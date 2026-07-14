5 Overlooked Sci-Fi Series Gems You Need to Binge Next

Science fiction television is no longer niche. Fallout drew 65 million viewers in its first two weeks and became one of Prime Video’s most-watched originals ever, with a third season already in development. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ built an entire flagship strategy around Foundation before expanding into Severance and Pluribus, while Silo, adapted from Hugh Howey’s Wool trilogy, quietly became one of the platform’s most-watched series in its own right. Even Netflix committed a nine-figure budget to 3 Body Problem with the Russo brothers producing. The lesson is that sci-fi television is bringing more viewers to streaming platforms as they treat the genre with the seriousness it deserves, and studios are pouring resources into keeping the trend going.

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With so much attention fixed on upcoming sci-fi projects, a backlog of genuinely ambitious series has been left scattered across free and subscription platforms with almost no visibility. While these shows are less famous than their blockbuster counterpart, they still deserve the attention of genre fans, offering a counter-programming alternative for viewers looking to vary their streaming consumption.

5) Continuum

Image courtesy of Showcase

Continuum is a Canadian science fiction crime drama that uses its time-travel premise to interrogate the dangers of a surveillance state and society’s dependance of corporate oligarchy. Premiering on Showcase in 2012, the story follows Kiera Cameron (Rachel Nichols), a law enforcement officer from a corporate-controlled 2077, who is accidentally transported back to present-day Vancouver along with a group of escaped terrorists known as Liber8. Stranded with technology decades beyond anything available, Kiera infiltrates the local police department while secretly hunting the fugitives before they can rewrite history to prevent the future.

What makes Continuum worth your time is how the show centers on Kiera’s growing conflict between her duty to a future system she is programmed to protect and the unsettling realization that the terrorists’ grievances may be justified. Across four seasons, the narrative expands from a cat-and-mouse procedural into a morally complex examination of power and sacrifice, asking difficult questions about who gets to decide the shape of tomorrow. The cherry on top is that the series builds to a genuinely earned conclusion that respects the audience’s intelligence. All four seasons are available on Prime Video.

4) Dark Matter

Image courtesy of SyFy

Premiering on Syfy in 2015, Dark Matter is a space opera co-created by Joseph Mallozzi, adapted from his own comic book. The series kicks off as six strangers wake from stasis on a damaged spaceship with no memory of who they are, where they came from, or why they are together. Naming themselves One through Six in the order they awoke, the crew must piece together their fractured pasts while discovering that some of them were responsible for terrible things.

Dark Matter centers on the found-family dynamic that develops under impossible pressure, with standout performances from Melissa O’Neil, Anthony Lemke, and Roger Cross grounding the high-concept premise with evolving characters. On top of that, episodic heists and corporate-war intrigue give way to a deeper serialized mystery about memory and identity, asking whether people can genuinely reinvent themselves when freed from the weight of their own history. Syfy canceled the series on a major cliffhanger after three seasons, but the existing episodes of Dark Matter remain a tightly paced, character-driven adventure that consistently punches above its budget. All three seasons are available on Prime Video and The Roku Channel.

3) Jericho

Image courtesy of CBS

Premiering on CBS in 2006, Jericho is a post-apocalyptic survival drama that grounded its science fiction elements in a deeply terrifying and realistic scenario. The story is set in a small, isolated Kansas town where everyday life is abruptly shattered when a nuclear mushroom cloud appears on the horizon. Cut off from all communication and power, the residents of Jericho are plunged into the unknown, forced to contend with radiation fallout, dwindling supplies, and the breakdown of social order. The show centers on Jake Green (Skeet Ulrich), the town’s prodigal son turned reluctant leader, and the enigmatic newcomer Robert Hawkins (Lennie James), who help transform the terrified community into an organized resistance.

While the first season of Jericho focuses heavily on immediate survival and the psychological toll of isolation, the narrative gradually expands into a massive conspiracy involving private military corporations and the fight for control over a fractured America. Unfortunately, CBS canceled the show after its first season’s ratings slid, and a fan campaign that mailed tons of peanuts to network executives, referencing a line from the season finale, secured a shortened second season before cancellation returned for good. After that, the creative team managed to continue Jericho as comic books, expanding the story. Both seasons of the show are available to stream on Paramount+.

2) Misfits

Image courtesy of E4

The British series Misfits premiered on E4 in 2009 and applied a deliberately abrasive tone to the superhero genre several years before comic-book adaptations dominated television. The story begins with five young offenders serving community service on a London council estate when a freak electrical storm grants them supernatural abilities linked to their individual insecurities. For instance, Simon (Iwan Rheon), painfully shy, gains the power to become invisible, while Kelly (Lauren Socha), whose aggressive front masks deep self-consciousness, can suddenly hear the thoughts of those around her.

What follows is a series built on sharp character writing and a refusal to guarantee any character’s safety. Robert Sheehan’s performance as Nathan, a relentlessly talkative and reckless presence, drew widespread attention and helped establish the show’s reputation, but the show’s writing staff constructed an ensemble strong enough that every character is interesting. Across five seasons, that ensemble changed, as new characters were introduced while others departed, all while maintaining the show’s identity. Misfits launched multiple careers but remains less widely known than its quality merits. All five seasons of Misfits are available on Hulu.

1) LEXX

Image courtesy of SyFy

Premiering as a series of television movies in 1997 before expanding into a full series, LEXX is a chaotic sci-fi comedy Canadian-German co-production that deliberately dismantles the idealistic tropes of mainstream space operas. The narrative centers on an incredibly dysfunctional group of societal outcasts that, through pure incompetence and luck, accidentally steals the Lexx, a giant, sentient, bio-engineered biological spacecraft shaped like a dragonfly that also happens to be the most destructive weapon in the universe, capable of obliterating entire planets at the whim of its captain.

Across four seasons, the series completely rejects the standard sci-fi mission of exploring or saving the galaxy, opting instead for a narrative driven purely by the crew’s base instincts, which can be mostly described as survival and lust. LEXX also proudly embraced a transgressive aesthetic packed with pitch-black satire, cosmic nihilism, and sexual surrealism that challenged the boundaries of television sci-fi. It remains one of the most polarizing and fiercely original genre experiments ever broadcast, retaining a dedicated cult following decades after its conclusion. All four seasons are available to stream for free on platforms such as The Roku Channel, Tubi, and Pluto TV.

Which overlooked sci‑fi series do you think deserves a bigger audience? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!