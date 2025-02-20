10 Best Cobra Kai Characters, Ranked

Over six seasons, Cobra Kai became one of Netflix’s biggest hits. The spinoff of The Karate Kid hit a ratings milestone (and it’ll still connect with Karate Kid: Legends), and its finale was the perfect wrap-up to a story that grabbed audiences from the very first episodes. But one of the things that helped the most was creating really well-developed characters, including those who came back from the original trilogy. With such a big cast and super interesting individual storylines right from the start, it’s tough to rank them from worst to best – that’s because it’s not just about being a good fighter on the mat.

All the characters in Cobra Kai mattered, no doubt. But some really managed to make an impact way better than others, either because they made a big impact on the story or had clear growth. So who were they?

10) Samantha LaRusso

In the very first season, Daniel LaRusso’s daughter wasn’t exactly the type of character to grab the audience’s attention. With a storyline about coming from a wealthy family, being popular, and especially not wanting to follow in her dad’s footsteps, Samantha seemed like she could just be a supporting character. However, one of her most standout qualities is that she observes and follows the right principles. Unlike many others, she chose to be a fighter when she felt it was necessary, and the simple fact that she was one of the first to join Daniel’s Miyagi-Do shows how important she is to the story.

Of course, a lot of her plot revolved around her romance and the love triangle with Miguel and Robby (before Tory came in and the two became rivals). Because of this, she’s one of the few characters whose story was already wrapped up by Season 5. The last few ones mostly served to show what would happen to her after the Sekai Taikai.

9) Terry Silver

The great villain of Cobra Kai didn’t show up until Season 4, but since then, he’s proven to be the best of the bunch. That’s because he never gave up on his ambition, knowing that to get where he wanted, he had to take the worst paths. Even so, he wasn’t exactly one of the most developed characters. Though it became clear last season that he was dealing with an illness and only wanted the Sekai Taikai to be his last conquest (which is his only vulnerable point that kind of deserves empathy), he shows right until the end that there’s no regret on his part.

His importance lies in being a great antagonist for the whole series, always reminding not just the characters but the audience that he’s still out there, completely unbeatable and hungry to win. One of the original trilogy villains from the ’80s, Silver is simply a classic symbol of villainy in The Karate Kid. Because of this, he becomes one of the most relevant characters in the story.

8) Demetri Alexopoulos

Demetri is that nerdy friend of the protagonist who you wouldn’t expect to see in a karate fight. Fearful, he’s the only one who doesn’t want to learn to fight like everyone else, mainly because he doesn’t believe violence is the answer. This makes him pretty memorable to the audience. However, he becomes a fan favorite as he sees that, after Hawk joins John Kreese’s Cobra Kai, he slowly starts to gain courage. The process is natural, but it’s transformative once he starts standing up to the bully group.

Before long, we’re following his evolution as he finally decides to learn how to fight and joins Miyagi-Do. It’s really interesting to watch his journey, and seeing him eventually confront his best friend is the highlight of his story. In the end, he becomes super confident and even wins Yasmine’s heart, the most popular girl in school. This is a character who could have easily been forgotten, but it turned out to be quite the opposite.

7) Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz

Perhaps one of our all-time favorites, Eli is a very well-developed character. He’s another nerd, but unlike his best friend Demetri, there’s a courage in him that comes from years of constant bullying. After seeing Miguel become a fighter, he joins Cobra Kai and transforms into someone completely different by adopting the alter-ego “Hawk.” However, his greatest trait lies in the fact that he’s driven by radicalism, believing that in order to earn everyone’s respect, he needs to be violent and a bully.

This certainly influenced his role as a fighter, making him a dangerous opponent on the mats. On the flip side, he gradually lost everything that truly mattered to him. In short, Eli is a totally relatable character because it’s normal for us to make mistakes and recognize them later. His entire journey really makes him stand out, and it’s hard not to consider him one of the best characters in Cobra Kai.

6) Robby Keene

Here, karate proves to be a very special element because, as Robby himself mentions in the final episodes of Cobra Kai, the martial art is what ultimately helped him find his best version. His rebellious personality at first is totally understandable, especially since his mother never cared much for him, and his father was never really around. When he becomes Daniel’s student – which is pretty interesting since he’s Johnny’s rival – that’s when he automatically wins the audience’s favor. And even though he later switches sides out of anger and loneliness, the viewers still hold on to hope that he’ll find his way back.

Unlike Samantha, his relationship with her (and by extension with Tory) is just a side story. His rivalry with Miguel, on the other hand, is really important, not only to the main plot, with that unforgettable fight that left Miguel a paraplegic, but also to Johnny’s storyline. In the end, they both become half-brothers and best friends, and Robby matures into a role model in every sense of the word.

