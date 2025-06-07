10 Most Important Deaths On Game of Thrones

As well as being an excellent fantasy drama in its own right, Game of Thrones grew to become a massive cultural phenomenon over the course of its run. The show’s consistent twists and turns through violent and salacious plot points kept audiences guessing, and it offered countless moments that left fans shocked, heartbroken, or simply blinking in disbelief. Widely hailed as one of the best fantasy TV shows of all time, one of the most talked-about aspects of Game of Thrones was its willingness to kill off even seemingly untouchable characters, as no-one in Westeros proved to be entirely safe from meeting a gruesome or brutal demise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While many of these deaths were incredibly memorable, not all of them proved to be important in the show’s overall narrative arc. While many high-profile deaths went on to shape its story, there were also some that proved to be less obvious in their importance. Not every character’s end had far-reaching ramifications, and some of those that did were deceptive in the way they shaped the show.

1) Tommen Baratheon

When it comes to members of the major houses in Game of Thrones, Tommen Baratheon proved to be one of the most naive characters to wield power. His unexpected rise to become king of Westeros saw the well-intentioned young son of Cersei Lannister hold the highest office in the land, although he proved to be a predictably ineffective ruler. His tragic death did more than just serve as evidence of his conscience, but it proved to be an important moment for the show.

Tommen’s death paved the way for his mother, Cersei Lannister, to officially take the throne. As the last of Cersei’s children, Tommen was the only one with a concrete claim to the Iron Throne, and his death facilitated Cersei claiming it for herself. This, in turn, led to Cersei doing all in her power to agitate Daenerys Targaryen, culminating in the destruction of King’s Landing.

2) Hodor

Despite being one of Game of Thrones‘ seemingly less important characters, Hodor proved to be something of a fan favorite. His ending turned out to be one of Game of Thrones‘ most devastating deaths, following on from years of the gentle giant protecting Bran Stark in his travels across Westeros. In his final moments, it is revealed why Hodor’s vocabulary was so limited, with Bran Stark telling him to “hold the door“.

The power of Bran’s burgeoning warging was evidenced in emphatic fashion, with his frantic requests for Hodor to keep him safe ending up retroactively breaking the man’s mind in the past. It was a moment that marked just how significant Bran’s transformation would be, while also serving as a heartbreaking farewell to a beloved character. Hodor’s final moments were truly devastating, but his ending served to establish just how powerful Bran would become as the Three-Eyed Raven.

3) Daenerys Targaryen

One of the final and most high-profile deaths in Game of Thrones‘ entire run, Daenerys Targaryen’s ending was a hugely important one in the grand scheme of the show’s story. After laying waste to King’s Landing, a victorious Daenerys is betrayed and killed by Jon Snow, who believes she has begun to pose a threat to the Seven Kingdoms. Coming as it did at the very end of the show, it wasn’t shown how Daenerys’ death would influence the future, but it’s actually important for other reasons.

The final season of Game of Thrones had the unenviable task of wrapping up years of intricate storytelling, and giving Daenerys a fitting end was crucial. Though it wasn’t hugely popular, having the last Targaryen monarch die in such a way was poignant, especially after witnessing her remarkable journey over the course of the show. Daenerys finally falling victim to the supposed madness of the Targaryen name was a tragic ending to her arc, but its ultimately one that needed to happen after her actions during the show’s final season.

4) Robb & Cateyln Stark

In a moment that has since become one of the most iconic in the history of Game of Thrones, two members of the Stark family were killed in a single shocking scene. After being lulled into a false sense of security by Walder Frey, Robb Stark, his mother Catelyn, and his pregnant wife Talisa are all brutally murdered in the massacre dubbed The Red Wedding. The Red Wedding is a hugely important moment, as the deaths of Rob, Catelyn, Talisa, and the unborn Stark completely change the face of the War of the Five Kings.

Of all the Starks, Robb was the one with the clearest claim to the Iron Throne, due to him having been dubbed the King in the North. He was also the best-trained in matters of warfare and leadership, and, at one time, seemed the most likely to come out on top in the War of the Five Kings. The death of Robb and Catelyn obviously changed all that, and also precipitated House Bolton’s rise to power and the subsequent revenge of the surviving Stark siblings.

