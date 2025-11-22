All of Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Songs, Ranked

Hazbin Hotel blasted back onto our screens with a second season that delivered even more sharp wit, emotional gut punches, and, most importantly, a soundtrack that somehow managed to outdo the first season. The music this season gave viewers more insight into the inner workings of Heaven and Hell, with a particular focus on the villainous Vox (Christian Borle). This season’s soundtrack, composed by Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg, blends everything from classic showstopping Broadway-inspired numbers and high-energy rock to tearjerking ballads and everything in between. Picking a favorite is a hell of a task, especially considering that the creators managed to fit twenty singles into only 8 episodes.

Get ready to descend into the fiery depths of the Pride Ring as we count down the absolute best of this best from Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel.

20) Live to Live

In order for Sera (Patina Miller), the high Seraphim, to understand how to handle the uprising in Hell, she has to learn how to see through the eyes of a mortal. Enter Sir Pentious (Alex Brightman), the newly redeemed sinner, with a gentle explanation and a hopeful message with a reprise of “It Starts With Sorry.”

The blend of Miller and Brightman’s voices is truly heavenly, making this number a quiet standout. It’s a beautifully simple song that shows Sera what it’s like to be flawed and scared in a way that an angel could not comprehend before.

19) Love in a Bottle

A fun, slightly tipsy Vegas-esque number, “Love in a Bottle” captures a fleeting moment when Husk reverts to his old ways. The jazzy, swinging rhythm perfectly complements the Husk’s attempt to drown their sorrows in booze and poker chips.

It’s a memorable solo piece where actor Keith David’s voice truly shines, giving the song a rich, soulful feel. This moment is important to Husk’s development, giving a deeper peek into the self-destructive coping mechanisms of his past.

18) Losin’ Streak

“Losin’ Streak” is a slow cabaret number sung by Angel Dust while performing drag at Husk’s bar/casino. It’s an unexpected reveal for the character who “is a man of many jobs…one of which is being a woman.”

The lyrics cut through Husk’s drunken haze, harkening back to his and Angel’s moment in the Season 1 number “Loser, Baby.” “Losin’ Streak” is a sultry song delivered with Angel’s signature flair, showcasing actor Blake Roman’s impressive range.

17) Easy

After a season of watching Charlie stress over being slandered in the court of public opinion, Vaggie gives her girlfriend some tough love with “Easy.” It’s a sophisticated tango, both lyrically and animated, between Charlie and Vaggie, capturing their complicated blend of emotions as a princess and fallen angel in love.

“Easy” is a breakthrough moment for Charlie, who is finally forced to slow down and listen to the hard (but loving) truths from her girlfriend. The spark between the two is a testament to the vocal talents of Stephanie Beatriz (Vaggie) and Erika Henningson (Charlie), as they dance the line between their different backgrounds.

16) Clean It Up!

A frenetic, high-octane number, “Clean It Up!” is an over-the-top command performance by Kimiko Glenn (Niffty). It is Niffty’s first and long-awaited solo—a comedic showstopper that puts a spotlight on her obsession with keeping the hotel tidy and how alarmingly fast she can move.

The song’s rapid-fire lyrics and musical complexity make it a technical marvel on Glenn’s part. “Clean it Up!” is a dazzling, fast-tempo, and complex piece with overlapping lines sung in both English and Japanese, as the second half of the song gives Niffty an “anime girl” moment. It is the musical embodiment of Niffty’s chaotic energy, making the solo well worth the wait.

15) Bad With Us

“Bad With Us” offers a more cynical take on partnerships and loyalty as Vox tries to win over his fellow Overlords after capturing Alastor. What makes this number a standout is the different genres in which Vox sings to each Overlord, matching their unique backgrounds (including country, techno, and even opera).

As the start of the unofficial second act of the season, “Bad With Us” reinforces the power dynamic between the Overlords and shows just how effective Vox’s manipulation tactics are. This track reminds us that not all alliances in Hell are built on good intentions, but rather on who flexes the most muscle.

