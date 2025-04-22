10 Best Action TV Shows on Netflix

Netflix has no shortage of hit shows to watch, and though bingeable dramas may dominate, there’s still room for action too. The streaming service’s action and adventure TV section features some renowned titles — both Netflix originals and those that come from other networks. From classics like Lost and The Walking Dead, to more recent standout shows such as The Gentlemen and The Umbrella Academy, Netflix’s wide selection of action TV contains something that will appeal to all audiences. Given the broadness of the action genre, this array of shows features many different sub-genres like crime and historical drama. There exists no shortage of compelling TV shows on Netflix, and those who seek the thrill of action will find something to scratch that explosive itch they may have.

Narcos

Narcos is crime drama at its finest, and it features plenty of invigorating action to enhance all of the investigations and politics. Based on true events surrounding Pablo Escobar and other real-life Colombian drug lords from the 1970s to 1990s, the Netflix series dually fixates on both the drug operations and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) efforts to track them down. All three seasons of Narcos are absolutely riveting, and exceptional performances from Wagner Moura and Pedro Pascal highlight an all-around fantastic ensemble cast. The show maintains a high level of intensity and brutality through epic chases, gunfights, and other high-stakes missions.

Squid Game

Those in search of a show with an inventive premise and sharp social commentary should look no further than Squid Game. Netflix’s most-watched series centers on a dystopian South Korean competition that brings hundreds of financially troubled contestants together to compete in a series of lethal games in hopes of winning an enormous sum of money. Squid Game‘s gruesome nature and unrelenting action keeps viewers glued to their screens, while commanding performances from Lee Jung-jae and others effortlessly bring the show’s character arcs to life. Far more than mindless violence, Squid Game blatantly critiques class disparity, particularly in South Korea, though this theme easily resonates with people from everywhere across the globe. After two seasons, Squid Game has cemented itself as a once-in-a-generation work of television.

Black Sails

Pirates battle for treasure and freedom in Black Sails, and its nothing short of captivating. The Starz original series takes place in the early 18th century on the Bahaman island of New Providence, where tumultuous power struggle threatens pirates’ liberty to plunder and cash in as they please. Functioning as a prequel to Treasure Island, Black Sails includes numerous renditions of real-life pirates, such as Blackbeard, Calico Jack, and Anne Bonny. The show’s fascinating band of characters engage in enthralling, and highly realistic, fight scenes on both land and sea. As a result, Black Sails‘ impeccable drama is enlivened by heart-pounding action at every turn, and it is a thrill to watch. All four seasons of Black Sails radiate this fierce spirit of adventure that all fans of pirates and action will love.

Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders perfectly blends the genres of crime, period drama, psychological thriller and action. Set in Birmingham, England in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Peaky Blinders chronicles the endeavors of Tommy Shelby, the titular gang’s leader. Although the show’s six seasons only amount to 36 episodes, Peaky Blinders is an incredibly immersive viewing experience thanks to its layered characters, top-notch cinematography, and brutal fight scenes. Cillian Murphy delivers a tour-de-force in the lead role, and the remainder of Peaky Blinder’s cast members are at the top of their game. The tension and exhilaration that comes with watching Peaky Blinders demands to be felt by every TV lover.

The Last Kingdom

The Last Kingdom is the right choice for viewers enticed by terrific action set in the far past. Netflix’s TV adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon Stories novels follows Uhtred of Bebbanburg, a Saxon raised by Danes who sets out to reclaim his birthright in 9th and 10th-century England. The Last Kingdom‘s exciting battles feature swords, shields, and the like. Violent and engrossing, the series sees its main character fight with giant armies and engage in one-on-one combat. Moreover, The Last Kingdom‘s historical setting is created with great attention to detail, and Alexander Dreymon offers a memorable interpretation of Uhtred.

The Pacific

Even 15 years after its release, HBO’s The Pacific ranks among the best scripted war series of all time. The limited series chronicles the journeys of several real-life U.S. Marines involved in the Pacific Theater of World War II. The Pacific follows its characters on and away from the battlefield, highlighting the joy of getting a break from the slaughter, as well as hardship of returning to civilian life after the war. Gory and highly unnerving at times, the show’s combat sequences are truly harrowing and put together with remarkable realism. It’s hard to recall many other war story that bring the same level of vivid action and emotional stakes as The Pacific, which has certainly achieved a similar status to its sister-show, Band of Brothers.

Gangs of London

The ruthlessness of organized crime enters the modern age in Gangs of London, as the show focuses on the deadly power struggle among gangs in England’s most populous city. With an alluring and expertly-performed array of characters, Gangs of London follows a riveting narrative across its two released seasons. Filled with plenty of shocking plot twists and heart-pounding action, Gangs of London might contain too much graphic violence for some audiences, but for those who can stomach a massive amount of blood and gore will revel in the show’s countless fight scenes.

Arcane

Among the best video game adaptations of all time, Netflix’s Arcane features exhilarating set pieces that easily rival live-action shows. Arcane takes place in the League of Legends universe and revolves around two sisters at the center of a large-scale conflict between different realms of society. Boasting an engaging story spearheaded by superbly-developed characters, Arcane‘s major action set pieces are saturated with emotion and satisfyingly climactic. Even those unfamiliar with League of Legends or who don’t usually opt for animated projects will grow infatuated with Arcane. The series contains just two seasons, but it offers a thrill ride audiences won’t soon forget.

Bodyguard

Fans of classic spy thrillers should immediately put this one on their watchlist. The limited series centers on David Budd, a British Army veteran who a politician enlists as her protection officer. Richard Madden shines as the main character, and Bodyguard‘s six-episode story arc takes a number of surprising turns. The series addresses relevant themes such as PTSD and government surveillance, however Bodyguard‘s substance doesn’t get in the way of its exciting action sequences. There are mysteries to solve, enemies to catch, and loads of more electrifying missions at the heart of Bodyguard, and action lovers will enjoy it all.

Vikings

A year ago, Vikings made the transition from Prime Video to Netflix, and it has become one of the streamer’s best available shows. The historical drama follows Ragnar Lothbrok and his family as they each resolve to achieve power and glory in their own way. Vikings boasts a ton of compelling character arcs and dynamics, but the series is most potently defined by its breathtaking battles involving Vikings and Saxons. The violence in Vikings takes on an extreme level of brutality, as warriors use swords, spears, axes, and gruesome methods of torture to vanquish their foes. Moreover, Travis Fimmel’s portrayal of Ragnar remains an all-time TV performance, and Vikings provides enough tension, drama, and excitement to captivate audiences for six full seasons. Every lover of history and action needs to experience Vikings.