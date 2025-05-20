10 Best Hazbin Hotel Songs, Ranked

Hazbin Hotel has climbed the ranks of the best of the best in animation lately, from its humble beginnings as an indie pilot web animation by SpindleHorse and Vivienne “Vivziepop” Medrano to being picked up by Prime and its planned several more seasons in production to be released. And along with its stunning animation and unique plot, the show’s soundtrack has also deservedly received much praise. Minus the Pilot episode that has three, the first season’s eight episodes have each featured two fantastic songs. Electro-swing, dance-pop, Latin, show tunes, hard rock, ballads, jazz — this series’ soundtrack is just as diverse as the sins Hell’s residents commit.

But while the series has 16+3 absolute bops of songs so far that each serves their own purposes within the series, some somehow manage to go above and beyond. Some songs provide much-needed explanatory details for the plot in incredibly silly or intense ways. Some create deep character development that requires that much-needed emotional sway that couldn’t otherwise hit home as hard as they do through music. And some are just simply incredibly catchy that will become an ear worm you actually enjoy. Whatever the case and whatever the genre, Hazbin Hotel delivers. But which songs are truly the best of the best in this adult animated black dramedy fantasy musical series?

10) “Inside Every Demon is a Rainbow”

Although the role of Charlie Morningstar was later handed off to Erika Henningsen, in the Pilot episode of Hazbin Hotel, Elsie Lovelock had originally lent her voice for the role. And with it, the original introductory song prior to “Happy Day in Hell”, “Inside Every Demon is a Rainbow”, was created in 2018. In this song as the show’s very first musical number, Charlie tries pitching her idea to the media for a rehab hotel, her original name for the center being the “Happy Hotel”, for sinners to repent.

Although she tries her best to market the benefits toward any and all types of sinners, the idea isn’t received well. In fact, residents find it quite laughable. Even so, it does seem to catch the Radio Demon Overlord Alastor’s attention, albeit for his own mysterious schemes yet to come to light.

9) “Loser, Baby”

In Episode 4, “Masquerade,” although Angel Dust (Blake Roman) seems to flaunt his work in the adult entertainment industry, Husk (Keith David) accuses him of acting fake. When Angel discloses his reasons behind his desire to act in self-destructive manners in hopes of ruining himself to the point of escaping his harsh predicament, the two bond over their personal struggles in “Loser, Baby”.

Embracing their shared feelings of guilt and entrapment, they also embrace their relatable “loser” labels. Husk encourages Angel to avoid self-loathing and self-destructive actions and instead open up to leaning on him a little as a friend and keep up hope, the two finding comfort in not being alone in their struggles.

8) “Welcome to Heaven”

In the sixth episode under the same name, Charlie and Vaggie are greeted into their short stay in the heavenly realm with St. Peter (Darren Criss) alongside seraphim Emily (Shoba Narayan) and Sera (Patina Miller) singing “Welcome to Heaven”. Unlike Charlie’s first encounter meeting the incredibly rude Adam, this song is more, well, welcoming. Although St. Peter is comically pleased to list off the many benefits the realm has to offer like having no worries and no conflicts and where everyone is smart, polite, and hot, it also introduces Emily’s pride and naiveté as a younger and ignorantly devout angelic character.

7) “Hell is Forever”

In the first episode of the series, “Overture”, Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen) tries explaining to the tune of “Happy Day in Hell” her pitch of the idea of rehabilitating and redeeming sinners instead of exterminating them, which is promptly shot down by the Angel Adam (Alex Brightman) with this radical banger of a number. The chorus even reprises later in the song “You Didn’t Know”.

As an introduction to how the residents of Heaven are very much not what one would expect them to be (or, at least, Adam himself), this song is perfect for the subverted expectation. Apparently, the goofy lyric “Bow-now-now-now-now, guitar solo, f-ck yeah!” was improvised by Alex according to the voice of Alastor, Amir Talai.

