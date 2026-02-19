7 Greatest Battle Episodes in the Game of Thrones Franchise

HBO’s Game of Thrones franchise has the best battle episodes in fantasy television, but some are more impressive than others. It takes a lot to craft a compelling battle sequence, from good choreography and striking visuals to strong emotional stakes. The Game of Thrones franchise masterfully balances the action and drama, resulting in epic clashes that viewers can watch over and over.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is especially true of the original series, as Game of Thrones has many battles throughout its eight seasons — and they only grow in size and quality as time goes on. But even House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms are beginning to excel on that front. There are powerful conflicts across all three shows, and the greatest of them will stick with viewers long after they’ve been decided. They’re a testament to what fantasy TV is capable of, and they pay off all the political maneuvering and interpersonal drama leading up to them.

7) “The Red Dragon and the Gold”

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4

Image via HBO

Despite having a good amount of action, House of the Dragon has yet to reach the heights of Game of Thrones when it comes to battle episodes. However, it has one strong installment that lands among the franchise’s greatest hits: “The Red Dragon and the Gold.” This House of the Dragon Season 2 episode highlights what the spinoff is capable of while bringing the Battle of Rook’s Rest to life.

What’s particularly special about this installment is that it’s one of the most prominent examples of dragons going head to head with each other in the franchise. It pits Rhaenys Targaryen against Aemond and Aegon, bringing the emotion with the former’s demise. It also leads to some interesting developments between Aemond and Aegon, making it a twisty and tense chapter. The fighting doesn’t last long enough to compare to some of Game of Thrones‘ most epic conflicts, but it’s up there still.

6) “The Long Night”

Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3

Image via HBO

Like the rest of Game of Thrones Season 8, “The Long Night” gets a lot of criticism from fans. And while there are valid complaints to be made — like Jon Snow never facing the Night King and the initial airing being too dang dark — this episode is still an absolute spectacle. For that reason, it’d be wrong to exclude the Battle of Winterfell from the franchise’s greatest battles.

Indeed, its score alone pushes it onto the list. There are other great elements as well, from the emotional deaths (RIP Ser Jorah Mormont and Theon Greyjoy) to all the character moments that pay off seasons’ worth of development. And the visuals are stunning, once you can actually see them. This episode may not play out exactly as fans had hoped, but it’s still a feat for the franchise and fantasy TV as a whole.

5) “Hardhome”

Game of Thrones Season 5, Episode 8

Image via HBO

The White Walkers claim two of Game of Thrones‘ best battle episodes, as “Hardhome” also makes the list — and falls slightly above “The Long Night,” since its better regarded. This Season 5 episode concludes in a chilling and unexpected showdown between the Army of the Dead and the Wildlings that Jon and his brothers are attempting to save.

It’s easily one of the most terrifying battles of the franchise, as it brings the wights, White Walkers, and Night King fully out in the open, resulting in some gruesome visuals. (Karsi’s fate will certainly keep one up at night.) “Hardhome” expertly raises the stakes in the North and delivers incredible action. Looking at the battle sequence alone, it actually ranks a bit higher. But considering the full episode, it’s more towards the middle of the list. The fighting doesn’t start until halfway through, and the scenes that lead it up to it could be stronger.

4) “Blackwater”

Game of Thrones Season 2, Episode 9

Image via HBO

Game of Thrones‘ very first battle episode is “Blackwater,” and it holds up surprisingly well. It’s still one of the franchise’s best chapters. In terms of action, I’d argue it’s neck and neck with “Hardhome.” However, the quieter character moments in “Blackwater” are far more memorable than those in the Season 5 installment.

Given how early it is in the series, “Blackwater” can’t rely on lengthy, high-budget fighting to set it apart. For that reason, it focuses a lot on what the characters are going through, and that works in its favor. Cersei’s and Sansa’s scenes at the Red Keep are highlights, and the Hound’s dilemma is defining for his character. Tyrion’s speech and clever use of wildfire also elevate this to one of the series’ greatest. And there’s enough action to still drive home the stakes, even if it isn’t on par with the best episodes from Game of Thrones‘ later seasons.

3) “In the Name of the Mother”

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1, Episode 5

Image via HBO

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms may differ in scale from Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, but that hasn’t stopped it from delivering one of the best battle episodes of the entire franchise in its first season. Episode 5, “In the Name of the Mother,” adapts Dunk’s Trial of Seven from The Hedge Knight novella.

And the spinoff’s smaller budget and more down-to-Earth visuals actually work in its favor, capturing the messy realities of such confrontations. It’s difficult to watch as the two teams clash, as things get muddy and bloody without any of the spectacle seen in the other shows. The choice to put viewers inside Dunk’s helm is also clever, making us feel the same suspense and disorientation that he is. And despite the episode spending a significant amount of time on a flashback, it pieces the content of both its past and present storylines together seamlessly. It bodes well for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ future.

2) “Watchers on the Wall”

Game of Thrones Season 4, Episode 9

Image via HBO

“Watchers on the Wall” doesn’t get enough love compared to other action-heavy episodes, but Game of Thrones Season 4’s climax is everything a battle episode should be. It’s one of the few installments that focuses solely on the conflict at hand, dedicating a full 60 minutes to what’s happening at the Wall. And most of those minutes are spent on action, with just a few quieter conversations contributing to the emotional stakes of the fight. The cinematography is gorgeous, and some unique moments come from the defenses of the Wall, as well as the inclusion of enemies like giants and mammoths.

The fighting itself is a visual feat in “Watchers on the Wall,” but the episode also packs a powerful emotional punch. From the deaths of minor characters like Grenn and Pyp to Ygritte’s demise, this installment doesn’t hold back. Its final shot is enough to cue the waterworks every time. That just makes it more impressive, though, even if it’s hard to return to. There’s only one battle episode that beats this one, and it’s equally tragic…but also a bit more satisfying.

1) “Battle of the Bastards”

Game of Thrones Season 6, Episode 9

Image via HBO

If there’s one battle episode from the Game of Thrones franchise that tops all the others, it has to be “Battle of the Bastards.” The Season 6 installment pits Jon Snow and Ramsay Bolton against one another, and it wastes no time ripping our hearts out. If viewers aren’t already invested in Ramsay’s defeat, Rickon’s devastating fate is sure to get them there. And the action that unfolds after is thrilling. You’re never quite sure if Jon and his army are capable of winning (and to be fair, without Sansa and the Knights of the Vale, they’d have been toast). This conflict captures the chaos of the battlefield better than any other. The encirclement of Jon’s army is particularly memorable and hard to watch, as is Jon nearly being trampled to death.

Unlike “Watchers on the Wall,” “Battle of the Bastards” doesn’t spend all its time on its main conflict. It actually opens with Daenerys, but it’s such a strong opener that it benefits this chapter. Watching Dany outmaneuver the slavers gets “Battle of the Bastards” off to a satisfying start. And thanks to Sansa, the episode’s ending is just as rewarding. It’s an emotional roller coaster for sure, but it comes with a whole lot of payoff.

What’s your favorite Game of Thrones battle episode? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!