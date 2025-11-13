7 Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Apple TV Right Now (Nov 25)

Lately, it feels like all the great new sci-fi is coming from Apple TV. In an attempt to keep up with prestige television competitors like HBO and Netflix, Apple has seemingly doubled down on its original programming, focusing on elevated, high-concept genre shows, many of which are specifically science fiction. While they aren’t always the buzziest, the platform has been gaining organic momentum in recent years by delivering high-quality shows that reward viewers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For sci-fi fans exhausted by endless low quality slop and tired of clicking through streaming carousels for hours on end, Apple TV’s library is a pretty good place to start. And if you need some help figuring out the best shows to invest your time in this fall, we’ve compiled a list of the top seven sci-fi series currently on the platform, ranked by must-watch factor.

7) Foundation

apple tv

Based on Isaac Asimov’s legendary trilogy, Foundation tracks the fall of a galactic Empire and the rise of psycho-historian Hari Seldon’s plan to save civilization. The show features killer world-building, gorgeous visuals, and complex characters, all cast along a sprawling timeline that gives the story an epic feel. Foundation concluded its third season in mid-2025, and Apple has reportedly already renewed it for Season 4. If you want Dune meets Battlestar Galactica with a bit of academia tossed in, now’s the time to binge Foundation before the next season drops.

6) Dr. Brain

apple tv

This Korean-language AppleOriginal was the platform’s first non-English sci-fi drama, starring Lee Sun-kyun as Se-won Koh, a neuroscientist haunted by his family’s tragic death who begins hacking into dead people’s memories in search of truth. The series combines psychological sci-fi a la Black Mirror with mystery thriller beats in a dense 6-episode story arc. The initial limited series was so good that Apple reportedly wanted to order a second season. Sadly, Lee passed away before development could get going. Nonetheless, Dr. Brain remains a gripping standalone miniseries with a self-contained story, worth a watch for sci-fi fans in search of a mystery box.

5) Murderbot

apple tv

Adapted from Martha Wells’ Hugo and Nebula Award-winning Murderbot Diaries, this show follows a self-aware security android (played and executive-produced by Alexander Skarsgård) whose greatest crime may be wanting to watch TV instead of doing its job. The sci-fi comedy premiered earlier this year, and the first 10-episode season received impressive reviews praising Skarsgård’s deadpan delivery and earning the series a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. Apple already green-lit Season 2, so if you’re looking to start something new, or something a little less serious, Murderbot is an easy pick.

4) For All Mankind

apple tv

Created by Ronald D. Moore (of Battlestar Galactica fame), For All Mankind reimagines the space race by asking the question: what if the Soviets landed on the moon first? The show goes on to track the event’s ripple effects, including decades of cold war escalation, space colonisation, and global social restructuring. It’s a high-stakes character drama that is technically more “alt-history” than true sci-fi, but it’s a perfect pick for fans of more grounded speculative fiction. With four seasons available and a fifth on schedule to release next year, the critically acclaimed series is primed for a binge.

3) Pluribus

Apple TV

From Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, Apple TV’s latest sci-fi outing Pluribus stars Rhea Seehorn as a novelist named Carol who becomes the key to humanity’s survival when everyone else becomes mysteriously… happy? With elements of satire, horror, and thriller mixed into the high-concept premise, it’s already made a splash on the platform. The first two episodes premiered on November 7th (opening to a perfect 100% critic’s score on Rotten Tomatoes), and new episodes are releasing weekly through December. Apple also already committed to two seasons, so while it’s still a little early to call it a win, Pluribus is quickly shaping up to be this year’s must-see series for sci-fi and prestige TV fans.

2) Silo

apple tv

Based on Hugh Howey’s bestselling novel trilogy, Silo takes place in a spiraling underground facility where 10,000 people survive in a world said to be toxic. Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Mission Impossible) executive produces and stars as Juliette Nichols, an engineer-tuned-sheriff who uncovers secrets the silo admins would rather keep buried. The acclaimed first two seasons are already streaming, but what makes Silo especially appealing is that it has been greenlit through to its final season. This means the story will get a completed arc and likely a satisfying conclusion. It appears to be Apple’s most plotted sci-fi yet, and if you enjoy mystery boxes or dystopian settings, you won’t be able to stop watching.

1) Severance

apple tv

At the top of the list is Severance, a workplace sci-fi thriller and bona fide hit created by Dan Erickson and primarily directed/produced by Ben Stiller. The premise begins with employees at the tech company Lumon voluntarily undergoing a “severance” procedure that separates their work memories from personal ones, effectively splitting themselves into two separate identities. Starring Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and more, Severance received acclaim for its fantastic ensemble cast and for transporting viewers directly into the heart of its labyrinthine corporate hellscape. It’s perhaps the most talked-about Apple TV series, but if you haven’t seen it yet, now is the time. The first two seasons are already streaming, and the studio has confirmed Season 3 is in pre-production. With multiple Emmys under its belt and a passionate fan base dissecting every detail, Severance remains Apple TV’s flagship sci-fi show.

Which Apple TV series are you watching right now? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!