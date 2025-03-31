One of Netflix’s Best Shows Ever Is Only One Season (And We’ll Never Get More)

Netflix‘s cancellation decisions often leave fans scratching their heads, but few cuts have stung quite like the premature ending of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Debuting in 2019, this prequel to Jim Henson’s 1982 cult classic film dazzled viewers with its breathtaking puppetry, intricate world-building, and surprisingly mature storytelling. Despite winning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Program and earning rave reviews (89% critical score and 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes), Netflix abruptly pulled the plug in 2020, likely due to high production costs and challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Four years later, fans still haven’t recovered from losing what many consider to be one of the streaming service’s most magnificent original creations.

What made Age of Resistance exceptional wasn’t just its nostalgic connection to Henson’s original film, but how it expanded the mysterious world of Thra with greater depth and relevance. The series followed three Gelfling heroes—Rian, Brea, and Deet—as they discovered the villainous Skeksis’ true intentions and ignited a rebellion to save their planet. Beyond its fantasy trappings, the show tackled timely themes of environmental catastrophe, authoritarianism, and the difficulty of uniting divided communities against a common threat.

A Work of Artistic Wonder

The production quality of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance was nothing short of extraordinary. The Jim Henson Company crafted over 170 puppets for the series, bringing to life an astonishing array of characters with remarkable expressiveness and detail. While the show incorporated digital effects where needed, it remained committed to the handcrafted artistry that made the original film so special.

Director Louis Leterrier captured this puppet-inhabited world with dynamic camera work that made it feel alive and immersive. The voice cast was equally impressive, featuring talents like Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Mark Hamill, Simon Pegg, and dozens of other notable actors who brought genuine emotion and personality to their puppet counterparts.

Why The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Deserved More

What’s particularly frustrating about the cancellation is that The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance ended its first season with the perfect setup for continuation. The finale introduced the Garthim (the crab-like soldiers from the original film) and left Deet’s fate uncertain after she absorbed the dangerous power of the Darkening. The show had also only begun to explore how the Gelfling rebellion would ultimately fail, connecting to the film’s premise that the Gelflings had been nearly wiped out.

The series raised numerous questions that deserved answers. What would happen to Deet after her sacrifice? How would the Gelflings respond to this new Garthim threat? What about the shard from the Dark Crystal hidden in the Dual Glaive—the same shard that eventually plays a crucial role in the original film? These dangling plot threads represent storytelling potential that will sadly remain unfulfilled.

More importantly, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance was building something rare in fantasy television: a prequel that actually enhanced its source material. While the 1982 film had a relatively straightforward plot, the series added layers of complexity and meaning that made the eventual events of the movie more impactful. Learning about the vibrant Gelfling civilization and watching characters like Rian, Brea, and Deet fight for their world makes the film’s post-genocide setting all the more heartbreaking.

The creative team clearly had a multi-season vision. As Lisa Henson, CEO of The Jim Henson Company, stated when confirming the cancellation: “We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes and we’ll look for ways to tell that story in the future.” In 2023, director Louis Leterrier expressed continued hope: “Who would have thought that 37 years later that we would’ve been able to bring Dark Crystal back? So, I have high hopes… somebody will direct the rest of this show because we need to tell that story.”

Legacy and Impact

Despite its abbreviated run, Age of Resistance demonstrated how fantasy television could balance artistic ambition with meaningful storytelling. In many ways, it was ahead of its time, arriving before the current fantasy TV renaissance led by shows like House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power.

The series found the sweet spot between the darker, more mature themes popular in contemporary fantasy while maintaining an accessibility that didn’t alienate viewers. Its practical effects and puppetry provided a refreshing alternative to the CGI-dominated landscape of modern television.

For those who haven’t experienced this hidden gem, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance remains available on Netflix—a testament to what could have been and a reminder that sometimes the most special creations are the ones we get to enjoy only briefly. The series represented an extraordinary passion project featuring stunning visual environments, political intrigue that surpassed even Game of Thrones, and character development more compelling than almost anything else television has offered in recent memory.

The show is streaming on Netflix.