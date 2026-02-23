10 More Fantasy Books That Are Indisputable 10/10 Masterpieces

There are many incredible fantasy books that aren’t 10/10 releases, but the masterpieces that do achieve near-perfection are some of the best the genre has to offer. These 10/10 fantasy novels strike an ideal balance; they nail their settings and conflicts, and they deliver strong character writing, pacing, and themes. It’s rare enough to master all of these elements, but given how many fantasy books there are in the world, you can still find a few dozen that pull it off.

Several of Brandon Sanderson’s books manage it, as well as hits from beloved authors like George R.R. Martin and N.K. Jemisin. We covered those authors and more during our last round-up of near perfect additions to the genre. However, that list is far from exhaustive. These 10 books are also indisputable masterpieces, standing out as feats within the genre.

10) Last Argument of Kings by Joe Abercrombie

Cover image via Orbit/Hachette Book Group

Joe Abercrombie’s First Law trilogy is a work of art all the way through, but its strongest installment is its finale: Last Argument of Kings. After building a solid foundation in his first two books, Abercrombie sticks the landing with this one. He delivers a conclusion that’s equal parts satisfying and gutting. And despite how bleak his send-off is, it’s tonally fitting and precisely the right choice for this series. All the storylines and character arcs Abercrombie dedicates so much time to crafting come crashing together here. The pay-off proves he’s a masterful writer and storyteller (and everything he’s released since continues to support that).

9) The Name of the Wind by Patrick Rothfuss

Cover image via DAW Books

The long-gestating conclusion to Patrick Rothfuss’ Kingkiller Chronicle has caused some of the hype surrounding the first two books to die down. However, there’s a reason they generated so much enthusiasm in the first place. The series opener, The Name of the Wind, is particularly compelling. It introduces a well-wrought world that fully pulls you in, along with a captivating main character in Kvothe. Although criticisms target the pacing, I’d argue the book unravels the way it needs to in order to get readers properly invested — and is eventually more engrossing because of it. It leaves little room for complaint, which makes it all the more disappointing that The Doors of Stone is a fantasy sequel we’re still waiting on.

8) Men at Arms by Terry Pratchett

Cover via HarperCollins

Terry Pratchett’s Discworld books are fantasy classics, but some resonate more deeply than others. Even so, several can be considered 10/10 masterpieces — and Men at Arms claims that distinction most clearly. The 1993 novel holds up well decades later, with its conversations about policing and power feeling even more relevant today. Men at Arms benefits from the satirical edge Pratchett’s books are known for, and it balances humor with its narrative better than most Discworld novels. The character writing and setting are masterfully handled, and the book is wonderfully quotable. (Just look at often Vimes’ “Boots Theory” is referenced.) It’s the perfect example of why Pratchett is so highly regarded.

7) The Fires of Vengeance by Evan Winter

Image via Orbit/Hachette Book Group

Evan Winter’s The Burning books are underrated gems, and the two that are currently released are near-perfect in their execution — though The Fires of Vengeance stands out as just slightly stronger. The second installment in the series, The Fires of Vengeance takes full advantage of the thorough world-building, character work, and action of its predecessor. It begins to shape Tau’s quest for vengeance into something greater, raising the stakes and expanding the politics in interesting ways. The Fires of Vengeance builds and improves upon what comes before while keeping up a solid pace and still bringing plenty of action. Its conclusion also does what any good ending should: surprises readers and sets up an even more intriguing way forward. It’s very likely Winter hasn’t even reached the peak of the series yet.

6) Jade Legacy by Fonda Lee

Image via Orbit/Hachette Book Group

Fonda Lee’s Green Bone Saga excellently blends the common conventions of fantasy with elements of the crime genre, resulting in a series that’s refreshingly unique. And while all three of Lee’s books are impressive, the finale is the high point of the series, just as it should be. Jade Legacy spans about two decades, and it uses this structure to drive home the lasting impact of everything that happens — and strengthen the series’ themes of legacy. The jumps through time don’t negatively impact the journey, however, as the sequel is both gripping and satisfying. It masterfully ties up the loose ends from Jade War, continues elevating the stakes, and leaves nothing on the table with its ending.

5) Assassin’s Fate by Robin Hobb

Image via Del Rey/Penguin Random House

The Realm of the Elderlings is a lengthy saga, but it’s required reading for fantasy lovers — and its final installment makes it a worthwhile investment. Assassin’s Fate highlights Robin Hobb’s knack for long-form storytelling, as it’s not easy to wrap up decades’ worth of writing. Hobb accomplishes it spectacularly in the Fitz and the Fool trilogy, though, bringing the two halves of her saga (Fitz’s story and that of The Liveship Traders) together in a genuinely satisfying way. Hobb manages to pay off what comes before in the trilogy’s last chapter, honoring the characters’ previous adventures at the same time. Assassin’s Fate is the kind of finale that will leave readers tear-eyed but happy they embarked on this journey.

4) Speaking Bones by Ken Liu

Image via Saga Press/Simon & Schuster

Ken Liu’s The Dandelion Dynasty is a fantasy series deserving of far more love, and its conclusion —Speaking Bones — perfectly encapsulates why. Like the other finales on this list, Speaking Bones cements its entire series as a masterpiece. In this fourth and final installment, Liu manages to wrap things up incredibly well, especially considering the story’s complexity. Despite all the various threads and characters, Speaking Bones gives each of its narratives a conclusion befitting the journey it took to get there. And it manages to work in some surprises throughout, making it an engaging read all the way through.

3) The Bonehunters by Steven Erikson

Image via Tor Books

Malazan Book of the Fallen is one of the most iconic fantasy series of the last 30 years, which makes it even more surprising that its world has never graced the screen. And there are a few installments that could be dubbed 10/10, The Bonehunters being one of the most obvious picks. The sixth book continues the series’ upward trajectory in terms of world-building and writing, and it begins to bring the threads from prior chapters together in more intriguing ways. After a detour of sorts in Midnight Tides — another strong contender for this list — The Bonehunters finds its focus with a vengeance, all while clarifying why that departure was necessary. It’s an incredible sequel, and it sets the stage for even more great things to come.

2) The Hunger of the Gods by John Gwynne

Image via Orbit/Hachette Book Group

It’s rare that a middle book is the strongest of a trilogy, but such is the case for John Gwynne’s Bloodsworn Saga. The Hunger of the Gods is nearly flawless, making good use of the former book’s foundations to build on its world and characters. The sequel keeps book one’s momentum going, with masterful pacing, action, and twists — all of which make it an addictive read. The characters are given greater depth as the stakes of the story reach new heights, giving readers plenty of reasons to remain engaged. And like The Shadow of the Gods, this one has an explosive ending that sets The Fury of the Gods up as a must-read finale. The third installment is worthwhile, too, though I’d argue this is the masterpiece of the three books.

1) The Empire of Gold by S.A. Chakraborty

Cover image via Harper Voyager

S.A. Chakraborty’s Daevabad Trilogy gets better with each installment, and The Empire of Gold ends it on a high note. It’s one that’s certainly deserving of a 10/10 label. The Empire of Gold is a lengthy read, but it’s worth the time and effort for the characters alone. Each of the series’ major players continues to showcase complexity and growth in this finale, which gives them all fitting send-offs…if not necessarily happy ones. The book has some big twists and turns, along with plenty of action and politics. It’s enough to keep it engaging, despite its size, and Chakraborty still manages to bring it all to a satisfying close.

