Every Voyager Star Who’s Returned to Star Trek in the Last 10 Years

Star Trek: Voyager was once considered a side quest in the Trek universe, but in the last ten years, it’s seen an incredible resurgence in popularity. And thanks to new shows emerging in the realms of animation, prestige streaming, and even nostalgic updates to previous Trek properties, the Voyager stars have been popping up everywhere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s clear modern Star Trek is embracing Voyager as a source of unfinished stories and characters. The majority of the Voyager main cast have actually returned to the franchise in some capacity, and many of the reprised roles have transcended mere cameos. In fact, many of these appearances have added layers to stories that started back in the 90s, contributing new depth to the canon and repositioning Voyager as an essential piece of the lore. Here is every single Voyager face (or voice) that has returned to Star Trek in the last ten years.

9) Neelix in Star Trek: Very Short Treks

paramount

Neelix was Voyager‘s go-to guy for making people feel good. He served as morale officer, chef, cultural liaison, and, occasionally, a pain in everyone’s neck. Ethan Phillips played the lovable Neelix in Voyager and developed the character from a comic relief to a surprisingly deep and complex individual. After “Homestead,” Neelix decided to remain with the Talaxians, and Voyager continued on without him. Phillips ultimately brought Neelix back in Star Trek: Very Short Treks, an animated anthology series in which Neelix appeared in one episode, leaning into his warmth and humor, reintroducing the Talaxian cook to Trek.

8) Dr. Chaotica, Michael Sullivan, and The Clown in Star Trek: Lower Decks

paramount

The holodeck villains on Voyager were among the most outrageous concepts ever conceived by the Trek masterminds. And the Lower Decks writer obviously recognized the potential for satire inherent in revisiting them. Dr. Chaotica (Jeffrey Combs) was a melodramatic pulp serial bad guy, Michael Sullivan (Fintan McKeown) was… Irish, and The Clown (Michael McKean) was the face of terror itself, all of which emerged out of the holodeck experiments of Voyager. Beyond excellent parody, Lower Decks used the return of these characters to comment on the risks and influence of Voyager‘s AI experiments.

7) Tom Paris in Star Trek: Lower Decks

paramount

Robert Duncan McNeill’s Tom Paris was a former pilot who started as a brash, arrogant jerk but ultimately became a decorated officer, husband, and dad. Throughout Voyager, Paris matured slowly, growing more humble with each passing season. His redemption arc and second appreciation for retro culture made him an easy fan favorite. McNeill slipped right back into his role in Lower Decks’ “We’ll Always Have Tom Paris,” voicing the veteran with ease, and Paris’ return reinforced the central premise of the series: that yesterday’s screw-ups can become today’s teachers, and that Voyager alumni have proven themselves the hard way.

6) Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy

Paramount

Explorer, scientist, commander, and icon Kathryn Janeway, played by Kate Mulgrew, is perhaps the most significant captain in modern Trek history. Throughout Voyager, Captain Janeway struggles to balance her scientific ideals with a pragmatic willingness to make tough calls. Often, she bore the burden of these decisions alone, and her leadership style (both motherly and resolute) defined Voyager as a ship and series. Janeway was brought back twice in Star Trek: Prodigy: first as a holographic training program, and then again as Vice-Admiral Janeway. Many fans have cited Mulgrew’s second return as a highlight of the series.

5) Chakotay in Star Trek: Prodigy

paramount

Chakotay, played by Robert Beltran, was Voyager‘s first officer and a nice moral balance with Janeway. As a former Maquis leader, Chakotay embodied the show’s duality between rebellion and order. Often, he served as Janeway’s conscience and was an integral part of Voyager‘s identity. In Prodigy, Chakotay returns with gravitas. His fate becomes a central mystery that drives the story arc, as Chakotay becomes the figurehead of Voyager‘s lost generation. Beltran’s performance also perfectly resurrects Chakotay’s quiet authority and undying loyalty.

4) Captain Tuvok in Star Trek: Lower Decks & Star Trek: Picard

paramount

Tim Russ’ portrayal of Tuvok as Voyager‘s anchor of Vulcan logic was also high on the list of fan-favorites. The philosophical weight Tuvok provided came mostly from his friendship with Janeway, his mentoring of Seven, and his internal battle between Vulcan discipline and his own feelings. Russ came back as Tuvok in both Lower Decks and Picard, depicted as an older, more burdened Vulcan whose loyalty to Starfleet remains nonetheless unbroken. In Picard specifically, Tuvok’s reprisal is somewhat somber, a result of the fractured galaxy.

3) Icheb in Star Trek: Picard

Icheb, portrayed originally by Manu Intiraymi, was one of Voyager‘s most memorable late additions. As a former Borg child freed by Janeway and subsequently mentored by Seven of Nine, Icheb underwent a process of healing trauma. His desire to attend Starfleet Academy spoke to some of Voyager’s main themes, like reclamation and growth. In Picard, Icheb returns, this time played by Casey King. But unlike the other character returns, his demise is used to demonstrate the costs of a morally disintegrating galaxy. Although some found this version of Icheb to be too jarring, it provides the much-needed impetus for Seven’s grief and rage.

2) Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Picard

Paramount

Seven of Nine, played by Jeri Ryan, was Voyager‘s breakout star in the second half of the series, evolving from a Borg drone into a fiercely autonomous individual. Seven was forced to reckon with the residual effects of being assimilated, which positioned her as one of the most complex characters in Voyager, and perhaps all of Star Trek. In Picard, Seven returns as a hardened, disillusioned survivor. Ryan’s performance builds upon the foundation established in Voyager. Still, rather than reversing the progress made during Seven’s development, Picard expands upon it, enabling her to reclaim purpose and ultimately, command on her own terms.

1) The Doctor in Star Trek: Prodigy & Starfleet Academy

paramount

Robert Picardo’s Emergency Medical Hologram, or the Doctor, was a tenacious artificially created sentient being fighting for recognition as a person, and a bona fide fan favorite. Across seven seasons, the Doctor transformed from a glorified tool into a fully realized individual with artistic ambitions and complex emotions. Picardo’s return in Prodigy and in the most recent series, Starfleet Academy, establishes the Doctor as a teacher and mentor. No longer viewed as an experiment, the Doctor is a living example of the changes Voyager brought about within the Federation regarding the definition of life and rights. In Starfleet Academy, he appears in early episodes to pass on his knowledge and wisdom to the cadets of the 32nd century.

Bonus: Voyager Herself

The USS Voyager has also made several return cameos in Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks, reappearing as a symbol of Starfleet’s ever-enduring strength. The vessel’s reputation, its scrappy crew, and memories of the harrowing journey they went on are all conjured immediately upon seeing the ship, with its unique design and battle scars. Thanks to the writers of modern Trek, Voyager lives on as a key piece of mythology rather than a mere relic of history.

What’s your favorite Voyager cameo of the last 10 years? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!