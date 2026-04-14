7 TV Show Plot Twists From the 1990s That We’re Still Thinking About Decades Later

Audiences invest weeks, months, and sometimes years in the lives of fictional television characters, building assumptions about the world those characters inhabit. A plot twist recontextualizes everything that came before, weaponizing that investment against the viewer. Some TV shows build their fame on plot twists. For instance, Lost‘s entire mythology revolved around misdirection, while Game of Thrones established its reputation for subverting genre conventions by executing prominent heroes without warning. Then there’s The Good Place, which deployed a plot twist to completely subvert the series and take the story into a whole new direction. However, while plot twists are still an essential part of television, people being chronically online can sometimes spoil the surprise.

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The 1990s produced plot twists under a fundamentally different set of conditions. Spoilers spread slowly, constrained by telephone calls and printed newspaper columns rather than the social media algorithms that can saturate the internet within minutes of an episode airing. A major revelation in a Tuesday-night drama could still blindside a Friday-night viewer completely, making genuine surprise a far more achievable goal for writers. The decade also coincided with a period of dramatic structural experimentation in television, as showrunners began pushing the medium toward serialized storytelling and away from the episodic format that had dominated network programming for decades. That combination produced a handful of revelations so disorienting that they generated cultural conversations lasting years.

7) Newhart

Image courtesy of CBS

The finale of Newhart is arguably the most beloved execution of the “it was all a dream” device in television history, and it worked because the show had spent eight seasons building a reputation for character-driven comedy with no apparent interest in narrative ambition. The series centered on Dick Loudon (Bob Newhart), a New York author running a Vermont inn, and the finale’s closing minutes abruptly show Dick waking up in bed alongside Emily Hartley (Suzanne Pleshette), his wife from Newhart’s previous sitcom, The Bob Newhart Show. The execution was immaculate, with Newhart delivering his punchlines in pajamas while Emily told him to go back to sleep. The twist worked simultaneously as a loving tribute to The Bob Newhart Show and as a perfectly absurdist ending for a series that had quietly earned its place in sitcom history.

6) Roseanne

Image courtesy of ABC

The Roseanne finale delivered what remains one of the most divisive twists in sitcom history. Over its ninth and final season, the show had depicted the Connor family winning the lottery and transitioning into sudden wealth, a tonal shift that struck many longtime viewers as a departure from the working-class roots of the show. In a sudden twist, the finale’s closing monologue revealed Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) had been writing a book about her family’s life, and the lottery arc was her fictional invention. More devastatingly, she disclosed that Dan Connor (John Goodman) had actually died from the heart attack he suffered earlier in the run, and that the true version of the show had continued without him while she grieved. The twist retroactively reframed years of domestic comedy as a widow’s coping mechanism, a tonal displacement that divided the audience.

5) The Simpsons

Image courtesy of 20th Television

The two-part event that bookended Seasons 6 and 7 of The Simpsons functioned as a genuine cultural phenomenon. The Season 6 finale depicted the shooting of Montgomery Burns (voiced by Harry Shearer) by an unseen assailant after Burns installed a device to block the sun from Springfield. The conceit was a deliberate replication of Dallas‘ “Who Shot J.R.” mystery, executed with a satirical self-awareness that made the marketing campaign itself part of the joke. Producers distributed real clues to fuel viewer speculation throughout the summer of 1995, and the question dominated entertainment coverage for months. The eventual revelation in the Season 7 premiere identified Maggie Simpson (voiced by Yeardley Smith) as the shooter, a conclusion designed to frustrate the audience’s expectation of dramatic resolution while honoring the show’s own comedic logic.

4) Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Image via 20th Television

Buffy the Vampire Slayer built its entire second season around the romance between Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and the vampire Angel (David Boreanaz), then destroyed that foundation for one of the decade’s cruelest plot twists. The two-part episode “Surprise” and “Innocence” established that Angel’s curse restored his human soul only for as long as he experienced no perfect happiness, and sleeping with Buffy constituted exactly that moment of happiness. The resulting loss of his soul released Angelus, a sadistic killer who had terrorized Europe for centuries, and the show spent its remaining episodes forcing Buffy to pursue the creature who wore the face of the man she loved. The decision to weaponize a loving relationship as the trigger for the transformation gave the storyline a thematic weight uncommon for network television in 1998. The reversal also permanently altered the show’s dynamics, as the pre-Angelus optimism never fully returned, and the series grew considerably darker in both tone and subject matter.

3) Friends

Image courtesy of NBC

The Season 4 finale of Friends concentrated two separate plot twists into a single episode. The first was the unexpected coupling of Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), which developed quietly in the background while audience attention focused on the main wedding narrative. The second happened when Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) stood at the altar alongside his fiancée Emily Waltham (Helen Baxendale) and said the wrong name, substituting “Emily” for “Rachel” before the entire assembled wedding party and attempting to walk it back immediately. The blunder reactivated the show’s central romantic dynamic at the precise moment it appeared to have been permanently resolved, and the cultural footprint of the moment has proven durable enough to make it a standard reference point in discussions of television’s most memorable comedic disasters.

2) Star Trek: The Next Generation

Image courtesy of Paramount Television

The Season 3 finale of Star Trek: The Next Generation, titled “The Best of Both Worlds,” fundamentally changed the architecture of American episodic television with an unexpected plot twist that turned its biggest hero into a villain. The episode depicted the Borg capturing Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and assimilating him into their collective, transforming the Federation’s most respected diplomat into a weapon designated Locutus of Borg. Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes) faced the decision to fire on his own captain, and the episode cut to black on his order, followed by the words “To Be Continued.” The creative team had not written the conclusion when the episode aired on June 18, 1990, and rumors circulated throughout the summer that Stewart was departing the franchise. The cliffhanger generated national news coverage, introduced genuine narrative uncertainty into genre television, and influenced the season-ending storytelling model that series like Lost and Game of Thrones later adopted as a standard operating principle.

1) Twin Peaks

Image courtesy of ABC

The central mystery of David Lynch and Mark Frost’s Twin Peaks consumed American popular culture in a way few television premises had managed before. The question of who killed homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) dominated the show’s first season and the opening stretch of its second, with FBI Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) methodically eliminating suspects in a town full of concealed violence. The answer arrived in the seventh episode of Season 2, when Lynch directed an unflinching sequence revealing that Leland Palmer (Ray Wise), Laura’s own father, was her killer, driven by a demonic entity named BOB (Frank Silva) that had possessed him since childhood. The revelation recontextualized every prior scene involving the Palmer family as a portrait of long-running abuse disguised behind the surface of a loving household. Leland died in Cooper’s arms in the subsequent episode, aware of the crimes BOB had committed through his body, and Wise’s performance in those final minutes drew widespread critical comparisons to the best dramatic acting in cinema. The reveal aired on December 1, 1990, and the conversation it provoked about television’s capacity to explore genuinely dark material on a network platform has never entirely ended.

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