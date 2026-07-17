5 Deep-Cut ’90s Animated Shows Every Fan Needs to Revisit

The 1990s were a great decade for animation, with many beloved animated shows released that proved to thrive over the 10-year span. The Simpsons may have begun in the late-1980s, but the ’90s saw it reach its full potential, cementing animation as something for all ages, rather than simply young audiences. The latter half of the decade also saw the likes of King of the Hill, South Park, and Family Guy further attract more mature audiences to animation. Alongside those exceptional series, there were also some of the best animated TV shows of all time airing during the ’90s, particularly those that served as Saturday morning fare or those catered to the after-school crowd.

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Of all the excellent animated shows of the ’90s, there are many that don’t get the amount of love that they deserve. While many have become iconic in their own right, many great animated shows have slipped through the cracks of our collective consciousness to become relatively obscure, despite their quality. These animated shows from the ’90s are well worth revisiting, especially for fans of animation who may well have forgotten all about them.

5) The Angry Beavers

There have been many great Nickelodeon shows that were cancelled too soon, and The Angry Beavers is definitely one of them. First airing in 1997 and running for four seasons before it ended, The Angry Beavers follows Norbert and Daggett, also known as Norb and Dag, respectively, as they move out of their parents’ home together to begin their lives as bachelors. Norb is often level-headed and articulate, making him the perfect foil for the more energetic, chaotic, and emotional Dag.

Had it aired in any other era of television, The Angry Beavers would likely have become an iconic childhood staple. However, the incredibly stiff competition both on Nickelodeon and rival networks ultimately saw The Angry Beavers struggle to make the impact the show deserved. As a result, it has become something of a hidden gem that animation fans should definitely revisit, as it evokes a similar vibe to the beloved The Ren & Stimpy Show.

4) Gargoyles

Of all the deep-cut animated shows of the 1990s, Gargoyles is probably the one with the most substantial cult following. Its story followed a species of nocturnal gargoyles who are made of stone by day, but transform into the protectors of New York City by night, fighting against various supernatural and criminal threats. While favorably compared to beloved animated superhero TV shows of the same era such as Batman: The Animated Series and X-Men: The Animated Series, Gargoyles didn’t have anywhere near as much cultural impact despite securing a dedicated fan base.

Gargoyles is still well-loved by many who remember it from its original run, but its quality means it deserved to surpass even that benchmark. It’s truly one of the all-time great animated fantasy shows, but somehow it’s still relatively little-known among the wider animation-loving community. If Gargoyles‘ quality signifies anything, it’s that it’s well worth revisiting for modern audiences who may be unfamiliar with its charm.

3) Aaahh!!! Real Monsters

Another of Nickelodeon’s excellent examples of ’90s animation, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters is one of the network’s more out-there titles — and that’s really saying something. It follows a group of three young monsters named Oblina, Ickis, and Krumm who attend a school for monsters where they learn to scare humans. It’s worth noting that the show predates Monsters, Inc. by several years, and Monsters University by almost two decades. Its more unique elements include an economic system that uses toenails as currency and the prominence of sewer-surfing as the monsters’ favorite sport.

As well as being a nostalgic show for some ’90s kids, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters is one of Nickelodeon’s best and most underrated TV series. It’s an incredibly inventive and unique show that combines the charming animation style of Rugrats with its own special brand of gross-out humor and innovative ideas. It’s sadly not widely remembered enough today, so more fans of animation should revisit the show to enjoy its quirky and supremely entertaining story.

2) Biker Mice from Mars

One of the truest tests to separate the genuine ’90s kids from the posers is to ask about Biker Mice from Mars. Kids who grew up in the ’90s are almost certain to remember the show, while those who didn’t will likely find it hard to believe it ever existed in the first place. Biker Mice from Mars delivers exactly what its name implies: mutant rodents from the Red Planet that ride motorcycles and are locked in an age-old struggle with an alien species known as the Plutarkians.

Biker Mice from Mars is undoubtedly one of those cancelled animated shows not enough people talk about, and the fact that it has been widely forgotten is a travesty. As one of the viewers who grew up watching the utterly bonkers but absolutely incredible show, it’s only fair to describe it as one of the true must-see shows of the ’90s. Though it has become something of a deep-cut, Biker Mice from Mars manages to evoke popular superhero shows with an added touch of sci-fi mayhem that makes it truly special.

1) Daria

There are many animated shows from the 1990s that still hold up, but few can boast the continued relevance of Daria. Although it’s a spin-off of Beavis and Butt-Head, the truth is that Daria simply couldn’t feel further from Mike Judge’s iconically lowbrow show. It follows the titular cynical teen as she navigates the mundanity of everyday suburban life alongside her close-knit group of friends and her dysfunctional family, and earned particular acclaim for its excellent late-90s soundtrack.

Daria aired from 1997 to 2003, though it quickly faded into obscurity for many. Most of those who remember it hail it as one of the true animated gems of the 1990s, and regularly revisit its excellent story and wickedly comedic characters. For those who have never seen it, or those who have otherwise forgotten all about it, Daria is an absolutely vital watch for those craving a fix of some exceptional ’90s animation.

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