That’s all she wrote for Peacemaker Season 2. Christopher Smith, just wanting to feel accepted, goes on a journey that sees him meet an alternate version of himself and take his place after accidentally killing him. Everything’s going swimmingly until Rick Flag Sr. and A.R.G.U.S. set their sights on Peacemaker, forcing the 11th Street Kids to pull back the curtain on Earth-X and bring their friend home. It all leads to the finale, where the titular anti-hero is down in the dumps because he thinks that everything he touches dies. He’s in desperate need of a pick-me-up, and based on James Gunn’s previous comments, it feels like one is coming in the form of a big cameo.

The architect of the DC Universe promised that Peacemaker‘s sophomore outing would have major ramifications for the franchise. That turns out to be an accurate statement, but there are no major character appearances in the finale. Not even Lex Luthor, who showed up in an earlier episode, returns. Here’s every rumored Peacemaker Season 2 cameo that didn’t happen.

6) Superman

The first minutes of Peacemaker Season 2 go out of their way to establish that the show now takes place in the DCU, with Superman and the Justice Gang showing up to help the 11th Street Kids during the fight with the Butterflies. After appearing as a silhouette, Superman seemed like a safe bet to return, whether as himself or a Nazi variant on Earth-X. Instead, his arch-enemy takes his place and makes a mess with Flag Sr. that he’s sure to have to clean up in the future.

5) Martian Manhunter

Superman features a pretty clever Martian Manhunter Easter egg, revealing that the brand of cookies that he loves exists in the DCU. Gunn has also made it clear that the character has a future in the franchise. Well, his story doesn’t begin in Peacemaker, despite many fans believing Langston Fleury could be the alien’s alter ego. Fleury chooses to join Checkmate rather than revealing that he’s a powerful superhero.

4) Blue Beetle

It’s difficult to track down the origin of this rumor. In the past, Gunn has been vocal about his love for the Blue Beetle movie and his hope to bring the character into the DCU sooner rather than later. Those comments might have led to the theory that Jaime Reyes would play a role in Peacemaker Season 2, potentially as a member of the Sons of Liberty fighting back against the tyrannical regime on Earth-X. Since the Nazi-led reality doesn’t show up in the finale, there’s no place for Blue Beetle.

3) G.I. Robot

The one cameo that felt like a slam-dunk after the huge Earth-X reveal was G.I. Robot. The character’s whole shtick is that he hates Nazis and will do anything he can to take them out. Adding fuel to the fire was the fact that Gunn revealed that G.I. Robot would eventually appear in live-action. Peacemaker leaves him on the cutting room floor, though, dropping Earth-X in favor of the story revolving around Flag Sr.’s search for Salvation.

2) The Creature Commandos

With Flag Sr. playing a major role in Peacemaker Season 2, it only seemed like a matter of time before he would cross paths with his team from Creature Commandos again. After all, the animated show sets up a new iteration of the team operating out of Belle Reeve, where Luthor is being held when he meets with Flag Sr. However, the lovable monsters are nowhere to be found in Peacemaker, staying in their cells while their former leader loses his marbles.

1) Brainiac

Gunn teased ahead of the Peacemaker finale that the episode would lead directly into Man of Tomorrow, the Superman sequel that will see the Man of Steel team up with his greatest enemy. The reveal that Luthor is part of the Salvation ensures that Gunn is a man of his word, but expectations were higher going into the episode. The big rumor was that one of the portals that A.R.G.U.S. went through would reveal Brainiac, who would escape and start causing trouble for the DCU.

Peacemaker Season 2 is streaming on HBO Max.

