5 Romantasy Books That Are Perfect From First Page to Last

Thanks to the popularity of books like Fourth Wing and A Court of Thorns and Roses, romantasy is positively thriving — but, as with any genre, it’s difficult to find releases that are perfect from the first page to the last. Starting a novel strong and maintaining that momentum for 300+ pages is no easy feat; even some of the best fantasy books out there struggle to pull it off.

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The same is true of the greatest romantasy books, and it’s even easier to find fault with a joint genre. Whether readers deem a book near-perfect typically comes down to preference. And striking the right balance of fantasy and romance — all while masterfully crafting plot, character, and prose — is a daunting undertaking. Some do books achieve it, and they’re even more exciting to find due to their rarity. From a gothic romantasy that keeps the twists coming until the very last page to a slow-burn story with incredible world-building and character writing, these books remain solid throughout.

5) The Knight and the Moth by Rachel Gillig

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The Knight and the Moth by Rachel Gillig is easily one of the best romantasy releases of 2025, and it’s gripping from the very first page. The opening is lush and mysterious, and those elements continue to shine throughout Gillig’s story. The novel follows a Diviner whose sisters begin to disappear one by one, prompting her to leave her cathedral and set out on a journey to find out what’s become of them. Sybil’s adventure sees her falling in with a heretical knight, a talking gargoyle, a boy king, and a lady knight. The found-family dynamics that form among the group are incredible, and the central romance is also genuinely compelling.

The Knight and the Moth offers a gothic vibe, intriguing lore, and lyrical prose in addition to its great characters and relationships. And its ending drops a huge twist on readers, raising the suspense again before book two. Needless to say, The Knight and the Moth is a memorable reading experience in the best way possible. All of its strengths come together to make the book a 10/10 read. If the sequel reaches the same heights, Gillig will have a flawless duology on her hands.

4) Three Shattered Souls by Mai Corland

The entirety of the Broken Blades trilogy makes for a fun and worthwhile ride, but the first book takes time to find its footing, and the second rehashes much of what happens in its predecessor. The third book, Three Shattered Souls, is where Mai Corland’s series truly gets close to perfection — and that’s the ideal trajectory to have. This sequel sees the bonds formed in book one finally paying off, with our main group of liars coming to trust one another at last. The found-family dynamics are at their best, and it makes the stakes feel even higher. It also renders the most gutting twists even more devastating.

Three Shattered Souls is as heartbreaking as its title suggests, but it really feels like the perfect ending for Corland’s trilogy. There’s action, there’s emotional catharsis, and there’s loss alongside the progress and hope. The latter is dealt with impressively, with Three Shattered Souls presenting believable and poignant depictions of grief. It’s a stunning finale that takes its story to new heights.

3) Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross

Divine Rivals blew up on BookTok back in 2023, and it’s easy to understand why. Rebecca Ross’ romantasy novel is an amazing read, and part of its appeal is the way it goes light on the fantasy elements while playing up the romance. Ross handles that well, with her setting and prose creating a magical and cozy atmosphere even in the absence of hard magic systems and detailed world-building. The stakes still feel high, too, thanks to the war that drives the events of Divine Rivals forward.

The novel follows two newspaper writers who are rivals at work — but are unknowingly communicating with each other through magic typewriters. When one goes to the front to be a wartime correspondent, the other follows. And from there, they realize that their feelings are more complicated than they realized. Everything from the main characters’ relationship to the nods to writing and storytelling hits hard. Divine Rivals really is a love letter to the written word as much as it’s a fast, charming read. It’s one readers won’t easily forget, and its sequel and spinoff are also well worth the time.

2) Heartless Hunter by Kristen Ciccarelli

Heartless Hunter is an underrated romantasy book, but Kristen Ciccarelli’s novel deserves more love. It’s one of the more seamless additions to the genre, presenting a fresh spin on a familiar narrative. Set in a world where witches are persecuted — and easy to identify, thanks to the scars their blood magic leaves — we follow a vigilante who hides in plain sight and uses her abilities to save her kind. But when she strikes up a romance with a witch hunter in order to get intel, she winds up more invested than she intends.

Heartless Hunter is an enemies-to-lovers story that really sells that dynamic, giving the main characters good reasons to be at odds with one another — and convincing readers to root for both. It presents real challenges for them to overcome if they ever hope to find common ground. And novel’s approach to blood magic goes to some unique and memorable places, while its plot never lulls. It’s a romantasy book with surprisingly few flaws, and it packs an emotional punch. The same is also true of its sequel, Rebel Witch.

1) Shield of Sparrows by Devney Perry

Those looking for a romantasy novel that excels when it comes to world-building and character work will appreciate Shield of Sparrows. Devney Perry’s novel is a masterclass in both areas, unraveling in a way that makes the setting and characters jump right off the page. It takes time getting to the action and twists, but they hit harder because of that steady build-up. And although Odessa’s arranged marriage and mission seem straightforward at first glance, there are plenty of turns readers won’t see coming. Even the ones that feel predictable manage to keep the tensions high, making it satisfying when Shield of Sparrows drops its big reveals.

The book’s lead, Odessa, feels more believable and relatable than many romantasy heroines. And the relationships she forms as she travels to a new kingdom are charming and heartfelt. That includes the central romance, which offers the sort of thrills readers expect from a romantasy story. Shield of Sparrows balances it all, and it does so flawlessly.

What’s a romantasy book you’d consider perfect from start to finish? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!