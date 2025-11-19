Hazbin Hotel: How The Season 2 Finale Sets up Season 3

The second season of Hazbin Hotel has come to an end with its eighth episode, and understandably, there’s a lot to unpack. With the villainous Vox unleashing his plan to overtake heaven and keep his eternal nemesis, Alastor the Radio Demon, at his beck and call, things were looking scary for Charlie Morningstar and her fellow underworld residents. While the second season might be done, Amazon Prime Video has already confirmed that seasons three and four of Hazbin Hotel are on the way. Keeping this in mind, let’s break down what happened in the recent finale and how it sets up what’s to come.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest season finale for the Hazbin Hotel, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into massive spoiler territory. As mentioned above, Vox has been attempting to both warp the minds of hell’s residents to his will while also spreading his influence to heaven following the fight against the Pearly Gates in season one. Creating a weapon that is fueled by Lucifer himself, the TV-headed demon seems to have the world at his fingertips, but is ultimately brought down by his own hubris.

Earlier in season two, Alastor makes a deal with Vox to be his captive if the media-centric villain doesn’t lay a hand on Charlie. Unfortunately for Vox, he breaks this promise, placing his hand on Morningstar’s shoulder, giving Alastor the green light to break his chains and fight back. Ultimately, Vox attempts to take out both heaven and hell with his Lucifer-powered device, only to have his head ripped off by his underlings, whisking him off to seemingly fight another day. With hell and heaven coming together to stop the weapon of war from exploding, the day is saved, though all isn’t well when it comes to the hotel.

Goodbye Angel Dust

Amazon

In season two, one of the biggest bombshells involved fan-favourite character Angel Dust and how he was being manipulated by Vox. Thanks to the main villain of Hazbin Hotel’s second season, the drug-addicted supporting character was a secret traitor to Charlie and company, unknowingly sending information about his home back to Vox. While Angel didn’t mean to betray his friends, Vox’s hypnotic abilities made the troubled soul a perfect candidate to be his undercover agent. Keeping this in mind, Angel Dust made a difficult decision to help his friends.

The season two finale sees Angel Dust leaving the Hazbin Hotel, both because he doesn’t want to further betray his friends and because he no longer believes he can be redeemed. Throughout the second season, the relationship between Angel and Husk has been growing as the two realise they have genuine feelings for one another. Understandably, Angel’s decision hits Husk hard as the latter grapples with losing his cohort. Whenever Hazbin Hotel’s third season does arrive, fans will certainly be keeping an eye out for Angel as he returns to the Vees to keep his friends safe.

Charlie’s Big Final Moment

Amazon Prime Video

Hazbin Hotel’s first season finale saw Lilith, the mother of Charlie Morningstar, featured as she was hinted at throughout the initial episodes. Surprisingly, Charlie’s mom played almost no role in season two, sticking to the shadows as her daughter tried desperately to get in touch with her. Call after call was left unanswered as Charlie attempted to keep the hotel running while fighting against the machinations of Vox, but once the battle had ended, Morningstar got a big surprise.

After leaving a voicemail for Lilith, Morningstar finally comes to grips with the fact that she will never hear back from her mom. Ironically enough, right as Charlie makes peace with this fact, Lilith calls her phone, and the season finale ends right as the call is answered. While Charlie’s father, Lucifer, played a major part in seasons one and two, the same couldn’t be said for Lilith. With the mother and daughter finally connecting for the first time in the animated series, we have to believe that we’ll finally get the opportunity to learn more about Lucifer’s baby momma when season three arrives.

As of the writing of this article, a release date for Hazbin Hotel season three has yet to be revealed. However, if the trend holds from the first and second seasons, we might expect it to arrive in 2026, as the first two batches of episodes arrived in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Regardless of when season three arrives, there’s sure to be plenty more songs and hellish events to keep Hellaverse enthusiasts happy for the foreseeable future.

What do you think of the grand finale of Hazbin Hotel's second season?