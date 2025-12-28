Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Will Bring Back a Fan-Favorite Tradition Last Seen 13 Years Ago

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 is bringing back an iconic piece of the show that has been largely missing since the original series ended. Despite being an incredibly dark and violent series, Dexter has managed to retain its popularity over the years because it still manages to find the fun in some of the most reprehensible stories. Dexter Morgan himself is a character fans can latch on to because he has a sense of humor, regardless of how dark it is. His inner monologue is always cracking wise about perilous situations and saying the things that no one would ever dare to say out loud.

Dexter: Resurrection kept these things going, even leaning into the absurdity of it all, especially after everything that has happened. This is a middle-aged serial killer who was shot in the chest and should have died, but alas, the ever-reliable plot armor kept his ticker ticking for yet another sequel series. Not only that, but he embedded himself in a secret society of serial killers and took them down one by one. It’s ridiculous and silly, but that is part of the charm of it all. However, Resurrection was lacking a key element from the original series.

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Will Bring Back Dexter’s Morning Routine

Every episode of the original show began with an iconic opening credits sequence that is referred to as Dexter’s morning routine. He wakes up by smacking a mosquito, gets ready for the day by shaving, flossing, and putting on his clothes before having breakfast. The whole sequence is scored by a relatively upbeat piece of music, but the visuals are extremely violent. It’s the show’s way of demonstrating just how violent the mundane moments in our own lives are, from squeezing a piece of fruit to tightening your shoe laces.

Unfortunately, the morning routine was missing from Dexter: New Blood and Dexter: Resurrection, though it makes sense for the latter since he spends the entire first season trying to get his life back together. Both were replaced by very brief intros that slightly changed episode to episode, such as a block of ice cracking and filling with blood in New Blood. However, the morning routine will make a return in Dexter: Resurrection Season 2. When speaking on the Love It Film podcast (via Dexter Daily), showrunner Clyde Phillips teased its return.

“Don’t be surprised if you see it again next year,” said Phillips with a smile.

The morning routine was featured in Dexter: Original Sin, a one season prequel series, but we have yet to see Michael C. Hall’s iteration of the serial killer establish a new routine. Now with his life more organized once again, his son back in his life, and a home and job, Dexter having some sense of normalcy makes sense again. Whether this will be the permanent intro going forward remains to be seen, it could just be a single scene that pays homage to kick Season 2 off.

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 is expected to release around next October or November, as the show is shooting through the spring and summer. Director Marcos Siega also noted he’d be in post-production around those months, which adds more credibility to the window. The first season was edited as the show was released, with Season 1 only wrapping about a week or two before the first two episodes premiered. Not much is known about the plot, but Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 will feature the mysterious New York Ripper in some capacity.

