7 Awesome Power Rangers Shows You Can Watch for Free Right Now (And Where to Find Them)

You might not be aware of this, but there are a ton of awesome Power Rangers shows that you can watch completely for free right now. Power Rangers might currently be dormant as fans await to see what could be coming in the now in development reboot of the series for Disney+, but that also means it’s a great time to go back and check out some of the best eras of the past in the meantime. Thankfully, there’s a lot of it that you can watch completely for free without much trouble.

Power Rangers has over 30 years of different series, iterations, and offerings, and much of it you can watch completely for free with Tubi and Pluto TV. You’ll just need to watch with a few ads, but these are the perfect platforms to check out all these classic shows. But if you’re wondering which ones that you should watch first out of all the ones available, below is a breakdown of seven of the shows in particular that will give you a good idea of the best the Power Rangers franchise has to offer.

Courtesy of Hasbro

7). Power Rangers RPM (Tubi, Pluto TV)

Sometimes it’s best to start out at the end, and Power Rangers RPM marked the end of the era in which Disney owned the franchise. This era was much different than what was seen before, or what has come since, but it could be a great way for fans to get an idea of what a new fully Disney+ produced version of the series might be like. This series kicks off with the end of the world as the last remnants of society are doomed to live within a domed city as machines have taken over.

But one final squad of Power Rangers steps up to save the day, and ultimately fights for the future. It was an epic one for Disney to go out on, but thankfully wasn’t the last show we’d ever get to see.

Courtesy of Hasbro

6). Power Rangers In Space (Tubi, Pluto TV)

Speaking of finales, Power Rangers In Space was almost a finale in its own right as it was geared up to be the final season of the franchise before its ratings ended up saving the show for decades to come. Capping off the Zordon era of the franchise, Power Rangers In Space combined elements that we had seen from all the previous iterations of the series into a galactic wide war that almost brought the Earth to ruin. The scale of this series was unlike anything we had gotten to that point, and it’s a great insight into just how big those dreams were in the early seasons. It had huge plans that it was able to pull off.

Courtesy of Hasbro

5). Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue (Tubi, Pluto TV)

Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue might not have the scale as the two intended finales listed previously, but it’s one of the better self-contained stories within the franchise. You don’t need much prior experience about what had come before or after, and you can jump into this fight between public safety officials and demonic forces. It also has one of the best Red Rangers of all time, Carter Grayson, who is a firefighter who often defaulted to using his blaster instead of martial arts moves.

He’s someone who’d jump straight at a giant monster, and it’s just so cool to see in motion. It’s also a notable series because it has a brand new ranger than wasn’t in the original Japanese counterpart, and has become a very important figure in the franchise’s history as a result.

Courtesy of Hasbro

4). Power Rangers Jungle Fury (Tubi)

Another great self-contained entry to jump into that also introduces its own American original Rangers comes from the Disney era with Power Rangers Jungle Fury. This one feels unique from most of the others as while martial arts have been a key part of the franchise since the beginning, this was really the only one that used a martial arts dojo and its students as the core identity.

Power Rangers Jungle Fury sees an evil ancient spirit wreck a dojo, and three of its top students must sneak away until they are strong enough to face it. It’s got one of the best mentors in the franchise with RJ, and has some cool fights that have some great choreography that’s unlike the other shows too.

Courtesy of Hasbro

3). Power Rangers Dino Thunder (Tubi)

Power Rangers Dino Thunder was in a very interesting place during the Disney era as it brought back Jason David Frank as Tommy Oliver. He served as the mentor for a new trio of kids, and his research on dinosaurs led to a whole new set of powers. It’s a great series in its own right, but probably hits much better if you have more reverence for Power Rangers on a whole. It pays tribute to what came before in some cool ways.

It’s also the only franchise to outright address its official Super Sentai counterpart with one of the episodes, and really highlights that it’s originally from Japan. It was a very cool way to make it feel modern for the 2000s, and the show really never had that same kind of voice since.

Courtesy of Hasbro

2). Power Rangers Time Force (Tubi, Pluto TV)

Power Rangers Time Force is probably the best self-contained version of the series that you can ever jump into blind. It’s got one of the coolest set ups as a team of time travel police officers from the future are forced to travel 1,000 years into the past to chase a deadly mutant criminal, and it has a lot of layers to explore with not only its character dynamics, but the mutants themselves and the police force at large.

It’s also the series that got the closest to mature themes that fans saw in Power Rangers. Because while it was still absolutely made for children, it tackled quite a lot with its characters. Complicated romances, feelings of doubt and imposter syndrome, and more layers that were fun to explore.

Courtesy of Hasbro

1). Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (Tubi, Pluto TV)

But if you’re going to watch Power Rangers for free, you’ve got to at least see some of the original’s first three seasons of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. There are perfect episodes to jump into like the Green With Evil saga that introduced Tommy Oliver, the Green Candle that took away his power, that episode where Kimberly and Billy were punks, Rita and Zed’s wedding, the debut of the ninja powers, the Thunderzords making their debut and so on.

There’s just so many fun moments that fans remember from Power Rangers that were packed in those first three seasons alone that it’s no mystery as to why the series would continue for decades from that point on. Make sure to go back and check this one out at the very least since it’s free.