5) John Kreese

Ever since the original three The Karate Kid films, John Kreese has been a villain who drives anyone crazy. When he appears at the end of the first season of Cobra Kai, it’s no different (maybe even worse, considering he comes back ready to make everyone’s life a living hell). The character is the ultimate manipulator in the series, with no limits to getting what he wants. Whether it’s with adults or his own students, he’s always there, getting into everyone’s heads. But his development really took off when his backstory was revealed, humanizing him so the audience could finally understand the reasons behind his character and behavior.

One of his most positive traits is that, even though he uses people like Tory, for instance, it’s clear that he genuinely cares about her, almost in the same way he did with Johnny in the past. However, as the episodes go on, what could’ve been a repetitive cycle doesn’t actually play out that way. In the end, he has a very moving redemption arc, not only with the characters who contributed to his story but also by becoming a savior, sacrificing himself to kill Silver.

4) Tory Nichols

When it comes to fighting, there’s no one above Tory – this is proven when she wins Sekai Taikai in the women’s division. But in terms of character development, she’s by far one of the best. Many in Cobra Kai aren’t exactly the good guys, but with Tory, the reasons for her actions are explored in depth. Deep down, she wants to make the right choices, but life has been incredibly tough on her, and she’s had to stay strong, especially after the unexpected death of her mother. She’s a complex character because she doesn’t like to show her vulnerability, but when Amanda LaRusso understands this, things start to shift.

Season 5 is especially important for her storyline, showing that even when she decides to fight for Silver’s Cobra Kai, she doesn’t agree with the things happening behind the scenes. By the end of the series, even though viewers are already rooting for her, when Robby shows up to tell her that he loves her, that’s when her arc really closes perfectly. Being important and loved was the one thing she truly wanted and needed. Tory is definitely one of the best characters in the show.

3) Miguel Diaz

Miguel is essentially the “Karate Kid” of Cobra Kai, even if there’s a point where he chooses the wrong path. What makes him special is that he’s a character who combines the traits of both Daniel and Johnny. He’s the perfect student for any sensei, but as a teenager and a human, he’s obviously going to be influenced by his environment. Since the main plot is all about teaching and evolving, Miguel becomes the backbone of it all. A lot of this is highlighted in his final fight at Sekai Taikai, where there are significant flashbacks showing his entire journey to becoming a huge winner.

His relationship with Johnny is another major part of his story, as his sensei becomes a father figure to him. Their dynamic is really something to admire, especially since Miguel is incredibly loyal to him from the beginning (and vice versa, as Johnny is also deeply influenced by Miguel). As the seasons progress, you can see the character evolve in such a beautiful way, and it’s especially moving because it’s so internally and emotionally intense. There’s a strength that Johnny encourages him to tap into, and considering the sensei-student relationship, it’s all crucial to the plot.

2) Daniel LaRusso

There’s no denying it: you can’t beat the original characters in The Karate Kid, especially the protagonist. In Cobra Kai, Daniel has it all – a perfect family, money, and a car dealership. Even though it seems like he’s achieved everything, especially the balance Mr. Miyagi taught him, it doesn’t take much to trigger him when Johnny reappears in his life after many years. The series also shows how deeply karate still lives within him, and how much he wants to pass on Mr. Miyagi’s teachings to the next generation of fighters. The essence of the story that brought the series to life is still very much present in him, which makes his character all the more important.

Halfway through, though, he turns out to be the opposite of what we saw in the first few episodes. He’s still capable of making mistakes when his negative feelings and old rivalry are stirred up, but that’s what makes him one of the best-developed and most beloved characters. It’s also great to see a friendship slowly building between him and someone who was supposed to be his enemy. When he and Johnny are together, they complement each other perfectly, like yin and yang for the kids. It takes him a while to fully realize this, but it feels so natural, with its ups and downs, that it’s incredibly real and enjoyable to watch – especially for those who were fans of the original film trilogy.

1) Johnny Lawrence

Without a shadow of a doubt, even though many of the characters play leading roles, Johnny manages to truly stand out. It’s incredible how Cobra Kai takes a secondary role from The Karate Kid and turns him into the main character, becoming the link to so many important relationships. His development is one of the most brilliant in the entire series, explored in every way, with both successes and failures, and many attempts to become a better person. What’s also fascinating is the significant contrast between Season 1 and Season 6, showing how much he’s evolved from being a villain to, essentially, an anti-hero that the audience never stopped rooting for.

Johnny has everything he needs to get what he wants, but it takes him a while to recognize it, largely due to the trauma from his relationship with Kreese. However, the moment when he and his sensei get emotional and air their deepest problems in the last episode is truly worth highlighting. Beyond that, his relationships with Robby, Miguel, Carmen, and especially Daniel are layered and complex, largely because he’s still dealing with a lot internally. Cobra Kai is essentially about Johnny forgiving himself and realizing that he deserves everything he wants. His wrong choices were a result of outside influence, but that doesn’t make him a bad guy. His entire journey of self-discovery, with the help of people he never imagined would support him, is what makes him undeniably the best character in Cobra Kai.

