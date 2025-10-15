7 Unanswered Questions We Still Have After Peacemaker Season 2

We still have many unanswered questions after the finale of Peacemaker season 2, the most recent instalment in James Gunn’s new DC Universe. Set firmly in the DCU alongside the animated Creature Commandos series and the live-action Superman reboot, Peacemaker season 2 expanded the budding franchise into some interesting places. It was great to see the 11th Street Kids back in action, and there were some brilliant twists and turns along the way, but Peacemaker season 2’s finale has been divisive and left many mysteries unresolved.

Peacemaker season 2 seemed to be setting up an epic battle between Christopher Smith (John Cena) and his brother from another dimension (David Denman). However, the finale, “Full Nelson,” took the series in a different and surprising direction, perhaps focusing more on setting up storylines for the DCU’s future, rather than resolving the narrative of Peacemaker itself. This means we still have many questions after season 2’s finale that DC Studios is yet to explain, but we hope they get resolved soon.

7) What Happened to Rick Flag Jr. On Earth X?

It was great to see Joel Kinnaman return as Rick Flag Jr., both in a flashback to the moments before The Suicide Squad – in which Peacemaker killed him – and then in the alternate dimension of Earth X. Earth X’s Flag Jr. was Emilia Harcourt’s clumsy, bumbling, and jealous boyfriend. We only saw him in season 2, episode 3, “Another Rick Up My Sleeve,” but Flag Jr. was absent during the 11th Street Kids’ mission on Earth X. We’d love to know what came of him, and perhaps even allow Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) to reunite with his son.

6) What is the Nature of Rick Flag Sr.’s Partnership With Lex Luthor?

Following his debut in Superman, Nicholas Hoult returned as Lex Luthor in Peacemaker season 2, episode 6, “Ignorance is Chris.” Rick Flag Sr. met with Luthor – a prisoner at Belle Reve – and struck a deal with him to help track down Peacemaker’s Quantum Unfolding Chamber. The exact nature of this deal hasn’t been revealed, however. Season 2’s finale seemed to imply that Flag Sr. and Luthor are working together much more closely to investigate the alternate dimensions inside the QUC, which sets up their returns in DC Studios’ Man of Tomorrow in 2027, but their connection could be even deeper.

5) What Other Universes Can Be Accessed From the Quantum Unfolding Chamber?

We first saw the QUC in Peacemaker season 1, but season 2 confirmed that there are 99 alternate realities with doors inside the enigmatic gateway. The QUC was claimed by Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick) when Christopher and Keith were children. As well as the Nazi-occupied Earth X, the QUC also contains doorways to universes such as the Imp-infested Candyland, a reality containing a black hole, a world inspired by Hieronymus Bosch, and a zombie-infested world, among many others. We want to explore even more of these worlds, and Man of Tomorrow’s focus on Salvation might provide the opportunity.

4) Where is Vigilante’s Brother?

Adrian Chase’s Vigilante became a core member of the 11th Street Kids and Christopher Smith’s best friend in Peacemaker, but Adrian wasn’t Smith’s original friend. Peacemaker became friends with Gut Chase, Adrian’s older brother, before Adrian. Gut Chase has never been seen in live-action, but he has been mentioned many times, with his most notable mentions including references to how much he bullied and abused his younger brother. Peacemaker mentioned Adrian’s brother “really wasn’t good to him,” explaining his attachment issues, but we still don’t know his backstory – including why he’s so mean to his mother (Taylor St. Clair).

3) What Will Checkmate Do Differently to ARGUS?

At the end of Peacemaker season 2’s finale, the 11th Street Kids joined forces with Judomaster (Nhut Le), Langston Fleury (Tim Meadows), and Sasha Bordeaux (Sol Rodriguez) to found Checkmate. Inspired by the DC Comics organization formed by Amanda Waller, Checkmate in the DCU will seemingly be acting in opposition to ARGUS and its new Metahuman-hating direction. James Gunn has commented on how important Checkmate will be in the DCU’s future, but we don’t know when the organization or its members will return. Man of Tomorrow seems likely, but without Peacemaker season 3 being confirmed, we’re none the wiser.

2) How Will Peacemaker Return From Salvation? Will He Return At All?

One of the alternate universes discovered in the Quantum Unfolding Chamber was a world with breathable air and a stable ecosystem that Rick Flag Sr. and ARGUS named Salvation. They intended to use Salvation as a prison world for Earth 1’s Metahumans, but wanted to study the world’s effects on a human before sending villains there. Out of revenge, Flag Sr. sent Peacemaker to Salvation and trapped him there, leaving his future in the DCU uncertain. It seems likely that Man of Tomorrow will explore Salvation, perhaps allowing Peacemaker to return, but nothing has yet been confirmed.

1) Will Captain Triumph Return as a Villain in the DCU’s Future?

Perhaps the biggest unresolved storyline from Peacemaker season 2 is anything to do with Earth X, which was seemingly forgotten about after the 11th Street Kids returned and handed ARGUS the QUC. Keith Smith’s Captain Triumph from Earth X was teased to be engaging in a battle against Earth 1’s Christopher Smith – who killed his brother and caused his father’s death – in Peacemaker’s finale, but this storyline was ignored completely. Earth X wasn’t even mentioned in season 2’s finale, leaving Captain Triumph’s fate unclear, too. We’d love to see David Denman reprise the role in the DCU’s future, but we’re not sure when this could take place without Peacemaker season 3.