14) Piss (A Long Song)

Despite its hilarious title, “Piss (A Love Song)” is a surprisingly powerful emotional journey shared by Cherri Bomb and Sir Pentious after the events of Season 1 that led to their separation in Heaven (Pentious) and Hell (Cherri). It starts small but builds into a cathartic, power-ballad style number that explores their mutual longing.

The song’s length is earned, as it allows for multiple musical sections and dynamic shifts reflecting Cherri and Pentious’ rocky past relationship as enemies. “Piss (A Love Song)” truly feels like a mini-epic, leaving audiences rooting for the unorthodox couple more than ever.

13) Speedrun to Redemption

A wonderfully meta and quick-paced track, “Speedrun to Redemption” is a chaotic, anxiety-fueled nightmare for Charlie. In a desperate rush, Charlie attempts to redeem Angel Dust on the spot in front of Velvette and Vox to prove that the Hazbin Hotel works.

Its beat is infectious and its energy is relentless. The lyricism is clever, packed with rapid-fire references and tongue-in-cheek humor about the impossibility of a quick fix for damnation (“Change some babies and help old ladies across the street.”). It’s a high-energy blast that captures Charlie’s optimism and teetering stress level in a very high-stakes public relations moment.

12) Like You

“Like You” takes us through Pentious’ first experiences in Heaven as Emily, Abel, and St. Peter try to make him feel at home. It’s upbeat and fast-paced, much like Emily herself.

However, this number is more than a welcome song. It’s a reminder that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side, as Pentious has everything he could ever wish for, except his friends in Hell.

11) VOX DEI

A magnificent showcase for Vox’s manipulative nature and ego, “VOX DEI” is a harrowing and slightly terrifying showstopper. It’s an epic, haunting reprise of “VOX POPULI,” where the tune is slowed, deeper, and amplified to whip Vox’s followers into a frenzy and look at him as a god.

The track sends shivers down one’s spine, as it feels overwhelming and all-consuming at the same time. It’s a masterful piece that ties into Vox’s ability to spin facts for his ultimate season-long goal: to take over Heaven.

10) Hazbin Guarantee (Trust Us)

“Hazbin Guarantee (Trust Us)” is styled like a grand, somewhat unhinged marketing tactic from both the crew at the Hotel and the Vees. It’s the opening ensemble act of the season, filled with booming harmonies and an aggressively cheerful, if stressed melody, on Charlie’s part as she attempts to sell the impossible dream of redemption to the Hotel’s newest resident, Baxter.

The song is wonderfully chaotic, with the Vees cutting Charlie off to quite literally tell sinners that “that scene was […] boring.” It’s a perfect blend of comedy and high-energy that sets up the main conflicting sides for the season to come.

9) Don’t You Forget

“Don’t You Forget” is a pure Broadway showstopper that drops one of the biggest reveals of the season: that Rosie is the one who owns Alastor’s soul. Rosie not-so-gently reminds Alastor that he is still under her thumb and has a deal to uphold.

What makes “Don’t You Forget” so clever is how Rosie refers to Alastor as her “pet” throughout the whole number, crafting a motif of him being “in [her] zoo,” a sentiment to which the Radio Demon does not take kindly.

8) Sera’s Confession

“Sera’s Confession” is a masterclass in vocal delicacy and internal conflict, standing out due to its almost operatic, ethereal sound. It features Broadway heavyhitters Patina Miller (Sera) and Liz Callaway (The Speaker of God) in a duet where the harmonies swell and slow, perfectly capturing the weight of Sera’s guilt.

The lack of heavy percussion or rock elements as seen in other Heavenly numbers (such as “Gravity” or “Hell is Forever” in Season 1) allows the vocal performance and orchestral arrangement to shine, making it feel deeply spiritual and tragically human, despite the otherworldly stakes. “Sera’s Confession” is simply a stunning piece of music.

