New Batman Game Based on Hit Animated Series Revealed with Imminent Release Date

2026 San Diego Comic-Con is officially underway, and that means plenty of big announcements for comic fans. While it’s not a gaming-specific convention by any means, SDCC does tend to have a surprise or two for gamers. And this year, that includes a brand-new Batman video game based on Amazon’s hit animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader. The show is about to kick off its second season on Prime Video on July 31st, and this new game will arrive right alongside it.

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On July 23rd, Amazon Luna and Warner Bros. announced a new Batman video game. It’s called Batman: Caped Crusader – Chronicles, and as its name suggests, it’s a companion to the animated TV series. It even features the voices of Batman and Detective Montoya, played by the very same actors who bring them to life in the animated series. Here’s everything we know about this brand-new Batman game, which will be free for Amazon Prime members.

New Batman: Caped Crusader – Chronicles Lets Players Investigate Gotham’s Crimes and Face Batman’s Biggest Foes

Courtesy of Warner Bros and Amazon Luna

The first season of Batman: Caped Crusader was an instant hit, topping the Prime Video global charts. Now, it’s gearing up to release its second season, which debuts on July 31st. And the new episodes are officially coming alongside a brand-new tie-in game that will let fans step into the world of the series.

The new Batman: Caped Crusader – Chronicles game will release on Amazon Luna on July 31st. Like all games on Amazon Luna, it’s free-to-play for Amazon Prime members, using your smartphone as the controller. Designed as a natural extension of the series, it brings players into the world of Batman: Caped Crusader. You’ll join up with the GCPD task force, working with Batman and his closest allies to investigate crimes. If you love a good detective game and Batman, this is truly the best of both worlds.

This free Batman game offers co-op gameplay for up to four players, though solo gamers will be able to tackle it on their own as well. As you interrogate witnesses and unearth clues, you’ll come face-to-face with familiar foes from the Batman universe, including Babyface, Scarecrow, and of course, The Joker himself. If you’re eager to see more, you can check out the official Batman: Caped Crusader – Chronicles announcement trailer below:

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If you’re looking for a new way to engage with the Caped Crusader series, or just want to return to the good old Nancy Drew video game days, this is one to look forward to. The game will be available via Amazon Luna right alongside the launch of Caped Crusader Season 2 on July 31st. Both are included with an Amazon Prime membership.

Along with revealing the new game, Amazon also announced that Amazon Luna will be coming to the Prime Video app. That means it’ll be easier than ever to play games like this one directly on your Fire TV. You won’t even need to switch apps between watching the new episodes in Season 2 and playing through the detective game.

Will you be tuning in to Season 2 of Caped Crusader and playing the new game to get in on the action? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!