Prime Video Cancels My Lady Jane After One Season

The one-of-a-kind fairy tale of My Lady Jane has come to an end. On Friday, Prime Video confirmed that My Lady Jane has been cancelled after only one eight-episode season on their platform. This comes less than two months after My Lady Jane first made its debut on Prime Video.

My Lady Jane is based on the 2016 novel of the same name from Jodi Meadows, Brodi Ashton, and Cynthia Hand. While the television adaptation of My Lady Jane did not crack the Nielsen Top 10, it earned a passionate fanbase and was critically well received.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is My Lady Jane About?

My Lady Jane tells the tragic tale of Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader), the young Tudor noblewoman who was Queen of England for nine days and then beheaded, back in good ol’ 1553. The series is an alternate approach to history promising to retell it the way it should have happened: the damsel in distress saves herself. This is an epic tale of true love and high adventure set in an alt-universe of action, history, fantasy, comedy, romance, and rompy-pompy. Buckle up.

The cast of My Lady Jane also included Edward Bluemel as Lord Guildford Dudley, Anna Chancellor as Lady Frances Grey, Rob Brydon as Lord Dudley, Jordan Peters as King Edward VI, Kate O’Flynn as Princess Mary, Abbie Hern as Princess Bess, Henry Ashton as Lord Stan Dudley, Dominic Cooper as Lord Seymour, and Jim Broadbent as the Duke of Leicester.

What Would My Lady Jane Season 2 Have Been About?

While details had remained vague about what a potential second season of My Lady Jane could have explored, the book series does have two more installments, surrounding Jane Austen protagonist Jane Eyre and Wild West folk hero Calamity Jane, as well as the Mary Queen of Scots spinoff My Contrary Mary. As the series’ stars previously put it, there’s a lot of personal growth for Jane that could have been elaborated on.

“They’ve been through a lot, but at the same time, by Jane choosing to do what she does at the end with saving herself, she puts her family at risk,” Bader told Collider in an interview shortly after the series premiered. “They are all still there with Crazy Mary. She needs to buckle down and figure out what she’s gonna do. She feels very responsible. I think badass Jane can take it up a notch.”