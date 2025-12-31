7 Best Paramount+ Shows of 2025, Ranked

There have been some great television shows released on Paramount+ in 2025, as the streaming service has become one of the go-to places for original scripted series. It makes sense considering that Paramount+ is part of the CBS family, and it has a long history there of releasing some of the most-watched scripted shows in history, from NCIS to FBI, Fire Country, CSI, Criminal Minds, Blue Bloods, and more. Paramount+ went all in for several years when it signed an exclusive deal with Taylor Sheridan to bring Yellowstone to the network, along with several other hit shows. In 2025, the streamer continued to pump out some fantastic original shows.

From a spinoff of one of CBS’s most successful shows ever to some high-quality originals, here are the best Paramount+ shows of 2025, ranked.

7) NCIS: Tony & Ziva

For over a decade, NCIS fans felt robbed that they never got to see beloved couple Tony and Ziva get their final moment to have a happily-ever-after storyline. Paramount+ finally rectified that omission by releasing the one-season series NCIS: Tony & Ziva in 2025. Tony initially said goodbye to Ziva on the main series and then had to hear that she later died, and he had a daughter with her.

Ziva had actually faked her deatha nd retuerned to NCIS, but without Tony. Now, the two finally got back together for a new adventure after someone kidnapped their daughter, and they set out in the U.K. to find and rescue her. This had the banter between Tony and Ziva that fans loved so much, and while Paramount+ cancelled NCIS: Tony & Ziva after one season, it ended with the two preparing for their life together with their daughter. It was a perfect ending.

6) 1923, Season 2

1923 was one of Taylor Sheridan’s spinoffs from Yellowstone, and the cast was incredible. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star as Jacob and Cara Dutton. The Paramount+ series connects closely with 1883, because Ford’s Jacob is the brother of James Dutton from that earlier spinoff (played by Tim McGraw). The second season was the last for the series, following the Dutton family as they fought to protect their land from developers. While the Emmys mostly ignored the seasons, other award ceremonies praised its production design and costumes. It has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating, with critics praising its grit and drama.

5) Mobland

Mobland was the best new show to debut in 2025 for Paramount+ that wasn’t based on a previous property. The British crime drama has a very recognizable cast, including Tom Hardy, Paddy Considine, and Pierce Brosnan, and it follows Hardy as Harry De Souza, a fixer for the Harrigan crime family (led by Brosnan’s Conrad). The 10-episode series even had the first two episodes directed by Guy Ritchie. Though it only had a 75% Rotten Tomatoes score, critics praised Hardy’s charisma as a reason it was carried to heights as a new crime drama for the streamer.

4) Yellowjackets, Season 3

Yellowjackets started life as a Showtime series, but with Paramount+ and Showtime combining, the third season was a Paramount+ and Showtime co-release. The series had a lot to accomplish as it wrapped up this story that took place in two different time frames. The first was when a group of teenage female soccer players was involved in a plane crash in the wilderness and had to survive for 19 months, resorting to a Lord of the Flies life.

The second era was where the survivors were now adults, 25 years later, and had to deal with the trauma and the secrets they had hidden from their time fighting for survival. This third season of Yellowjackets had 10 episodes, and it remained popular, leading to the renewal for a fourth and final season. With an 84% Rotten Tomatoes score, the show keeps getting more popular, and it has fans excited to discover how it will all end.

3) Dexter: Resurrection

Dexter remains a popular series long after the main franchise ended. That series ended with Dexter going into hiding under an assumed name. Dexter: New Blood arrived in 2021 and had Dexter’s son seemingly kill his father. Dexter: Original Sin arrived in 2024, and it was a prequel, showing Dexter’s first kills. It proved fans wanted more, and Dexter: Resurrection showed that he survived the gunshot from his son in New Blood.

This series worked to wrap up some storylines, with original series star Angel Batista (David Zayas) back, searching for Dexter to get some answers. It also brought back Dexter’s son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), and it had Dexter start his killing ways again. This was a return to form for the franchise, and it has fans excited about what might be next for Dexter Morgan, as it was renewed for a second season.

2) Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 3

Star Trek: Brave New Worlds was a shocking success when it premiered on Paramount+ in 2022. This was a prequel series with Anson Mount starring as Christopher Pike, the man who captained the Starship Enterprise before James Kirk. What resulted was one of the best Star Trek shows in years. The cast was excellent, with Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Martin Quinn as Scotty.

The third season had 10 episodes and continued the excellence of the series. With a 90% Rotten Tomatoes rating, critics said there was a lack of narrative cohesion this time around, but the stories were still entertaining. It was also renewed for a fourth season, showing that fans were ready to keep following the crew on more missions into the future.

1) Landman, Season 2

Taylor Sheridan has created a lot of great shows for Paramount+, including Yellowstone and its spinoffs, but his best series might be Landman. The series premiered in 2024, with Billy Bob Thornton starring as Tommy Norris, who starts the series as a petroleum landman who has to solve his company’s problems. The first season ended in January 2025, and the second season began in November 2025, so this was a mixture of two parts for the year.

Regardless, this show is fantastic and worth the recommendation for anyone who loves television dramas, with a tremendous cast that includes Thornton, Ali Larter, Demi Moore, Joh Namm, Andy Garcia, and Sam Elliott. Thornton earned a Golden Globe nomination in 2025 for the first season, and the second season deserves as much recognition.

