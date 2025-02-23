I Think Cobra Kai Is One of The Best Spinoffs Ever Made

It’s been a while since Netflix nailed it so perfectly with a series. When they decided to take Cobra Kai from YouTube Red, it was almost a genius move. The show quickly became one of the most popular, running for six seasons with a huge, totally loyal fan base. But what’s even more impressive, let me remind you, is that this is a spinoff of The Karate Kid. The ’80s trilogy is a classic, no doubt, but if you’re gonna make a series about an old story, you gotta take it slow. And when I first watched it, I was surprised by how much thought and effort had gone into the script to make it appeal to a new audience, especially the younger generation.

Spinoffs can be tough to get into if you’re not familiar with the original material. How many times have we heard people complain about how the MCU makes it hard to follow the story because you need to watch everything to keep up with the superhero world? Cobra Kai nailed it by making sure it didn’t leave anyone behind. It’s clear they care about winning over a fresh crowd, and they do this from the very beginning by giving a solid intro to the universe with the perfect balance.

A major win in this is how they brought karate back in a way that everyone would vibe with (after all, it’s an ancient martial art that doesn’t get as much attention these days). They did a great job with it, showing the intensity and philosophy of karate through exciting fight scenes, while also making it relatable to the characters’ struggles. From the moment Miguel fights the bullies at school in Season 1, it grabs attention from the very first second – especially with the younger audience, since keeping them hooked is no easy task nowadays.

Besides, Cobra Kai stays true to its roots, and at the same time, it updates everything so it doesn’t feel old-fashioned either. Tech plays a big role, and the romance arc from the original trilogy comes back, but with a fresh twist for the new viewers (and still in a cool way since now it’s with the kids of the original characters). Plus, the girls take the spotlight as fighters, not just supporters – which, considering it’s a martial art and the present day, feels like a totally evolved move. I thought it was a super relevant choice, and the show didn’t skimp on it (check out Sam, Tory, Aisha, Devon, and even supporting character Zara, who totally stole the show).

Actually, the fight is even the core of the series, not just a side thing. This isn’t a spinoff that’s trying to make up a whole new story with barely any connections to the original. The ’80s nostalgia is always there, and it’s a big deal for the old-school fans especially. There are the training sessions and tournaments, and even some conflicts get resolved, at first, with a good fight. In this regard, it’s also worth noting how Mr. Miyagi is honored and respected, showing that Cobra Kai really never lets go of The Karate Kid‘s essence.

On the other hand, the pacing may not appeal to everyone; if you look at all the seasons, they tend to repeat the same overall plot. At some point, this needs to evolve. However, just when it starts to feel predictable, the script manages to surprise, almost as if it anticipates your thoughts. Season 5 handles this brilliantly, adopting a more mature tone and a storytelling approach (particularly in the adult storyline) that feels much more engaging to watch.

Dividing the story into two arcs was also a clever decision, as although they share common elements, each arc has its own distinct plot – the adults have their conflicts, and the kids have theirs as well. This allows for more focused character development and also attracts a broader audience, since there’s truly something for everyone. That way, it’s easier for people to pick a favorite character, and it opens doors for new projects and spinoffs that might explore different things.

And speaking of characters, there are so many with fascinating story arcs, especially since the show leaves several of them open-ended, creating plenty of chances to explore their depth further. Who wouldn’t be curious to see how Sam and Miguel’s relationship evolves in the long run with the distance between them? Or see where Tory and Robby end up in their careers? What if Eli and Demetri’s storyline at Caltech had some karate involved too? Daniel’s got a future with Mr. Han, training a new prodigy, but what’s next for Johnny, now that he’s achieved everything he wanted? Plus, it would be nice to see something about Mr. Miyagi’s past that tied into the plot. Martin Kove mentioned a deleted scene where John Kreese survives the yacht explosion – maybe that could come back in the future. And what about Hilary Swank’s Julie Pierce? The possibilities are endless, including all the other secondary characters.

In terms of the general opinion, some people say Cobra Kai is campy, over-the-top, and even ridiculous at times – I agree. But that’s exactly why it works. It tries to innovate within limits, but it’s clearly intentional. If you didn’t get that, you watched it wrong – watch it again. Nowadays, remakes and any production bringing back old franchises are everywhere, but you need a solid script (and a really smart one, by the way) to avoid it feeling like a cash grab.

What really stands out about Cobra Kai is how it took a side character and antagonist from The Karate Kid and made him the center of the story, instead of focusing on Daniel’s perfect life – which, honestly, no one would care about. From the very first episode, the introduction of Johnny as a broke, out-of-touch guy who somehow opens a dojo and quickly gets students shows that, even in a world that leans into absurdity, they still care about building characters in a smart way. No lazy solutions like expository dialogue. This proves that the show’s over-the-top nature isn’t due to a lack of narrative care – it’s a deliberate stylistic choice. And let me tell you, it worked amazingly well.

But my favorite part? The setups and payoffs – those are the cherry on top. Flashbacks to The Karate Kid at just the right moments, either to make a point in the story or to remind older audiences and explain things to new viewers; or teachings that get passed down and come back to life as practice, really tightening up character arcs. A great example of this is in the last season (to top it off), when, in the final fight at Sekai Taikai, Johnny reminds us of Kreese’s “sweep the leg” from the 1984 movie. It’s a surprise, and at the same time, he shows he’s finally learned from Daniel that it takes patience, even when attacking, as he backs off before going for Sensei Wolf. That’s what makes Cobra Kai one of the best shows around today.

And speaking of finales, Season 6 didn’t top the others, but the ending was amazing in knowing exactly what to give the audience that was waiting to see Johnny finally get his moment of glory after such solid development and an epic redemption arc. In the end, the show doesn’t just carry on the Karate Kid legacy – it expands it in ways that are exciting, well-deserved, and most importantly, emotional. Its impact goes beyond nostalgia, proving that a good story, told with care and passion, can really stand the test of time. With that, it becomes much more evident that Cobra Kai really never dies.

Cobra Kai is available to stream on Netflix.