5 Terrifying TV Shows All 1980s Kids Remember

Being a kid in the ’80s meant living in two worlds: the innocence of Saturday morning cartoons and kids’ shows, and the full-on terror TV somehow slipped into the lineup. While a lot of these were intended for children, others were the type kids caught themselves watching in secret. And sometimes, just one wrong episode before bed was enough to have you spending weeks paranoid about noises in the attic or that creepy doll that seemed to move on its own. What’s wild is that, even with low budgets and effects that look laughable today, some of these shows still manage to give a weird sense of unease when you think back or rewatch them. Maybe it’s because childhood fear never really goes away. Can you remember any of them?

Here are 5 TV shows from the past that were so terrifying they left a mark on every ’80s kid’s childhood.

5) Eerie, Indiana

image courtesy of nbc

Eerie, Indiana might not have been a huge ratings hit, but anyone who grew up back then remembers just how unsettling the show could be. The series follows Marshall Teller (Omri Katz), a kid who moves to a town where nothing makes sense: the neighbors never seem to age, time feels frozen, and his dog appears to be the only normal thing around. Basically, it was The Twilight Zone meets The Goonies, but with a paranoia twist that made kids start looking at their own neighborhoods a little differently. On the surface, it seemed more weird than outright scary.

So what made Eerie, Indiana actually terrifying enough to stick in people’s memories? The fact that the episodes always felt almost believable. It wasn’t distant supernatural horror – it was the kind of thing that could happen if you stared too long into the fridge or suspected your neighbors were hiding something. It was more about leaving the audience with a million conspiracy theories; a Twin Peaks vibe, but made for kids.

4) Are You Afraid of the Dark?

image courtesy of nickelodeon

This one was actually pretty widely talked about at the time. Are You Afraid of the Dark? is the ultimate example of perfectly balanced kids’ horror: made for children, but with a real respect for genuine fear. The show had an anthology format, featuring the Midnight Society gathered around a campfire, telling stories ranging from ghosts at amusement parks to creepy, possessed dolls. The concept itself was simple and could’ve been harmless, but the execution was spot on – depending on the story, an episode could get genuinely eerie.

The real genius of the show was that it knew exactly what would keep a kid awake at night. The writers understood that real terror doesn’t come from blood or monsters, but from the idea of being alone and vulnerable. And even though it aired on Nickelodeon and tried to soften the tone, there was still something strangely dark in many of the stories. In short, Are You Afraid of the Dark? played on vulnerability, letting a child’s own imagination do most of the work.

3) Tales from the Darkside

image courtesy of syndicated

Tales from the Darkside is one of those shows you don’t realize is terrifying until you grow up and reflect on the impact it had. Another anthology series, it ranged from supernatural stories to just plain weird scenarios designed to make viewers uncomfortable. It was pure tension and that creeping feeling of “something’s wrong and nobody notices.” It wasn’t about jump scares – it was about creating a heavy, unsettling atmosphere, exploring everything from vampires and demons to alternate realities.

For kids from the ’80s, watching these stories in some way was almost like a psychological test: it made you question everything around you, from familiar objects to even the friendliest neighbors. It wasn’t aimed at kids, but it somehow became part of the childhood TV lineup for some. Basically, Tales from the Darkside was a darker, no-nonsense version of Eerie, Indiana – no adventure, just pure paranoia and unease.

2) Tales from the Crypt

image courtesy of hbo

Tales from the Crypt is probably the most famous show on this list. Each episode featured a standalone story blending horror, dark humor, and the totally sarcastic Crypt Keeper as host. The basic premise was: someone makes a moral mistake or gets greedy and ends up facing a horrific (often downright bizarre) fate. For kids who stumbled across the show, watching it felt almost like a clandestine experience. And the Crypt Keeper’s morbid jokes only amplified the discomfort as you tried to process scenes that could be genuinely disturbing visually.

A lot of people remember this show just by hearing the name, but what really puts Tales from the Crypt at the top of the terror list is how it mixes genres without holding back. There’s no comedic relief that truly softens the impact – you might laugh at the Crypt Keeper, but you’d still have one of those creepy stories stuck in your head. He’s there purely to toy with the audience, like a twisted master of ceremonies. The episodes are full of sadistic twists and a “you got what you deserved” vibe – and for a kid, that doubled the scare factor.

1) Monsters

image courtesy of syndicated

You know that feeling as a kid when you watch something you weren’t supposed to, or stumble onto it by accident, and suddenly realize it’s probably going to traumatize you forever? That was Monsters. The show was never intended for a kid audience, but adults weren’t the only ones watching. It was another anthology series featuring disturbing creatures, moralistic stories, and almost always tragic endings. The premise revolved around a family of monsters watching horror stories on TV. On paper, it didn’t seem that scary, but for a child, it could be a full-on visual and tonal shock.

The practical effects were grotesque: slimy monsters, exposed flesh, melting heads, and more. For kids in the ’80s, there was nothing soft about it. Episodes ranged from satire to pure horror, but you might not even remember the full story – what stuck were the creatures. Some of it was so gory that the images alone stayed in your head. Monsters wasn’t made to terrify children, but it ended up doing exactly that, thanks in part to random reruns. If you caught an episode back then, it’s impossible to forget it today.

Remember these shows? Which one freaked you out the most? Let us know in the comments!