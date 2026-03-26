7 Best Martial Arts TV Shows of All Time, Ranked

When you think about watching stories with fight scenes, your mind probably goes straight to movies, right? That’s usually where we find action-heavy content driven by martial arts. Still, TV has its fair share too — and some genuinely great ones. The problem is that, for a long time, it was hard to find a series that felt really complete, with many falling into shallow or generic territory, lacking the same level of care in crafting action as films like The Raid, Kill Bill, or even classics like Kickboxer. It’s not enough to just throw in fight scenes; there needs to be clarity, rhythm, coherence, and purpose behind every move.

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With that in mind, this list isn’t about the most popular shows, but the ones that understand the genre and use it to create something engaging that keeps everyone coming back for more. Here are some of the best martial arts TV shows of all time, ranked from worst to best.

7) Into the Badlands

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Know that “big action movie” feel, but on TV? Very few shows actually pull that off and do it well. Into the Badlands definitely aimed for that, and in many moments, it absolutely delivers. The story is set in a dystopian future and follows Sunny (Daniel Wu), a skilled warrior, facing territories ruled by feudal barons 500 years in the future. He seeks freedom of his own, all while protecting a mysterious boy with hidden powers. There’s a mix of politics, revenge, and drama driving everything forward, and the show leans heavily into long fight sequences, tight choreography, and even firearms flying around in the middle of it all.

It sounds like it can’t go wrong. But Into the Badlands struggles a bit when it comes to balance. Juggling action and storytelling isn’t always its strong suit. Even though the fight scenes are a clear highlight and genuinely impressive, the narrative can feel uneven, and the characters don’t always leave a lasting impression. It’s a great watch if you’re in the mood for martial arts, but overall, you’re more likely to remember the action than the story itself.

6) Wu Assassins

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From the moment the first episode starts, you can already tell why Wu Assassins is good. It comes in strong, making it clear that its main appeal is the fight scenes. The story follows Kai Jin (Iko Uwais), a chef in Chinatown who discovers he’s the last “Wu Assassin,” a chosen one with mystical powers tasked with taking down criminals tied to supernatural forces. It sounds a bit chaotic (and sometimes it is), but the point is that the show doesn’t waste time and quickly delivers on what it promises: pure action that’s fast, easy to follow, and genuinely exciting.

When it comes to martial arts, Wu Assassins absolutely gets the job done and doesn’t lose focus. Unfortunately, the rest doesn’t keep up at the same level. The story is kind of predictable, the characters don’t carry as much weight as they should, and by the end, it feels like everything just exists to set up the next fight. Does it work? Yes, it does. On top of that, it has a stronger cast than Into the Badlands and feels more memorable overall. But in a list that, even while focused on action, still values overall quality within the genre, this one relies a bit too much on the fights alone.

5) Bloodhounds

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If you’re the kind of viewer who just wants straightforward, no-frills action, Bloodhounds absolutely gives that. The show follows two young fighters who get pulled into the criminal underworld while trying to deal with family-related debts, forcing them to rely on their fighting skills to survive. Story-wise, it doesn’t try to complicate things: it’s direct, violent, and built around impact. At the same time, it keeps things grounded, avoiding excessive CGI or overly stylized choreography. The goal here is clearly realism (or at least something that feels close to it).

But even though it’s a standout when it comes to martial arts, it’s also pretty simple. The fight scenes in Bloodhounds are strong enough to rise above a lot of shows in the genre, but there’s not much variety in fighting styles or ambition beyond that. It doesn’t try to push boundaries — it’s pure “kick ass,” focused almost entirely on speed and physical impact. If that’s what you’re looking for, it works perfectly. But for a ranking that values a more complete package, it lands here for a reason.

4) My Name

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There’s something especially satisfying about mixing martial arts with a revenge story, right? And that’s what My Name delivers. The series follows Yoon Ji-woo (Han So-hee), a woman who, after her father’s death, teams up with a crime boss and infiltrates the police’s narcotics unit as an informant. So there’s a strong sense of suspense, but just as importantly, there’s plenty of fighting — and it’s aggressive and violent. Just like fans of the genre expect, you see the physical effort, the pain, and the urgency in every scene. But unlike other shows with a similar tone, this one doesn’t lose sight of the story.

My Name does a great job balancing intensity with a very clear narrative. Sure, it may not offer a wide variety of fighting styles or the most refined technical choreography out there. But what it does really well is make you believe the protagonist could actually take down multiple opponents on her own. Her development carries weight, and even though the fight scenes are, in many ways, a consequence of that (similar to Kingdom), the overall package feels more focused and cohesive. It sticks to its story and never loses sight of what it wants to be: action-driven, but grounded in character.

3) Cobra Kai

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Probably the most talked-about show when it comes to martial arts on TV, Cobra Kai doesn’t really have anything left to prove. It exists off the back of a hugely iconic film franchise, and that alone already gives it an edge. But even without needing to prove itself, it still gets a lot right. The story picks up with Johnny (William Zabka) and Daniel (Ralph Macchio) decades after the original Karate Kid era, now training a new generation of students for karate tournaments — along with all the rivalry that comes with it. And to its credit, the series expands a lot on that foundation.

With Cobra Kai, you actually get invested in the characters. The fights carry emotional weight, and by the end of each episode, it’s easy to want more. The show knows exactly what it is, understands its tone, and actually commits to it. However, it doesn’t quite reach the same technical level or physical intensity as the very best in the genre. It absolutely earns its spot on the list because of how well it uses fights to tell engaging stories, but at its core, it leans more toward “feel-good action” than pure martial arts.

2) Daredevil

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Just like Cobra Kai gets a lot of attention, Daredevil does too, and not just because it carries the Marvel label, but because it set the gold standard for fight scenes on TV. The series follows Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer who gained heightened senses and fights for justice in the courtroom by day and takes on crime in Hell’s Kitchen by night. The hallway and stairwell sequences are iconic, and every fight scene is long, detailed, and physically exhausting to watch (in a good way). Those details might seem small, but they’re exactly what make it hard to think of another show that reaches this level of execution.

There’s no question Daredevil earns its spot thanks to its near-perfect action, grounded brutality, and focus on close-quarters combat. Its biggest strength is how it lets the fights play out in front of you — no rushing, no excessive cuts. It’s designed to pull you in and build real tension, and it does that better than almost anything else on TV. But when you bring historical context into the conversation, there’s another production that manages to combine all of that into something more complete.

1) Warrior

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If you’re a martial arts fan and still haven’t watched Warrior, you’re seriously missing out. Set in 19th-century San Francisco, the show follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a Chinese immigrant and martial arts prodigy who ends up becoming a key enforcer for one of the most powerful gangs in the city. From there, he gets pulled into the Tong Wars, a brutal conflict between rival factions. And here, what sets it apart is how much thought goes into the action: every character has a distinct fighting style, and every fight feels like it follows its own internal logic. It’s action with purpose.

Warrior builds its story through a strong historical narrative, layered with tension and political conflict, which naturally adds depth to the gang wars. At the same time, the pacing never drops; the action and storytelling move together in a way that feels balanced and intentional. In the end, it’s a show that pulls off what many others aim for but don’t actually achieve: high-level choreography, consistent writing, and well-developed character arcs. Every scene feels earned because there’s real substance behind it. Nothing feels shallow.

Like martial arts? Which other series should be on the list? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!