasy shows without a single bad season tend to feature all the necessary pieces and weave them into a satisfying picture. And one is making a comeback later this year — great news considering how well it has aged.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Is a Rare Fantasy Show With No Bad Seasons

Image via Nickelodeon

Avatar: The Last Airbender celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, and it’s no wonder that people are still talking about it, as the Nickelodeon series has no bad seasons to speak of. From its first episode, which establishes a timeless fight against oppressive forces, to its explosive four-part finale, ATLA proves it’s no ordinary fantasy show. Despite having a premise that’s common for the genre, it puts a unique spin on it through its world-building, lovable but flawed ensemble, and excellent balance of humor and darkness.

The highlight of Avatar: The Last Airbender is its world and magic system, which ensure that viewers will want return to it time and time again. Each season finds a way to expand both further, introducing new types of bending and new iconic locations. And all of the show’s seasons maintain a steady stream of thoughtful commentary, well-placed comedy, and action. It’s the type of series that keeps improving on itself. And even 21 years later, it’s still resonant, explaining why its legacy is set to continue.

21 Years Later, the Nickelodeon Series Has Aged Perfectly

Image via Nickelodeon

21 years after its release, Avatar: The Last Airbender has aged perfectly. While many animated shows — particularly older ones aimed at kids — feel dated decades letter, that’s not true for this one. ATLA‘s core themes still hold up; in fact, they tend to hit harder rewatching the series as an adult. The series’ willingness to tackle the impact of war, genocide, and colonialism makes it endlessly relevant, unfortunately, and the characters’ personal traumas and growth journeys are sometimes more compelling from a mature perspective.

Of course, Avatar: The Last Airbender remains a great series for its intended audience, too. The animation is still solid, and its world and action sequences still stand out as some of fantasy’s best. Even the humor, which is often the fastest element of a series to show its age, still mostly lands. It remains a masterpiece through and through, which makes its looming comeback that much more exciting.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Is Making a Comeback With Its Aang Movie Later This Year

Nickelodeon

With Avatar: The Last Airbender maintaining its quality — and a committed fan base because of it — it’s no surprise the franchise didn’t end after the original series. Although The Legend of Korra proved a more divisive sequel, it allowed the series creators to play in a new sandbox, and it mirrored many of its predecessor’s strengths. Netflix’s live-action adaptation is another testament to the show’s legacy, however fans feel about it. And the series’ most exciting on-screen continuation has yet to make its debut, but it will soon enough.

This fall will bring The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender to Paramount+, and the film is set to show us how Aang fared as the Avatar in adulthood. While the comics and The Legend of Korra already fill in that story somewhat, it’ll be great to be reunited with Team Avatar again. It could also lay the groundwork for future projects centered on familiar faces, like a Zuko or Kyoshi Warriors spinoff. And of course, it will ramp up the excitement surrounding the franchise ahead of its upcoming Earth Avatar sequel. It’s for the best that Avatar: The Last Airbender has aged so well because longtime fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming years. Hopefully, its sequels and spinoffs prove just as compelling.

