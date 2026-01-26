7 Best Dark Fantasy TV Shows Of All Time

Dark fantasy is a genre that many shows and movies attempt, but that few can pull off, with flops abounding and successes feeling more few and far between—especially in the age of streaming, when you never know how many seasons you’ll have to tell a deep, nuanced, and narrative-driven story. As series are cancelled well before they can find their footing, like Netflix’s Shadow and Bone, it’s no wonder that we have so few genuinely amazing additions to the genre.

But there are still a few gems to be found. Below are 7 of the greatest dark fantasy series of all time, bringing to life myriad different stories and genre-bending and blending in the best way. While some were cut short, others had enough seasons to perfectly finish their narrative, and some are still blessedly going. You won’t find a single miss on this list—and some you’ll definitely wish had infinite more seasons.

7) Penny Dreadful

Penny Dreadful perfectly straddles the line between gothic horror and dark fantasy, blending classic horror tropes and characters, like Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray, and more, to tell a story that will have you hooked from the first episode. Season 1 centers around Sir Malcolm, an explorer who has lost his daughter to the vampires who lurk beneath the city. Willing to do whatever it takes to rescue her, while potentially righting his past wrongs, he hires an American with a secret, Ethan Chandler, who, alongside Malcom’s ward, the clairvoyant Vanessa Ives, will help him to not only bring his child back, but to slay the evil that took her. The show is perfectly cast and masterfully acted; the costumes, score, and cinematography are also nothing short of incredible.

Penny Dreadful is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

6) Lovecraft Country

Another show that toes the line between horror and fantasy, Lovecraft Country deserves all of the hype it’s received since it first aired on HBO Max. Set in the era of Jim Crow, the show follows Atticus Freeman as he journeys across the country in search of his missing father, encountering monsters and other horrors along the way. The blatant racism the characters of color face is far scarier than any of the monsters, and it’s a deservedly defiant take on H.P Lovecraft’s original works despite the bumps along the way in terms of narrative. The series was cancelled after just one season, with the allegations and legal troubles of Jonathon Majors following soon after. And while the single season of Lovecraft Country isn’t perfect, it’s definitely worth a watch.

Lovecraft Country is available to stream on HBO Max.

5) Merlin

Merlin, the miniseries which originally aired back in 1998 on Syfy, is a show that never got the hype it deserved. The show boasts a ridiculously stacked cast, with names like Sam Neill, Miranda Richardson, and Isabella Rossellini, and tells the story of the wizard Merlin’s life, from before his birth until the end, highlighting all of his adventures and mistakes in the process. The show didn’t let itself be held back by the technology of the time, and while some of the CGI is cheesy, the acting, costumes, and heart of the narrative more than make up for it. There are battles, dragons, seduction, and all sorts of Arthurian lore crammed into the four-hour series, which makes it required viewing for fantasy fans.

Merlin is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

4) The Witcher

Everyone and their mother has heard of The Witcher at this point. Whether you’re a fan of the books, the games, or the Netflix series, the IP has definitely been on your radar—and deservedly so. Starring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allen, the show tells the story of Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter known as a Witcher, as he finds his place in the world alongside the flawed and fatal love of his life, a powerful sorceress named Yennefer, and the daughter he inadvertently adopted, Ciri—a girl with an undeniable destiny of her own. The fight scenes alone are worth watching for, but it’s the story and the chemistry between the cast, particularly in the first two seasons, that will keep you coming back for more.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix.

3) Castlevania

Castlevania, which was inspired by a video game of the same name, is easily one of the best anime of all time, and certainly one of the most beautifully animated. A dark, medieval fantasy that masterfully walks the horror line, Castlevania centers around a man named Trevor Belmont as he, alongside his enemy’s son and a young sorceress, attempts to save Eastern Europe from annihilation by Vlad Dracula Tepes. As Dracula and his legion of vampires prepare to rid the world of humanity, whom he blames for the violent death of his wife, Belmont and his gang of misfits must find a way to save the world. The series is incredibly poignant, juggling humor, horror, and the relationships that drive it forward beautifully—it’s more than worth the watch.

Castlevania is available to stream on Netflix.

2) Interview with the Vampire

Another series that could potentially be viewed as more horror than fantasy, but was just too good to be left off the list either way. Interview with the Vampire, an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Ann Rice, is the story of the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac, who now finds himself living in Dubai. Sitting across from journalist Daniel Malloy, a figure from his recent past, Louis tells his story. Beginning in early 20th-century New Orleans, his history follows his relationship with the violent and enigmatic vampire, Lestat du Lioncourt, and the family they built—and later destroyed. The series is beautiful, with everything from the acting to the costumes to the dialogue being as close to perfect as possible. While not a word-for-word adaptation of the original, it’s potentially even better than what inspired it.

Interview with the Vampire is available to stream on Netflix, with Season 3 premiering with a new title, The Vampire Lestat, on AMC.

1) Arcane

This list wouldn’t be complete without one of the greatest shows of all time, animated or not. Arcane, at its core, is the story of two sisters, Vi and Jinx, both held in the grasp of what they believe their legacy to be. The two navigate wildly different worlds, the seemingly perfect Piltover and the dangerous, underground Zaun, caught on opposite sides of a war started by the predecessors that only they can finish. Likely the most beautifully animated show of all time, Arcane is nothing short of dark, urban fantasy perfection, with an incredible soundtrack and two seasons that will have you crying into your pillow.

Arcane is available to stream on Netflix.

Which is your favorite dark fantasy series? Let us know in the comments.