6) “More Than Anything”

In Episode 5 “Dad Beat Dad”, the ruler of all of Hell itself, Lucifer Morningstar (Jeremy Jordan), goes to pay a visit to his beloved daughter Charlie (Erika Henningsen) when she asks for his help in bridging the gap in communication with Heaven. While many songs in the series tend to be humorous, crude, or intense, “More Than Anything” shows a rare moment of tenderness between father and daughter.

The closeness shown in “More Than Anything” is akin to that of Stolas and Octavia in their song “You Will Be Okay” from Helluva Boss, and gives an emotional backdrop to Charlie’s hopeful aspirations. There’s even the inclusion of the clever lyric “Looks like the apple doesn’t fall far”. In fact, the song creates such a moving emotional moment, it reprises later in the series to also accentuate the bond between Charlie and her girlfriend Vaggie.

5) “Stayed Gone”

In Episode 2 “Radio Killed the Video Star”, Overlord Vox (Christian Borle) of the Vees becomes enraged at the prospect of Alastor (Amir Talai) returning from a long seven-year absence. As Vox’s specialty involves television, it’s apt that he’d have an ongoing rivalry with the Radio Demon.

The song also reveals some crucial details such as the vague origin of the rivalry of Alastor turning down an invitation to join the Vees (which wouldn’t really make sense anyway given the group’s namesake) and questioning what had caused Alastor to flee to begin with, branding him as a coward despite his widely feared power. There is also a beautifully crafted 3D version made by Trixel should you crave more of this absolute banger!

4) “Respectless”

When the Overlords of Hell gather in Episode 3 “Scrambled Eggs” to discuss how to handle the next imminent extermination from Heaven, Carmilla Carmine (Daphne Rubin-Vega), conducting the meeting, is challenged by Velvette (Lilli Cooper), the self-proclaimed “backbone of the Vees” that includes Overlords Vox and Valentino. Although Carmilla thinks they should be cautious in their contemplation on how to defend themselves, Velvette reveals that, with the proof of a decapitated head of an Angel, there is a way to kill them and so recklessly pushes for them to fight back.

3) “Happy Day in Hell”

This first song in the series provides a hilarious introduction to Charlie Morningstar as the friendly, hopeful main character, the entire plot as to why Lucifer’s daughter would endeavor to try to create a rehabilitation hotel for the sinners of Hell, and the overall brand of crude humor the show is steeped in. With the Disney princess-like voice of Erika Henningsen, “Happy Day in Hell”, according to Vivienne “Vivziepop” Medrano, was inspired by tunes such as “Belle” from Beauty and the Beast, “Good Morning Baltimore” from Hairspray, and “After Today” from A Goofy Movie.

2) “Hell’s Greatest Dad”

Also in Episode 5 “Dad Beat Dad”, upon meeting Alastor (Amir Talai), Lucifer Morningstar (Jeremy Jordan) ends up having a bit of a fatherly rivalry, both Lucifer and Alastor contending in a musical duel featuring “Hell’s Greatest Dad” to win over Charlie’s affection and attention. As an incredibly catchy electro-swing, this song achieved its own milestones on Spotify. The song even features a nod to the classic song “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” as Lucifer is shown playing a golden violin in his musical duel against Alastor’s fire pianist skills.

1) “Poison”

“Poison,” the first song featured in the fourth episode titled “Masquerade,” rapidly rose in ranks as the most popular song from the series, with numbers on Spotify to prove it. This alternative dance-pop rock song sung by Angel Dust (Blake Roman) may simply just sound lewd and explicit to a rather upbeat tune, but it really exhibits complex character development and insight into Angel’s dark reality of working for one of Hell’s most notorious Overlords, Valentino.

Supplemented alongside the song “Addict”, it’s revealed that Angel Dust isn’t exactly working at Val’s adult entertainment studio out of choice, but his very soul is under contract to the Overlord. Not only does Angel Dust feel that he’s required to put up with the abuse, but is the reason he constantly actively tries to disassociate from his painful reality.

What’s your favorite Hazbin Hotel song? Let us know in the comments which one you think deserves the most praise in the series!