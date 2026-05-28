5 Best TV Shows To Watch After The Boys Season 5

The Boys has finally come to an end, and while the conclusion of season 5 is a sad thing, there are still plenty of other great shows for fans of the Prime Video series to check out next. Since its premiere in 2019, The Boys has been one of the most talked-about shows in pop culture, mostly due to its raunchy tone and shocking scenes. However, The Boys was also beloved for its humor, political commentary, action scenes, and exploration of what superheroes would be like in the real world.

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While The Boys is one of the best combinations of these different aspects, it isn’t the only show that features these elements. Other superhero series, comic book adaptations, and TV shows in general feature the DNA that makes so many fans love The Boys, even if they’re not as popular as the Prime Video series. So, here are five TV shows that fans of The Boys need to check out next.

5) Jupiter’s Legacy

Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy received a mixed response, and while it only lasted for one season, it is an incredibly interesting watch. Based on Mark Millar’s comic series, the show follows the children of several prominent superheroes as they struggle to carry on the legacies of their parents. The 2021 TV-MA series seemed like Netflix’s response to The Boys, although it wasn’t nearly as popular. Due to it only being one season, it is a fun watch if you’re interested in seeing the impact on pop culture that The Boys had.

4) Daredevil

As part of Marvel, Daredevil is the most mainstream superhero project on this list. Despite this, it has a lot of parallels with The Boys. The original Daredevil series is incredibly grounded, violent, and far more mature than the typical MCU project. Daredevil is incredibly high-quality for a TV show, and like The Boys, kicked off a cinematic universe of superhero shows on Netflix.

The series returned on Disney+ with Daredevil: Born Again, with the revival continuing the story of the Netflix series. The revival creates a lot of parallels between Wilson Fisk and Homelander, both of whom act as stand-ins for Donald Trump in their respective shows’ political commentaries. The Boys and Daredevil: Born Again cover similar topics with their themes, making them both very timely series.

3) Watchmen

Image courtesy of Paramount Television

One of the big appeals of The Boys is that it explores the political implications of superheroes really existing, something that is also explored in HBO’s Watchmen series. HBO’s 2019 miniseries acts as a sequel to Alan Moore’s original comic series, with it telling an original story decades after the conclusion of Moore’s story. After an attack by a white supremacist group, police are allowed to cover their faces with masks, leading to another surge in vigilantism. Like The Boys, Watchmen explores racism and directly parallels contemporary political issues, and many would say that Watchmen handles it in a more nuanced way.

2) Preacher

Image Courtesy of AMC

Garth Ennis is one of the creators of The Boys, but this isn’t the only beloved comic series that he has been involved with. Ennis is also one of the creators of Preacher, which was adapted into a TV show by AMC before The Boys was released. The series tells the story of Jesse Custer, a preacher who is gifted with extraordinary powers as he goes on adventures in the world of the supernatural. If you’re a fan of The Boys because of Ennis’ work, then you should definitely check out Preacher.

1) Invincible

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Throughout its run, The Boys was constantly compared to another superhero show that calls Prime Video its home: Invincible. The Robert Kirkman TV show is based on Kirkman’s own comic book series of the same name, with Invincible‘s fourth season releasing on Prime Video in 2026. The series tells the story of Mark Grayson, a teenager who is the son of Earth’s strongest superhero, Omni-Man. Shortly after Mark gets his powers, he discovers that his father isn’t the hero that he claimed to be, kicking off a conflict with intergalactic consequences.

Invincible is a lot like The Boys in the sense that it is an R-rated look at what superheroes would be like in the real world. On top of that, Invincible features parodies of many iconic superheroes, supervillains, and comic book storytelling tropes. Unlike The Boys, however, Invincible is much more hopeful. While The Boys uses its cynical tone to lampoon these elements, Invincible is a love letter to superhero stories. It is full of heart, complex character arcs, and a love for the genre that makes it stand apart from The Boys.