7 Cancelled Animated Shows Not Enough People Talk About

Animation has given the world many iconic TV shows over the years. For a long time, animation was the best way to bring fantastical stories to life on the big screen. Limited only by the creator’s imagination, animated TV shows could deliver out-of-this-world stories with a visual consistency that wasn’t always possible in live-action shows due to visual effects constraints. While this technology has since caught up, animation remains as popular as ever, with many great animated TV shows still arriving on our screens every year. With the ability to appeal to audiences of all ages, animation remains a cornerstone of modern TV.

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Considering animated shows often prove to be cheaper to produce than live-action series, there’s always a great deal of solid animation on offer at any given time. Over the years, this has seen even great animated shows be forgotten or otherwise overlooked, particularly when their respective runs were cut short by cancellation. The reasons for being cancelled may differ, but one thing is true of all the following shows: not enough people talk about how good they really were.

7) The Spectacular Spider-Man (2008)

Despite only running for 26 episodes over two seasons, The Spectacular Spider-Man is considered by some to be one of the best Marvel animated shows of all time. The show was not cancelled due to poor performance, but because of the conflict that arose when Disney acquired Marvel Entertainment. With a distinct visual style and offering a modernized but loyal adaptation of the character’s original comic book stories, The Spectacular Spider-Man is a cancelled animated show that deserves much more love from fans.

6) Sym-Bionic Titan (2010-2011)

Sym-Bionic Titan boasted an incredibly unique sci-fi premise that thoroughly deserved far greater attention than it received. It followed three alien refugees hiding out on Earth who were capable of combining forces to form the giant titular robot in order to battle alien threats to the planet. Praised for its stylish animation and its blend of high school drama with sci-fi elements, Sym-Bionic Titan was cancelled due to issues with toy licensing, leaving it having only aired one season, which ended on a frustrating cliffhanger.

5) Wolverine and the X-Men (2008-2009)

Wolverine and the X-Men offered up one of the best animated versions of the X-Men in their history, which made its cancellation after just one season incredibly frustrating. It followed Wolverine reassembling the X-Men one year after tragedy tore the team apart, and had him lead the team, putting him at odds with his regular rival, Cyclops. Praised for its interesting depictions of multiple iconic characters, Wolverine and the X-Men deserved a longer run and is still a show that deserves far more love than it receives.

4) My Life as a Teenage Robot (2002-2005, 2008-2009)

My Life as a Teenage Robot is an example of a great animated show from the 2000s that not enough people remember. It follows Jenny Wakeman, a state-of-the-art sentient robot who attempts to navigate normal teenage life while also serving as Earth’s sworn protector. Inverting many typical genre tropes by having Jenny serve as a reluctant hero who simply wants to experience normal adolescence, My Life as a Teenage Robot ran for a total of three seasons, with a brief pause between seasons 2 and 3 due to premature cancellation. It was then finally cancelled again in 2009, ending its run, and it has since gone down in history as a criminally underrated animated show.

3) Gargoyles (1994-1997)

Though it’s fondly remembered by some children of the 1990s, Gargoyles doesn’t get talked about enough. The show follows a group of the eponymous nocturnal creatures who awaken from their petrified state in present-day New York and immediately take on the role of the city’s night-time protectors. Despite being favorably compared to the iconic Batman: The Animated Series, the fantasy show unfortunately crashed in its final season, resulting in cancellation.

2) Final Space (2018-2021)

Final Space is one of those rare shows that simply should have become far more popular than it ultimately managed. Following inept astronaut Gary Goodspeed as he befriends a planet-destroying alien and the pair set out together to save the universe, Final Space combined the tone of Adventure Time with the setting of Star Trek, making it an excellent piece of adult-oriented animation. Sadly, Final Space was cancelled after three seasons, and its subsequent removal from streaming services makes it another great animated show that very few people talk about.

1) Ozzy & Drix (2002-2004)

Ozzy & Drix is itself a spin-off of a great but forgotten animated movie, which perhaps explains why it isn’t as widely remembered as it deserves. It follows Osmosis Jones, an anthropomorphic white blood cell, and his partner, Drix, a level-headed cold pill, who find themselves inside the body of a new human host. Having initially aired on Kids’ WB, it was later shown on Cartoon Network, but was cancelled after just two seasons. The comedic combination of police tropes with an educational insight into human biology was solidly entertaining, though Ozzy & Drix struggled to cement any real legacy during its brief run.

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