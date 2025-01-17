The Marvel Netflix Universe was a major milestone in comic book TV, giving fans a dark, gritty, and very mature look at street-level Marvel heroes like Daredevil and The Punisher. Shows like the Netflix Daredevil series expanded and redefined what fans expected from the Marvel brand in live-action, and also introduced an entire universe of characters who all collided in The Defenders crossover event.

Now Daredevil: Born Again is about to premiere on Disney+, and after many behind-the-scenes changes, the new series will really be a new era of the former Netflix series, now set in the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Born Again bringing back many key characters from the Daredevil Netflix series, fans have been given new hope that other Marvel Netflix characters could also pop up in this new MCU Daredevil show.

Here are 7 Marvel Netflix Characters We Want to see in Daredevil: Born Again!

7. Claire Temple

Marvel/Netflix

The low-key Nick Fury of the Marvel Netflix Universe, Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple popped up in every Defenders team member’s solo series, as well as the big crossover event. A play on Marvel’s infamous “Night Nurse” character, Claire became a staple of the franchise that fans loved, often rising to the task of making even the most extraneous seasonal subplots more bearable. It would be fun to see Claire (and Dawson) make it into the MCU Daredevil series – maybe in her full-fledged era as Night Nurse.

6. Elektra

Marvel/Netflix

Élodie Yung’s Elektra became a main focal point of the Defenders event series as the “Black Sky” living weapon. She took over the mystical ninja group The Hand, but seemingly died when she was buried under rubble in the final battle at Midland Circle in NYC. However, Daredevil Season 3 showed that Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) escaped from that rubble; Daredevil: Born Again almost seems obligated to drop in the twist of Elektra’s return. Given how much bigger the character has become in Marvel Comics in recent years (including becoming Daredevil herself), it would be a smart play to establish her in the MCU.

5. Iron Fist

Marvel/Netflix

There are already rumors that some major Defenders heroes could be returning in Daredevil: Born Again (more on them below). If that’s happening then YES, we must include Finn Jones’ Danny Rand/Iron Fist. First of all, Danny is too connected to other major Netflix characters we want to see in the MCU to ignore. And, if Marvel Studios ever intends to launch a new Iron Fist franchise in MCU, with a more modern (read: culturally appropriate) version of the character, Jones deserves the respect of being able to properly close out Danny Rand’s story and officially pass the mantle on. Daredevil: Born Again can get that ball rolling.

4. Colleen Wing

Marvel/Netflix

Colleen Wing was a major character in the Netflix Iron Fist series, who had just leveled up to Iron Fist status when the Marvel-Netflix Universe came to an end. That makes Colleen (and actress Jessica Henwick) an easy comeback kid – possibly a franchise-saving comeback if Daredevil: Born Again establishes her as THE Iron Fist of the MCU.

3. Misty Knight

Marvel/Netflix

Simone Missick’s Misty Knight comes in right behind Claire Temple as the social butterfly of the Marvel-Netflix Universe. She appeared in Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and even made a cross-continuity jump, getting a mention in Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger series. Missick has stepped up her career, but with her long-running network series All Rise now over, the MCU could definitely use Misty – especially if she returns alongside Colleen Wing to debut their Heroes for Hire team in Born Again.

2. Luke Cage

Marvel/Netflix

Actor Mike Colter has talked a very big game about being done with the MCU – but who is really believing it? Colter’s role as Luke Cage was one of the biggest wins for the Marvel-Netflix Universe, and fans have been keeping a raging bonfire burning in hopes of his return. Daredevil: Born Again could set that up with a major cameo – but Luke cannot return alone…

1. Jessica Jones

Marvel/Netflix

Look, Krysten Ritter has made it clear that when it comes to her Jessica Jones character appearing in the MCU, “Let’s get it going. Let’s do it. I’ll be ready.” There have been rumors that Jessica Jones is in Daredevil: Born Again since the series was retooled by Marvel Studios to continue the Defenders continuity. At this point, if she’s not in it, Marvel fans will have another set of dashed hopes to deal with. If JJ does return, then The Defenders‘ MCU resurgence will be officially upon us.

You can stream the Marvel-Netflix shows on Disney+.