7) When I Think About The Future

Amazon Prime Video

This is the season’s definitive “I Want” song, expanded into a sprawling medley. “When I

Think About the Future” weaves every major theme and melody from the entire season back into a cohesive piece flawlessly, acting as the musical climax of the entire season’s journey.

“When I Think About the Future” gives us our first real taste of Patrick Stump’s incredible vocals as Abel paried with Jessica Vosk’s fire-and-brimstone Lute in an epic reprise of “Gravity.” It’s a complex, emotionally soaring track that perfectly sets the stakes for the final number and act.

6) Once We Get Up There

A thrillingly ambitious pitch on Vox’s part, “Once We Get Up There” sets the stage for the Vees’ entire arc as the antagonists of the season. Vox, at his heart, is a snake-oil salesman, even when it comes to his own partners, promising them that they can become gods if they take over Heaven by force.

The song’s 1950s-esque tone is a brilliant nod to Vox’s human backstory/era, which eventually is revealed in the finale. “Once We Get Up There” builds up to an enormous harmony between the Vees, as Valentino and Velvette buy into Vox’s plan.

5) Hear My Hope

Serving as the grand finale of the season, this track is a breathtaking culmination of all the season’s musical and emotional arcs. Similar to “When I Think About the Future,” “Hear My Hope” is a new song that is made of reprises that show how far each character has come.

A standout moment is unequivocally Abel’s solo that captures his anxiety over taking his father’s role as head of Heaven’s army, while paying homage to Patrick Stump’s Fall Out Boy fame, but in Hazbin style. “Hear My Hope” is a staggering, epic bookend that is both satisfying and leaves fans wanting more at the same time.

4) Don’t You Forget (Reprise)

This reprise takes the emotional weight of Rosie and Alastor’s duet and amplifies it tenfold as Vox and Alastor battle for power, even with Alastor effectively captive. “Don’t You Forget (Reprise)” also contains a reprise of “Once We Get Up There,” as well as a nod to Alastor and Vox’s Season 1 rivalry duet, “Stayed Gone”

This dual reprise is a perfect example of how to use music in a way that raises the stakes. It is the first time audiences see someone as powerful as Alastor “defeated,” making Vox’s taunting even worse.

3) Brighter

“Brighter” is an undebatable standout; a powerful villain backstory solo for Vox, set against a threateningly dark tone. The number reveals the pivotal flashback to Vox’s human life as Vincent Whittman, a TV personality who murdered his way to the top.

This song reveals that Vox’s intense, controlling ambition to control the airwaves and become a god never actually changed in death. The energy and bold lyrics pay homage to his relentless desire to “shine brighter” than everyone, including Heaven itself. It’s a fantastic showcase for Christian Borle’s powerful vocals and a vital piece of character development for one of the main Overlords.

2) Gravity

Amazon Prime Video

A phenomenal, rock-tinged power solo for Lute, “Gravity” gives Jessica Vosk an incredible platform to showcase the range and power she is known for. The song is a stunning work of unbridled chaos, showing Lute’s mental decline after Adam’s death.

The song is a moment of pure, unchecked villainous rage, with lyrics that evoke an Old Testament type of fury and vengeance. It is a defining character moment, establishing Lute as a truly terrifying (and vocally supreme) antagonist.

1) VOX POPULI

The sheer audacity and brilliance of “VOX POPULI” make it the undisputed top track. It begins with a jaw-dropping, unexpected rock section for Jeremy Jordan’s Lucifer as he tries to threaten Vox with divine punishment before it launches into a classic Broadway showstopper by Vox.

The transition to the classic, Music Man-style patter is genius, putting Vox’s ego on full display for all of Hell (and shaming the King of Hell in the process). “VOX POPULI” is, without a doubt a perfectly choreographed musical and dramatic high point of the entire season.

