5 Canceled Fantasy Shows That Left Us With Too Many Questions

It’s a sad reality, but fantasy shows are often canceled before they can see their plans through — and some of the worst examples leave viewers hanging. It’s one thing when creators know a show might get axed, allowing them to craft a season ender that could serve as a series conclusion, too. It’s another when canceled projects end on cliffhangers, raising questions they’ll never get the chance to answer.

The latter is disappointing, and it happens pretty frequently. From a fantasy series that changed the source material — and never got to explain it — to a show that actively set up a war it couldn’t explore, these titles will never give fans closure.

5) Shadow and Bone

Image via Netflix

Shadow and Bone manages to deal with its biggest threat — Ben Barnes’ Darkling — before Season 2’s ending. That’s for the best, since the Netflix series will never get a Season 3. Yet the adaptation raises enough questions in its final chapter to ensure its cancellation is a letdown. Shadow and Bone goes off script from Leigh Bardugo’s books at the very end, with Alina Starkov becoming queen and obtaining shadow powers.

Some may deem that a preferable ending to her send-off in the books, but it’s one that will never be explained. And since it’s a departure, viewers can’t even look to the source material for answers. That’s not to mention the other open ends, like Matthias’ fate (which is in the original story) and Mal embarking on an adventure with Inej (which isn’t).

4) Warrior Nun

Image via Netflix

Compared to the other series on this list, Warrior Nun probably gets the most closure, as its ending can technically work as it is. That doesn’t mean it’s satisfying or without loose ends, however. Ava sacrificing herself and venturing to the other side raises all kinds of questions about what she experiences there. It also leaves us to wonder what Beatrice intends to do after leaving the Order of the Cruciform Sword. While ambiguous fates happen, both of their arcs feel unfinished. And, well, that’s because they are. Simon Barry has spoken of plans for Warrior Nun Season 3 (via The OCS Newsletter), but the showrunner never got to see them to fruition.

In addition to the questions surrounding the main characters’ endings, there are still some major plot elements that should have been elaborated on in Season 3. Personally, I would have liked to know more about Reya. Unfortunately, even with Warrior Nun movies in limbo, such mysteries seem unlikely to be solved.

3) My Lady Jane

Image via Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

My Lady Jane‘s ending is satisfying for its main characters but frustrating for everyone else — and there are too many lingering questions about the world around Jane for it to have gotten canceled without a Season 2. Although Jane Grey and Guildford Dudley ride off into the sunset together, they don’t solve any of the problems plaguing their kingdom. Most notably, Queen Mary remains on the throne at the end of Season 1. This, of course, leaves us to guess at whether she’ll be removed and how.

There’s also the question of whether Edward VI will successfully reclaim the throne, and there’s the greater conflict between Ethians and Verities to grapple with. None of this gets a satisfactory conclusion because of My Lady Jane‘s cancellation. There’s a book that offers some insight into the proper conclusion, but even so…it’s a bummer we won’t get to see it all play out on-screen.

2) The Wheel of Time

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

After all the criticisms of its first two seasons, The Wheel of Time‘s cancellation after Season 3 wasn’t necessarily a surprise — but it still came as a blow to those who’d followed the series closely, particularly after it finally started getting good. The Wheel of Time Season 3 leaves many characters and storylines hanging in the balance, and fans of the show only will need to dig into Robert Jordan’s books to learn where certain narratives go from there.

The Prime Video series also takes liberties with the source material, altering character arcs and storylines pretty significantly. Those interested in seeing the Amazon show’s completed vision are out of luck, as the books aren’t a perfect replacement for the show. (Most would agree that they’re better, so they’re still worth reading though.)

1) Kaos

Image via Netflix

With stars like Jeff Goldblum and Jane McTeer at the helm, Kaos could have been a success for Netflix. The fantasy show’s potential makes its cancellation that much more disappointing. And with just one season under its belt, it leaves a lot up in the air. The biggest question has to do with the looming war between Zeus and the rest of the Olympians. The show ends with Hera calling someone, which means even Zeus’ immediate family is plotting against him. That would’ve been really interesting to see.

Riddy’s and Caeneus’ Season 1 endings also raise questions about what’s next for them and whether humans and those in the Underworld will be able to right what the gods have wronged. Kaos‘ Season 1 ending laid the groundwork for deeper conversations and more power struggles, and it’s a shame Netflix canceled it before it could get there.

What fantasy shows left you needing more closure?