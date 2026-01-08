3 Romantasy Books From 2025 That Deserve a Movie or TV Adaptation

The romantasy genre is still booming heading into the back half of the 2020s, and given the increasing popularity of both fantasy and romance, that’s probably no surprise. Many great new books joined the romantasy category in 2025, and some are already on track to become movies and TV shows. Two of the biggest releases of the year — Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros and Alchemised by SenLinYu — have already been picked up for screen adaptations. Amazon’s Fourth Wing TV show will bring the former to life (three seasons in, anyway), while Legendary paid a whopping seven figures to snag film rights to the latter (via The Hollywood Reporter).

These aren’t the only 2025 romantasy releases to be green-lit for adaptations, either. Hits like Shield of Sparrows by Devney Perry and Lauren Roberts’ Powerless series (which ended with Fearless in 2025) are also heading to the screen. Should they actually make it there, they could entice studios and streamers to lean into the category more fully. If they do, there are plenty of romantasy books we’re desperate for them to tackle. A few came out as recently as last year, and they’re obvious picks given their contents and reception.

3) The Knight and the Moth by Rachel Gillig

With their atmospheric backdrops, Rachel Gillig’s gothic romantasy books are perfectly suited for the screen — and that’s especially true of 2025’s The Knight and the Moth. A thoughtful, gripping story that finds its heroine grappling with a crisis of faith, The Knight and the Moth has everything you could want in an adaptation. Its central mystery provides the perfect hook for a TV show or movie, while its overarching themes are timely and offer sufficient depth. The pacing is strong, the characters are compelling, and there’s a good balance of serious moments, action, and humor. It’s easy to imagine all of them being brought to life in live-action. (Yes, even the ones involving a certain snarky gargoyle.)

2) Wild Reverence by Rebecca Ross

Rebecca Ross’ Divine Rivals duology is being adapted by Paramount Pictures (via Deadline), so it’s very possible her 2025 spinoff could make its way to the screen afterward. However, that possibility hinges on the success of two other films. And Wild Reverence stands on its own well enough to warrant an adaptation sooner, regardless of how the others fare. With its carefully woven mythology and epic battle sequences, it’s arguably more suited for the screen than its predecessors. Its mature themes and romance are also selling points, as they’re precisely what fans of series like Outlander and Fourth Wing are looking for. In that sense, Wild Reverence could fulfill a demand that many modern fantasy series do not. And with the book’s lush world surrounding Matilda and Vincent, it offers a unique sandbox for an adaptation to play in.

1) Immortal Consequences by I.V. Marie

Immortal Consequences by I.V. Marie flew under the radar in 2025, but it was one of the best YA romantasy offerings of the year — and its premise and ensemble cast lend themselves to a screen adaptation. The book is set in a boarding school located in purgatory, which is already a winning pitch for any TV show or movie. It sees its six main characters competing in a series of trials to avoid the fate most people in the afterlife face: withering away without a sense of who they once were. The catch? Only one of them can win the Decennial and move forward. Naturally, their feelings and friendships complicate the competition significantly. The book has plenty of mystery and intrigue, along with gripping trials, compelling characters, and a unique backdrop. Immortal Consequences is an obvious choice for an adaptation. Hopefully, it lands on Hollywood’s radar.

