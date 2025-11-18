Yellowstone Creator’s Hit Show Is Finally Back With Season 2 (But It’s Future Is Uncertain)

Nearly a full year has passed since the breakout hit Yellowstone wrapped its five-season run, but Taylor Sheridan’s TV presence is as strong as ever. In the years since he made his TV creator debut with the neo-Western drama, Sheridan has launched more than a half-dozen other wildly successful shows both within and unconnected to the so-called Sheridanverse. One of Sheridan’s biggest streaming hits just returned with new episodes, but its fate past Season 2 remains uncertain.

Just weeks after news broke that Sheridan is leaving Paramount for NBCUniversal, the creator’s hit series Landman returned for Season 2 on Paramount+ on November 16th. Co-created by Sheridan and Christian Wallace and based on the 2019 podcast Boomtown, the drama stars Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, a petroleum landman at an independent oil rig deep in the heart of West Texas. The 10-episode second season, which sees Tommy nearing his breaking point amid mounting pressures, releases new episodes weekly on Sundays at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount+ through the Landman Season 2 finale on January 18th.

Landman Is One of Paramount+’s Best Shows

When Landman debuted on Paramount+ in 2024, it received strong praise for becoming one of the streamer’s most successful original shows and received strong praise from both critics and audiences for its standout performances, high-stakes plot, and Sheridan’s signature style of gritty realism. When Landman returned for Season 2, it brought all of that and more, the season matching Season 1’s 78% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In their review for Esquire, Josh Rosenberg wrote that although “the plot occasionally stretches itself too thin,” Landman “is proving its worth in season 2 as one of Sheridan’s most promising shows yet.” JoBlo’s Alex Maidy said Season 2 “leans into all of the things that made it a hit in season one without changing anything for the worse.”

Viewership data for Season 2 hasn’t been released, so it’s unclear if the show broke its own strong Season 1 debut numbers. However, with the premiere of Season 2, Landman is back in the Paramount+ top 10, currently ranking No. 2 after South Park in the U.S. and No. 3 worldwide, per FlixPatrol.

What Does Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount Exit Mean for the Future of Landman?

Paramount hasn’t renewed Landman for a third season just yet, and while Sheridan’s deal with NBCUniversal has raised questions about the fate of his Paramount shows, fans shouldn’t necessarily start worrying just yet. Sheridan’s deal with NBCUniversal doesn’t start until 2029, giving him a few more years to continue work on his existing titles, including Landman. Even after Sheridan exits Paramount, the future looks bright for Landman, the rights to which will remain with Paramount. Speaking with ScreenRant, showrunner Christian Wallace said, “That contract is not ending anytime soon, and so we’re just going to keep doing exactly what we’ve been doing. Nothing at all has changed, so that’s for a future person to worry about.”

Many others with ties to the show have expressed optimism over the show’s future, with series star Mark Collie adding, “I think it’s just going to keep on rocking” and that he believes Sheridan will “be involved at some level.”

