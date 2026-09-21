Marvel Star Is “Low-Key Angry” Over MCU TV Show Snub, But There’s Still Hope

Over the last several years, the MCU has put out myriad TV shows, some considerably better than others. High on the list of the franchise’s best so far have been Loki and WandaVision, with Loki getting two seasons and WandaVision actually kicking off . Agatha All Along was second, arriving on Disney+ in 2024, and VisionQuest will round out the trilogy in just a few weeks, with its debut set for Oct. 14. The franchise has also had some serious TV show flops, though, most notably Secret Invasion, which is widely regarded as the worst MCU show to date. Like some of its Disney counterparts, such as Star Wars, the MCU seems to be slowing down on its live-action TV shows, even cancelling the popular series Wonder Man after just 1 season.

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Yet, before WandaVision or Loki hit Disney+, despite the former largely being considered the first true MCU TV show, Marvel put out another show that was directly linked to The Avengers. Specifically, in 2013, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. debuted, shockingly revealing that Phil Coulson hadn’t actually died when he was seemingly killed by Loki in the first Avengers movie. Instead, he assembled a team of heroes of his very own, and the series about them (which was massively popular in the fanbase, it should be said) actually ran for seven seasons, ending in 2020. Despite how recent that was—surprisingly ending after Avengers: Endgame was released—Marvel has never really treated it as a true MCU show. Now, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s star Chloe Bennet, who played Daisy Johnson, has spoken about the show’s treatment, and it’s clear she’s not pleased.

Chloe Bennet Believes Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Is the First MCU Show—And She’s Right

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Speaking with Elle Magazine about Marvel’s treatment of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Bennet was quite blunt, saying, “I’m still low-key angry that they don’t fully acknowledge this as canon—the real followers will understand that. We were the first MCU TV show, and we did 130-something hour-long episodes. We spent a lot of time in people’s homes, and I spent a lot of my life playing this character and this young woman growing into her power.” Although this commentary from Bennet may end up being controversial, she’s absolutely right. Particularly given that the show centered on Phil Coulson immediately in the wake of The Avengers and therefore had a direct tie-in to the MCU movies, this should be considered canon. Moreover, the fact that the show ran for seven seasons and, as Bennet said, more than 130 episodes, suggests it deserves acknowledgment as the first.

However, it wasn’t all criticism from Bennet. In fact, she confirmed in the same interview that she would still return as Daisy if given the opportunity. About whether she would consider playing the character again, Bennet responded, “Totally. I’m obsessed with Daisy. I feel like I am Daisy. I would be so protective of her…I would love to play her with the growth that I’ve had since I’ve had a break from the role.” So, would Marvel bring this character back? It feels unlikely, but it would honestly be a great decision. This show continues to have a solid fanbase, and Bennet is far from the only person who thinks it hasn’t gotten a fair shake. Even so, with shows like Wonder Man being cancelled, the return of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in any substantial way feels less and less likely.