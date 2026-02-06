Trial of Seven History & Every Member of Dunk & Aerion’s Teams in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Explained

If the most exciting words in (U.S.) sports are “Game 7,” then the most exciting words in the Game of Thrones universe might just be “Trial by combat.” The concept, introduced to viewers way back in Game of Thrones Season 1 with Tyrion Lannister at the Eyrie, generates an incredible level of excitement. It means we’re going to see two great warriors face off in epic fashion, and Thrones never failed to deliver, from Bronn vs. Ser Vardis Egen to Sandor Clegane vs. Beric Dondarrion, and, of course, Oberyn Martell vs. Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1, Episode 4 puts a brand-new spin on this, taking it to a whole other level. After assaulting Aerion Targaryen, Ser Duncan the Tall demands a trial by combat, as is his right. Aerion, however, counters by instead insisting upon a trial of seven, a lesser-known, little-used variation that makes it even bigger than we’ve ever seen before. So, with Episode 5 on the horizon, promising the show’s major action sequence, we’re going to run through the two teams and where things stand. SPOILERS ahead.

What Exactly Is A Trial Of Seven & Has It Appeared In Game Of Thrones Or House Of The Dragon?

Image via HBO

As Baelor explains, a trial of seven came over to Westeros with the Andals, whose own invasion dates back around 6,000 years from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ timeline. The Andals brought with them the Faith of the Seven, which is now established as the dominant religion in Westeros, and with it the trial of seven. This ostensibly offers a greater chance of true justice being served, as each side in the trial has a member to represent each of the gods.

We haven’t seen a trial of seven on-screen before, and there aren’t many others in the books either. Besides Ser Duncan the Tall‘s, the only trial of seven of note was fought between King Maegor Targaryen, known as Maegor the Cruel, and members of the Warrior’s Sons, an order of the Faith Militant (the military branch of the Faith of the Seven, who caused a lot of problems for Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones), who saw the king as unfit to rule. On that occasion, the gods favored House Targaryen, with Maegor standing victorious at the end.

It’s worth noting that not all seven members of the team need to be defeated, only the accusers or the accused. In A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, that means that Daeron and Aerion must both yield and withdraw their accusations, or be killed, while if Dunk is slain, then it is decided the gods have judged him guilty.

Who Is On Aerion & Daeron’s Trial Of Seven Team In A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

Image via HBO

Ser Duncan has two different accusers: Aerion and Daeron, both of whom will stand against him on the battlefield, and both must be defeated or withdraw their allegations in order for Dunk to emerge victorious. As well as those two, the team includes:

Prince Maekar Targaryen

Image via HBO

The father of Daeron and Aerion is a skilled warrior, especially with a mace, and while his youngest son, Aegon (aka Egg) is a supporter of Dunk, he will back the claims of the other two in order to help spare his family from embarrassment.

Three Members Of The Kingsguard

Image via HBO

With several Targaryen princes in attendance, so too are members of the Kingsguard, and three of them will fight for the Targaryen side in the trial. These include Ser Donnel of Duskendale and Ser Roland Crakehall, both of whom Dunk met and spoke with back in Episode 2, as well as Ser Willem Wylde. Donnel was friendly to Dunk, but he has little choice but to serve the royal family.

Ser Steffon Fossoway

Image via HBO

Ser Steffon had originally pledged to fight for Dunk, believing Aerion’s actions dishonorable and, like his younger cousin, Raymun, sharing no love for the Targaryens. However, Raymun has already told us what kind of person Steffon is. He’s an opportunist who’ll look to take on the weaker opponent, which in this case would be Dunk and his team. There’s also the not-so-small promise of a lordship, and with it greater wealth and prosperity, which sways him to Team Aerion.

Who Is On Dunk’s Trial Of Seven Team In A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

Image via HBO

Dunk doesn’t have the status or authority of being a Targaryen prince, so it’s a little more difficult for him to put together his team of seven. Thankfully, he does still have a Targaryen prince helping him, and Egg is able to round up several members, while one final surprise completes the roster.

Ser Lyonel Baratheon

Image via HBO

The one member of Dunk’s team who should have come as absolutely no surprise, Lyonel Baratheon has formed a strong, if unlikely friendship with the hedge knight throughout the tourney at Ashford. They’ve got drunk, danced, and participated in a tug of war, and Lyonel is the kind of fighter who’ll relish testing himself against some royal opposition and make history by participating in such a rare trial.

Ser Raymun Fossoway

Image via HBO

The Fossoway family member who certainly isn’t rotten, Raymun is another who has developed a true friendship with Dunk, making him willing to defend him and also to prove his cousin wrong. He also, helpfully, absolutely detests the Targaryens, as we learned from his rant about them in Episode 3, wherein he called them, among other things, “incestuous aliens.” Raymun is inexperienced and untested, but, having just been knighted by Lyonel, he’ll look to make up for that with plenty of spirit and heart.

Ser Robyn Rhysling

Image via HBO

Robyn is a grizzled old knight who very visibly carries the scars and injuries from previous tourneys, having lost his eye during a joust. He’s an unlikely ally of Egg after their meeting in Episode 3, which was laying the groundwork for his appearance here as one of the knights the young prince is familiar with.

Ser Humfrey Hardyng

Image via HBO

Hardyng is an extremely skilled tourney knight, and has actually bested at least one member of the Kingsguard – Ser Donnel – in a melee at a different tournament, prior to the events of the Seven Kingdoms. He is also, unfortunately, terribly wounded: he is the knight that Aerion fought against in the joust, and when the prince killed his horse, his leg was crushed beneath it. Still, so long as he can sit on a horse, he can compete, and this is the only chance of revenge he’s likely to get.

Ser Humfrey Beesbury

Image via HBO

Another of the knights who has fought in the tourney – in the book, he actually has an epic matchup with Humfrey Hardyng that delights the crowd. A young knight who has plenty to prove, he also has another connection to Hardyng, as they are brothers by marriage.

Prince Baelor Targaryen

Image via HBO

The most shocking entrant into the trial of seven is Baelor Targaryen, the heir to the Iron Throne. This is despite the fact that his brother and two of his nephews are on the opposition side, but it highlights how much Baelor values honor and decency, traits that are often missing from House Targaryen. He’s a man who looks to lead by example, and defending Dunk is him doing the right thing. It’s also a canny move, as he knows the Kingsguard on the opposing team cannot harm him, which gives his side a chance in terms of numbers.

New episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release Sundays at 10 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!