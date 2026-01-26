Every Star Trek Character Who Is (Or Could Be) Still Around in the 60th Anniversary Series

There’s a sense in which Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is the perfect 60th anniversary series for the franchise. The Academy was originally mentioned all the way back in 1965, after all, meaning it’s been part of the lore for as long as “Star Trek” has been a thing. What’s more, Starfleet Academy is packed with Easter eggs and references to previous shows. There’s even a memorial wall that neatly wraps up several older characters’ stories, revealing what happened to them after their last appearance.

Starfleet Academy is set at the tail-end of the 32nd century, so far forward that few characters can actually make an appearance at this point in the Star Trek timeline (at least without a time travel story). But the cast of Starfleet Academy already includes a number of returning characters, setting a precedent for others to appear as well. But which ones could fit organically into this story?

10. The Crew of the USS Discovery

Let’s start with the obvious: Starfleet Academy is set in the same year as Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, which means the crew of the USS Discovery – who jumped forward to the 32nd century at the end of Season 2 – would be a natural fit. Tig Notaro’s Jett Reno is a regular member of the supporting cast, playing a key role in the series, and Mary Wiseman’s Sylvia Tilly as also confirmed to turn up (which makes sense, given she’s already been involved with reestablishing the Academy). Realistically, pretty much anyone from Star Trek: Discovery‘s later seasons can easily turn up.

9. The Doctor

Robert Picardo is back as the Doctor, serving as a teacher at Starfleet Academy. The Emergency Medical Hologram has been active since his days on the USS Voyager, and he’s become a mentor to countless generations of Starfleet cadets. It’s a delight to see Picardo return to his role, and he’s been excitedly promoting this 60th anniversary show on social media.

8. Agent Daniels

Originally played by Matt Winston in Star Trek: Enterprise, Agent Daniels was a Time Agent from the 31st century dedicated to protecting the sanctity of the timeline. He’s already confirmed to still be active in the late 32nd century under the alias of Dr. Kovich (now played by David Cronenberg). It’s safe to assume Starfleet Academy will involve a time travel story sooner or later, so he’d be a natural addition when that happens.

7. Benjamin Sisko

Avery Brooks’ Benjamin Sisko has also played a subtle role in the 60th anniversary show, with some of Sisko’s words outlining Starfleet Academy‘s main theme. Sisko’s name may appear on the memorial wall, but he could actually easily appear; he headed into the Bajoran wormhole to become their Emissary, after all, and claimed he would no longer be subject to “linear time.”

6. Q

Speaking of beings who aren’t subject to linear time, John de Lancie’s Q could easily turn up as well. It’s true that Q technically died in Star Trek: Picard, but the near-omnipotent being had a pretty casual relationship with the flow of time, so nothing can be ruled out. It’s true the Q haven’t been seen for centuries in the actual timeline, but they’re whimsical and unpredictable. Q would also no doubt have great fun messing with Academy students.

5. Guinan

We used to think that El-Aurians like Whoopi Goldberg’s Guinan could “only” live for centuries. But Star Trek: Picard Season 3 featured a fun line suggesting they only age when they choose to do so, meaning it’s entirely possible she’s still around in the 32nd century.

4. Laas

One of a hundred Changeling scouts sent by the Founders in Deep Space Nine,

J.G. Hertzler’s Laas was an unusual character who founded a new Great Link with his fellow scouts. We don’t really know what happened to Laas – he bonded with Odo at the wrong time and likely caught a disease planted by Section 31 – but he could conceivably still be alive if he survived that.

3. Odo

In theory, René Auberjonois’ Odo – whose story ended with his restoring the Great Link – could potentially still be around in the 32nd century. Sadly, while this has to be mentioned as a possibility, Auberjonois tragically passed away in 2019. Odo, too, is mentioned on the memorial wall in Starfleet Academy.

2. Pelia

Carol Kane’s Chief Engineer Pelia is one of the main cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, but she could possibly still be alive in the 32nd century. Pelia is a Lanthanite, hailing from a race who are almost immortal, and she was actually born in the 28th century BC. It’s doubtful she’ll turn up in Season 1, given that would reveal she survived Strange New Worlds, but Pelia could easily appear in Starfleet Academy‘s second season.

1. Kassia Nox

Another El-Aurian, Kassia Nox is a commander in Star Trek: Lower Decks. She was only in her 30s at this time, making it quite easy to imagine Kassia living into the 32nd century. It would be exciting to see her serve as an unexpected bridge from Lower Decks to Starfleet Academy.

