7 Most Iconic Adult Swim April Fools’ Day Stunts and Pranks, Ranked

Launched in 2001 as a late-night block sharing Cartoon Network’s channel space, Adult Swim built its identity on absurdist humor and content that made no concessions to mainstream palatability. The strategy paid off fast, as when Family Guy debuted in reruns on the block in April 2003, viewership jumped 239 percent, and Fox reversed its cancellation of the show less than a year later. By 2005, Nielsen was measuring Adult Swim as a separate network from Cartoon Network entirely, and the block set new viewership records in 2005, 2006, and 2007 consecutively. Since then, shows like Rick and Morty, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Robot Chicken, and The Venture Bros. cemented Adult Swim’s reputation as the dominant platform for boundary-pushing adult animation in American television.

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That institutional credibility is what makes Adult Swim’s April Fools’ Day broadcasts so effective, and so rare as a genuine creative tradition. Every media brand with a social media account attempts some version of an April 1 stunt, and the results are almost uniformly desperate, with fake product announcements, unconvincing show teasers, and jokes telegraphed three paragraphs before the punchline. Yet, Adult Swim started its own tradition in 2004 and has treated the date as a genuine production event ever since, using the broadcast format itself as the medium for the prank.

7) The Mustache Night (2004)

Image courtesy of Adult Swim

The prank that launched everything is also the simplest one Adult Swim ever pulled, and its modesty is precisely what makes it worth acknowledging. On April 1, 2004, the network aired its regular programming lineup with hand-drawn mustaches on every character in every show. The same episodes ran the following night without them. There was no announcement, no escalation, and no payoff beyond the gag itself. What the stunt demonstrated, in retrospect, was a foundational commitment to the joke, as Adult Swim was willing to edit every show just for the sake of April Fool’s Day. Viewers who saw the mustaches understood immediately that Adult Swim was in on its own ridiculousness, and the trust it established between a network and its audience proved durable enough to sustain over two decades of escalating stunts.

6) Bushworld Adventures (2018)

Image courtesy of Adult Swim

On April 1, 2018, viewers expecting a new episode of Rick and Morty received instead a bizarre, lo-fi Australian parody of the show created entirely by animator Michael Cusack, completely without announcement. Bushworld Adventures replaced the scheduled programming and looped repeatedly throughout the hour, trapping confused viewers in a fever dream version of familiar characters rendered in Cusack’s jagged, unpolished style. The stunt worked because Rick and Morty was at peak cultural saturation in 2018, and diverting that appetite into something deliberately ugly and disorienting was a precise piece of audience trolling. Cusack subsequently developed Smiling Friends for the network, meaning the April Fools’ broadcast functioned as an accidental audition that introduced one of Adult Swim’s most successful animated properties of the following decade.

5) The Room Marathon (2009–2011)

Image courtesy of Wiseau-Films

Long before cult screenings of Tommy Wiseau’s The Room became a fixture at arthouse theaters, the film’s ascent from vanity project to genuine cultural phenomenon ran directly through Adult Swim’s April Fools’ broadcast. The network aired The Room as its April Fools’ prank in 2009, 2010, and 2011, each year adding new contextual programming around it: first Wiseau appeared in bumpers, then as a guest on Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, and then in an interview segment on Space Ghost Coast to Coast. Running the same joke three years in a row produced a cumulative effect that no single broadcast could have achieved, turning Wiseau and his famously panned movie into recurring characters in Adult Swim’s ongoing comedy.

4) Smiling Friends Puppet Remake (2024)

Image courtesy of Adult Swim

The 2024 stunt represents Adult Swim’s most labor-intensive April Fools’ production to date, and the effort paid off with a viral reach that dwarfed anything the block had achieved through conventional promotion. Three episodes of Smiling Friends were recreated shot-for-shot using hand puppets, with the network deliberately engineering a degradation in puppet quality across the three episodes: professional Muppet-style felt puppets for the first, sock puppets and live actors for the second, and handmade papier-mâché constructions for the third. The original voice acting and hand-drawn backgrounds remained intact, which made the substitution of characters with increasingly amateur puppets more disorienting with each passing episode. The stunt accumulated over 25 million views following its broadcast, and concluded with the premiere of Smiling Friends Season 2, which the puppet fakeout had been quietly building toward the entire time.

3) Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters in Picture-in-Picture (2007)

Image courtesy of Adult Swim

In 2007, Adult Swim spent weeks promoting a full television broadcast of Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters, the franchise’s first feature film, scheduled for April 1, ten days before its theatrical release. When midnight arrived, the first two minutes of the movie played at full screen, then the entire remainder of the film was compressed into a small picture-in-picture window in the corner of the broadcast, its audio routed through SAP, while the regular programming lineup continued normally around it. Viewers who wanted to watch the movie could, technically. They would just have to squint and ignore the regular programming audio.

2) Rick and Morty Season 3 Premiere (2017)

Image courtesy of Adult Swim

By April 2017, Rick and Morty had been on hiatus for eighteen months following the Season 2 finale’s cliffhanger, and the fan base had built an anticipation that the network recognized as a usable resource. On April 1, Adult Swim replaced its scheduled primetime programming, including announced premieres of Dragon Ball Super and Samurai Jack, with the unannounced first episode of Season 3, “The Rickshank Rickdemption,” which then looped continuously until midnight. The episode aired with no prior promotion and no confirmation that it was real, rather than a teaser. Social media caught fire within minutes of the opening credits, and the broadcast became a live event as viewers tuned in because other viewers were reporting it, creating a self-reinforcing wave of engagement that no planned premiere could have manufactured.

1) Toonami Returns (2012)

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network

The 2012 April Fools’ stunt is the only one in the block’s history with documented, real-world consequences that extended permanently beyond the prank itself. Adult Swim opened the night with the first minute of The Room, the expected annual April Fools’ joke, before cutting abruptly to TOM, the host of Toonami, a programming block that had been canceled from Cartoon Network four years earlier. For the rest of the broadcast, Toonami ran a full night of classic anime like Dragon Ball Z, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, Yu Yu Hakusho, Tenchi Muyo, and others, exactly as the block had operated at its peak in the early 2000s. Adult Swim posted a single tweet the following day asking viewers if they wanted Toonami back permanently, and within weeks the network announced that the block would return as a regular Saturday-night fixture beginning May 26, 2012. The April Fools’ broadcast had functioned as a test, a reunion, and a revival announcement simultaneously, making it the only prank Adult Swim ever pulled that changed the channel’s actual programming slate.

Which Adult Swim April Fools’ stunt do you consider the most iconic? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!