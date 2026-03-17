How Daredevil: Born Again’s Best Villain Will Be Different in Season 2 [Exclusive]

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is premiering on Disney+, and Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting to see Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) wage war against Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) after his archrival secured the political power of being New York City’s mayor. Fisk wasted no time declaring masked vigilantes (read: heroes) to be criminals, and weaponized civil services (police, electricity) to ensure his iron-handed rule. But Kingpin won’t be the only threat that rises from this villainous regime.

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Marvel Studios has been keeping some of the finer details under wraps, but Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will be introducing some new shady characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in addition to the ones we already know (see: Matthew Lillard’s “Mr. Charles”). But within that rogues gallery, there is one character who stands out above the rest: Wilson Bethel’s Dex, aka Bullseye.

Bullseye got a deeply disturbing (but well-told) introduction in Season 3 of the Netflix Daredevil series; however, Season 1 of Born Again didn’t deliver on the hyped-up return of Bullseye. After a lackluster duel as the show’s opening sequence, Bullseye wasn’t much of a factor in Season 1, more a narrative tool, used at the very beginning and end to force Matt into action. That’s set to change in Season 2, where it already seems Dex will get more actual characterization and focus, much like Season 3 of the Netflix show.

Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner & Producer Talk Bullseye’s Season 2 Arc

ComicBook had a chance to sit down with Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane and executive producer Sana Amanat during the press junket for Season 2. The subject of Bullseye was definitely brought up, specifically, how his presence will be different from Season 1.

“You know, I don’t ever write villains as villains, and can’t,” Scardapane explained. “Bullseye is such a rich character, from what they did with him in Season 3 of the Netflix show, the horrible bargain he made with Vanessa Fisk in Season 1, and now he’s coming into our world.”

“It stretches back to Season 3 of the previous show and what they were able to do with that character,” Amanat added. “That’s really what we were drawn to. We wanted to bring that energy back and continue to tell a story and let it evolve… There’s more nuance, and there’s a struggle there that I think is quite fascinating. And Wilson just, oh my God!”

Will Bullseye Be A Good Guy In Daredevil Born Again: Season 2?

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Scardapane and Amanat went on to tease how Dex will have a tragically ironic view of his place in Fisk’s new world order. Given that he just tried to assassinate Vanessa Fisk, Kingpin will arguably be gunning for Bullseye harder than he is for Daredevil. To Dex, having an evil man as his enemy makes him… good?

There have been rumors about how Daredevil and Bullseye’s relationship could change in Season 2 of Born Again. Despite all the brutal history between Matt Murdock and Dex Poindexter, the old adage ‘The enemy of my enemy is my friend’ could come into play. Scardapane hinted at just that kind of possibility, based on Dex’s skewed outlook:

“‘Okay: the administration is hunting vigilantes. I am a vigilante, so I must be a hero,’” the showrunner described. “That thought process for somebody like Bullseye, it’s hilarious and terrifying. Yeah. So without giving too much away: [We play with ] how he reacts to being “wanted” by virtue of being a vigilante, but not wanted by virtue of being a psychopathic killer. We played with that. And Wilson Bethel is the best version of Bullseye ever done, and he’s always game.”

Still, it’s best to never forget just how much pain Bullseye has brought to Daredevil’s life, including killing his best friend, Foggy Nelson. So how long could such an alliance hold up? And how bloody would it get when it inevitably collapses?

We’ll find out when Daredevil Season 2 unfolds. New episodes stream on Tuesdays on Disney+.