5) Joffrey Baratheon

There is perhaps no character from Game of Thrones who remains as universally hated as Joffrey Baratheon. The sadistic young king clearly demonstrated his capacity to be one of the most evil people in Westeros, leading audiences to hope that justice would one day be served upon him. This eventually happened in appropriately dramatic fashion, with Joffrey being poisoned at his own wedding, and it turned out to be a hugely important death in Game of Thrones‘ story.

As Joffrey’s reign came to an abrupt and violent end, so too did the Lannister’s stranglehold on the Iron Throne. His death led Cersei to publicly accuse Tyrion, which indirectly led to his discovery of his family’s manipulation. In that, Joffrey’s death turned out to be the beginning of the end for House Lannister, as it never fully recovered its status as the most powerful and calculated in Westeros.

6) Tywin Lannister

There are many moments in Game of Thrones better than the books, with even subtle changes transforming the subtext of a character’s decision. One such moment is the death of Tywin Lannister, which comes shortly after the death of Joffrey. After learning that his family had planted Shae to manipulate him, Tyrion confronted his father, who he subsequently killed.

As well as Tywin Lannister being one of the most powerful men in Westeros at the time, he was also the mastermind behind House Lannister’s supremacy. His scheming and his dismissal of Tyrion ultimately came back to haunt him, and his death marked the immediate decline of House Lannister. After Tywin was killed, Cersei’s own scheming never quite worked as well, eventually leading to the deaths of all the prominent members of House Lannister by the time the show’s ending rolled around.

7) The Night King

While all of Game of Thrones‘ political intrigue earned it major success, the show wasn’t complete without a more fantastical threat looming. This came in the form of the Night King, the seemingly unstoppable leader of the White Walkers, an army of the dead. Despite it regularly being stated that he could not die, the Night King finally met his end in an epic battle, where he was killed by Arya Stark.

The White Walkers may be one of Game of Thrones‘ unsolved mysteries, but the Night King’s death was undoubtedly an important moment in its story. It marked the end of the conflict between the forces of the living and the dead, allowing the show’s characters to instead focus on securing a place in Westeros’ future. Though some criticized the moment for being anticlimactic, it was still a key part of Game of Thrones‘ narrative.

8) Khal Drogo

Introduced as the powerful khalasar of a Dothraki tribe in Game of Thrones‘ pilot, Khal Drogo is one of the show’s key characters in its early stages. His marriage to Daenerys was intended to secure Viserys Targaryen’s play for the Iron Throne, and though it did not play out that way, Drogo did prove to be an important ally of House Targaryen. His death proved hugely important, as it saw Daenerys claim the title of Khaleesi, leading her late husband’s Dothraki forces after his passing.

Khal Drogo’s death was a galvanizing moment for Daenerys, and one that ultimately led her to become incredibly powerful. Losing her husband prompted Daenerys into action, seizing power to save herself as well as to stake her own claim to the Iron Throne. Despite coming relatively early in the show, Khal Drogo’s death actually turned out to be one of Game of Thrones‘ most important.

9) Eddard Stark

Poised as the protagonist of Game of Thrones throughout its first season, the shocking death of Ned Stark was one that defined the show for many. After uncovering the scheming of House Lannister against his late friend, Robert Baratheon, Stark’s own fate became sealed. However, even after he was publicly executed for treason, Ned Stark continued to shape the events of the War of the Five Kings.

Ned Stark’s death was one of the most important in Game of Thrones for its far-reaching implications. It prompted Robb Stark to take up arms against House Lannister in pursuit of revenge, and it also called House Lannister’s claim to the Iron Throne into question. In many ways, the all-out war that broke out throughout Westeros was a direct result of Ned Stark’s death, making it a hugely important Game of Thrones moment.

10) Jon Arryn

Despite only being briefly glimpsed after his death, Jon Arryn was perhaps the single most important person in Game of Thrones. The show’s story began with his death, which served as the foundation for its entire narrative. Everything that followed can be traced back to Jon Arryn’s death, as it proved to be the final nudge needed to push Westeros into war.

Jon Arryn’s death saw Robert Baratheon press Ned Stark into service as the Hand of the King, which in turn led to his own death and the beginning of the War of the Five Kings. The countless casualties that followed came as a result of those before, which all began with Arryn. It’s practically an exercise in cause and effect, with Jon Arryn unexpectedly sitting at the very center of Game of Thrones‘ entire narrative.