5 More Great Animated Fantasy Shows Not Enough People Remember

While live action is preferred by many, animation is basically the perfect medium for fantasy. The sheer number of animation styles and studios means there will likely be something for everyone’s tastes, without the narrative or visuals being held hostage by the technology available at the time. Things have the ability to feel more real, despite being animated, and things only described in books can come to life in a way that much more closely resembles what it’s actually meant to look like.

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If you’re looking for a new animated fantasy obsession, there is a truly insane amount of options out there for you—with everything from the wildly popular to the series that never got the love and hype that they deserved. But this list focuses on the series that seemed to fall out of the genre conversation long before their time. So read one to discover a new potential favorite.

5) Castlevania

While probably the most popular series on this list, it’s genuinely one of the most beautifully animated series of all time and deserves its place; it’s also chock full of hyperviolence, dark medievalism, and a heavy dose of gore. And on the other hand, there is so much heart to the story, as well as one of the most devastating love stories of all time, and one of the best found-family dynamics ever. Castlevania tells the story of the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, Trevor, as he attempts to save Eastern Europe from annihilation at the hands of the grief-maddened Vlad Dracula Tepes. As Dracula and his legion of vampires prepare to bathe the world in darkness, ridding it of humanity, Belmont finds that he is no longer fighting alone; beside his new comrades, Sypha, a mage, and Alucard, Dracula’s own son, he races to find a way to save mankind from a deadly fate. It’s a series that feels impossible not to fall in love with, with some of the best character work in an animated series. And there’s something that feels truly unique about Castlevania, a quality that hasn’t really been emulated in any other animated series.

4) Samurai Jack

How are we not still talking about this show? How have we let Samurai Jack fall to the wayside? It’s a Genndy Tartakovsky series, which means it’s worth watching for that reason alone. But it also boasts an incredible story, centering on a young samurai, Jack, who is sent into the future by the evil wizard Aku. Jack soon sets out on a quest to return to the past and undo the wizard’s destruction. Throughout the course of his journey, he enlists allies to defeat some of Aku’s henchmen and other villains before locating the wizard himself to defeat him and find the portal that can return him to his own time. It’s beautifully drawn, and the story remains enthralling throughout. And anything that references Seven Samurai and classic Westerns at the same time will always be a winner.

3) Unicorn: Warriors Eternal

Do not let the name of this series fool you—this show gets dark, which is no surprise considering that it comes from the mind of Genndy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack, Primal). It was cut woefully short, ending after one season with no second season ever announced. The series centers on a young girl who was infused with magical ability against her will. She soon discovers that she is part of a group of eternal heroes destined to fight a supernatural evil throughout time. The animation is entirely singular, and while the worldbuilding was better than the actual plot in places, there really is nothing else like Unicorn: Warriors Eternal. So, if anyone can hear us, we’re formally requesting a second season (and a third).

2) Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

How this series never got the hype it deserved is beyond us. With animation that feels unlike anything else, and a story as heartwarming and harrowing as it is, it’s a shame that Kipo never rose to the top of the animated fantasy pile. It tells the story of Kipo, a sheltered young girl whose life is forever changed when a savage attack on her home sends her to her world’s surface, leagues away from the safety of the underground home she grew up in. The series is critically acclaimed, with a critics’ rating that still sits at 100%. It’s surrealist and silly, but also dystopian, and there’s a heart there that so many series have left by the wayside.

1) Gargoyles

An urban fantasy gem, it’s shocking that there hasn’t been some sort of renaissance for Gargoyles—a series both perfectly dated and way ahead of its time. The series centers on a clan of gargoyles who, in 10th-century Scotland, were sworn to defend a castle. Cursed by their enemies to sleep for 1000 years, the clan wakes up in Manhattan, where the castle has been moved by a billionaire with aims of his own. Every night, the clan comes to life, taking to the streets to fight crime and keep the city safe, with their leader becoming entangled with a detective named Elisa Maza. But soon, Manhattan learns about their existence and grows to fear them. It’s nearly perfect gothic fantasy, with gorgeous animation that still holds up. Couple that with stakes that never felt too campy, Garoyles is a fantasy show that very much deserves the hype.

Do you have a favorite series of those on this list? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forums to see what other fantasy fans are saying.